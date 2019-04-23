Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of sixteen of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Stiri Recomandate

Sportiva legitimată la CSM Oradea a concurat atât la simplu, cât și la dublu. La Novi Sad, Floriana a ajuns în faza sferturilor de finală la simplu și a câștigat proba de dublu, în care a făcut pereche cu Anca Alexia Todoni (CSM Timișoara). Tenismena orădeană a participat apoi la turneul de la Pancevo,… [citeste mai departe]

Admiratorii cântăreței americane Britney Spears au protestat față de internarea artistei într-o clinică de psihiatrie, pe care o suspectează ca fiind împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti a aprobat, în şedinţa de marţi, 23 aprilie, Planul Urbanistic Zonal pentru noul stadion din ”Ştefan cel Mare”. Arena va fi construită pe locul velodromului din parcul Sportiv Dinamo potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

O patrulă de siguranță publică din cadrul Secției nr. 2 Ploiești, în timp ce executa serviciul de patrulare pe strada Andrei Mureşanu, a observat, în Parcul Cina, un bărbat cu un comportament… [citeste mai departe]

Anca Serea este însărcinată pentru a șasea oară și a dat marea veste, în exclusivitate, în Revista Unica. Soția lui Adi Sînă este gravidă în șase luni cu o fetiță, pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Raportul Comisiei economice din Senat cu privire la activitatea Consiliului Concurenţei (CC) conţine numeroase inexactităţi, scoase din context şi prezentate eronat, susțin reprezentanții Consiliului. [citeste mai departe]

Un britanic a fost obligat să ia o decizie imposibilă în ziua atentatelor din Sri Lanka. Bărbatul a trebuit să hotărască pe care dintre copiii lui să îl salveze, ambii fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia parlamentară specială pentru legile justiției a menținut, marți, în proiectul de modificare a Codului de Procedură Penală,… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 23 aprilie 2019, la Cimitirul de Onoare Românesc, a avut loc evenimentul dedicat Zilei Veteranilor de Război. Cu acest Post-ul Ziua Veteranilor de Război, sărbătorită la Cimitirul de Onoare Românesc apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]


Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of sixteen of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Publicat:
Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of sixteen of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Istanbul, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating , 6-4, 6-4.

Buzarnescu (30, WTA's 30th) sealed her victory in 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Buzarnescu met Glushko before, in 2017, at the ITF tournament in Versmold (Germany), when the latter abandoned the match at 7-5, 2-0 for the Romanian player.

won a cheque worth 3,400 US dollars and 30 WTA points, following in the round of sixteen to meet Russian

