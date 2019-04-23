Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of sixteen of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Dothan (Alabama/USA), equipped with total prizes worth 80,000 US dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Anghelina Kalinina, seed no. 3, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Ruse (21 of age, WTA's 227) won…

- Romanian pair Ana Bogdan/Elena Gabriela Ruse has qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Mexican City Monterrey (WTA), equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, on Friday, after defeating 6-4, 1-6, 10-8, the pair Sharon Fichman (Canada)/Erin Routliffe…

- Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu has qualified for the second round of the WTA tournament in Charleston (South Carolina), equipped with total prizes worth 823,000 US dollars, after defeating Polish Magdalena Frech, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. Buzarnescu (30, WTA's 30), seed no. 12, sealed thus…

- Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu qualified on Thursday for the second round of the WTA tournament in Miami (Florida), with prizes worth 9,035,428 US dollars, after defeating, in two sets, Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, with a score of 6-1, 6-2, according to Agerpres. Niculescu (aged 31,…

- The pair made of Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and Croatian Darija Jurak on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), equipped with total prizes worth 2,828,000 US dollars, after defeating the pair Nicole Melichar (US)/Kveta…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep climbed one position compared to last week and currently ranks 2nd in the WTA Rankings, published on Monday after the final held in Doha. Halep is separated by 1,400 points from world leader Naomi Osaka, with the Japanese tennis player winning the last two…

- Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu (world's 100th) on Monday surprised everyone at the WTA tournament in Hua Hin (Thailand), equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh, world's 31st and seed no. 3, in two sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), qualifying thus…

- Romanian tennis player Irina Begu easily qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Hua Hin, Thailand (Toyota Thailand Open) with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating Russian player Evgeniya Rodina, with a score of 6-2, 6-0.Read also: Romania's Simona Halep drops…