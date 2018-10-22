Taxi fees will go up in Bucharest. Here is how much the drivers will ask

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday had a meeting with the Speaker of the General Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Moon Hee-sang, in which context she highlighted the special attention paid by the Government in Bucharest in implementing the strategic partnership between the two countries, in…

- The United States is looking for investors from all over the world and Romanian companies are welcome to develop and create jobs on the largest market in the world, the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm said on Tuesday at the launch conference of the Smart Start USA program according to Agerpres.…

- Andreea Berecleanu și-a retras copiii de la școlile de stat și a ales pentru ei sistemul de invațamant britanic privat. Vedeta a marturisit ca rabdarea ei ajunsese la limita. Andreea Berecleanu a povestit de ce a luat decizia de a-și muta copiii, pe Petru (13 ani) si Eva (17 ani), de la școlile romanești…

- The protest on 10 August in Bucharest "must be handled with all responsibility", said the Social democrat Senator Ecaterina Andronescu on Saturday, at the ruling party, PSD, reunion of the National Executive Committee (CExN). She said that the social democrats should rule for both the ones who…

- The Business Environment Ministry launched on Thursday the online Business Romania platform, where business people and companies can join and interact to exchange information and create partnerships, Paula Pirvanescu, senior official with the Ministry of Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship…

- The number of the social canteens authorised on 30 July 2018 parked at 107, half of which privately-owned, according to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Social Justice (MMJS). Out of the total number, 49 were public, the rest of 58 being privately-owned. The largest number…

- The number of deregistered companies has gone up, during the first 6 months of 2018, by 1.19 percent, in comparison with the same period of 2017, reaching 41,748, according to the statistics of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The most companies that were deregistered were in Bucharest…

- The number of the commercial companies and authorised individuals (PFAs) in insolvency in the first half of the year went down 4.08 pct, against the similar period of 2017, to 4.486, the National Trade Register Office (ONRC)'s website informs. Most of the companies and the PFAs in insolvency…