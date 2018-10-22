Taxi fees will go up in Bucharest. Here is how much the drivers will ask

Stiri Recomandate

Craiova: Femei prinse la furat în supermarket

La data de 21 octombrie, poliţiştii Secţiei 2 Poliţie Craiova au fost sesizaţi de către personalul de pază al unui supermarket din Craiova, cu privire la faptul că două femei au sustras mai multe produse din interiorul magazinului. Cu ocazia ... [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de angajaţi de la Administraţia Străzilor, în grevă spontană

"Nemulţumirea noastră este vizavi de hotărârea de consiliu care priveşte desfiinţarea instituţiei, fără să ne fi consultat, mai ales sindicatul", a declarat preşedintele sindicatului din Administraţia Străzilor, Dan Georgescu, citat de Agerpres. El… [citeste mai departe]

Toader: Comisa de la Veneţia nu a luat în discuţie modificarile survenite prin OUG pentru modificarea legilor justiţiei

Ministrul Justiţiei Tudorel Toader afirmă într-o postare pe Facebook că OUG privind justiţia, emisă de guvern în urmă cu o săptămână, nu a fost discutată… [citeste mai departe]

La ce să fim atenți când accesăm un credit bancar

Multe persoane, poate din lipsa informațiilor sau a altor motive, ignoră anumite detalii cheie ale unui contract de credit. Iată câteva aspecte esențiale pe care trebuie să le analizezi, înainte de a lua un credit. Aceste elemente influențează COSTUL creditului, deci fii foarte atent înainte de… [citeste mai departe]

Reparaţii pe Autostrada Soarelui. Până la ce oră se lucrează şi în ce zone

Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române informeazăcă în cursul zilei de astăzi, pe autostrada A2 Bucureşti – Constanţa se vor executa unele lucrări de întreţinere. [citeste mai departe]

Indonezia cere o anchetă aprofundată în cazul uciderii lui Jamal Khashoggi

Preşedintele Indoneziei, Joko Widodo, a făcut apel la o anchetă ''transparentă şi aprofundată'' privind asasinarea jurnalistului saudit Jamal Khashoggi, apel lansat luni în cadrul întâlnirii sale cu ministrul de externe al Arabiei Saudite, Adel al-Jubeir,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îţi poţi accelera metabolismul. Top 9 metode

Un metabolism mai accelerat înseamnă o sănătate mai aproape de perfecţiune şi da, o condiţie fizică mai bună. Se întâmplă însă, adesea, să facem mici greşeli care nu ne ajută să ne atingem scopul final. Iată câteva trucuri pe care... [citeste mai departe]

Laurențiu Rebega: Pro România a intrat în legitimitate politică

Europarlamentarul Laurențiu Rebega (Pro România) spune despre Congresul de ieri al formațiunii că reprezintă momentul prin care partidul ”a intrat în legitimitate politică”. ”Suntem un partid care a trecut de primul său congres, un partid are un statut și o conducere… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul actorului Florin Călinescu, după moartea lui Ilie Balaci. „Of, Doamne…!”

Florin Călinescu a postat un mesaj emoționant, pe pagina sa de Facebook, după moartea fotbalistului Ilie Balaci. Actorul a fost la fel de șocat ca toată lumea, care a aflat despre moartea bruscă și prematură a legendei Craiovei.… [citeste mai departe]

CJ A REUŞIT SĂ OBŢINĂ FINANŢARE PE POR PENTRU O SERIE DE DRUMURI JUDEŢENE

Consiliul Judeţean Dâmboviţa a reuşit, în cadrul apelului de proiecte POR/2018/6/6.1/5 -proiecte nefinalizate, să obţină finanţare europeană nerambursabilă, în valoare de 11.964.259,93 lei, pentru patru obiective de investiţii iniţiate cu fonduri… [citeste mai departe]


Taxi fees will go up in Bucharest. Here is how much the drivers will ask

Publicat:
Taxi fees will go up in Bucharest. Here is how much the drivers will ask

Taxi companies are announcing a rise in cab fares. The change comes after gas prices and car maintenance went up and drivers can not keep up with the costs.  Some companies already rose prices by 1.99 LEI per...

