Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helm

- Senator Teodor Melescanu has brought to mind that the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, was also proposed and elected President of the Senate, back at the time, by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) group."This is not about affiliation and I want you…

- Teodor Melescanu doesn't have the support of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) in his endeavor to become the next President of the Senate, the leader of this political party, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Tuesday.He labeled the decision of the National Executive Committee of the…

- National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that a joint floor group to be called Democracy will be set up in the Senate only if the ALDE group membership falls below the required size to operate individually. Asked in the Senate when…

- ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that Teodor Melescanu's nomination by the Social Democrats for the office of President of the Senate was an attempt of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to "break" ALDE, in the context in which 15 other Senators and Deputies…

- Senator Ion Popa is the pick of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for the position of Senate president, the formation's leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday.At the end of the meeting of ALDE's Central Political Bureau, Tariceanu said that the ALDE leading body had…

- Senator Teodor Melescanu said on Tuesday that he does not intend to withdraw his candidacy for the leadership of the Senate, mentioning that in this way the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will have the guarantee that it will be treated correctly."No, I have accepted the candidacy…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that it was normal for the proposal of a candidate for the European commissioner position going to Romania to come from the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) and that she told Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule,…

- Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian said on Tuesday that the Alliance will "almost certainly" nominate its leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as presidential candidate."We have a meeting tomorrow and it's almost certain that we will nominate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu…