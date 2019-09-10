Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helm

Stiri Recomandate

Mașină răsturnată la Plopeni. Patru victime, printre ele și doi copii

Mașină răsturnată la Plopeni. Patru victime, printre ele și doi copii

O mașină s-a răsturnat, marți, pe raza localității Plopeni din județul Suceava, scrie Mediafax. Potrivit primelor informații, sunt implicate în accident patru persoane, printre care doi copii. Potrivit ISU Suceava, o mașină s-a răsturnat, marți, în afara… [citeste mai departe]

DURERE FĂRĂ MARGINI | Ciprian s-a întors acasă pentru totdeauna (VIDEO)

DURERE FĂRĂ MARGINI | Ciprian s-a întors acasă pentru totdeauna (VIDEO)

Sicriul cu trupul sublocotenentului post-mortem Ciprian Polschi a ajuns la Buzău și este depus la capela bisericii „Sfântul Ștefan” de pe strada Frăsinet. Înmormântarea va avea loc joi, la Cimitirul Eroilor din Buzău. Sicriul cu trupul militarului ucis… [citeste mai departe]

Bine de ştiut! Ce se întâmplă în organismul tău atunci când bei trei cafele zilnic

Bine de ştiut! Ce se întâmplă în organismul tău atunci când bei trei cafele zilnic

Aproape că nu este persoană care să nu își înceapă ziua cu o cană de cafea. Această băutură alungă somnul și ne ajută să avem energie pentru întreaga zi, însă când vine vorba despre cantitate, medicii ne sfătuiesc să nu exagerăm. [citeste mai departe]

Christian Sabbagh, nuntă și botez în secret! Ce frumoasă a fost mireasa

Christian Sabbagh, nuntă și botez în secret! Ce frumoasă a fost mireasa

Fostul prezentator de televiziune de la Kanal D Christian Sabbagh a așteptat venirea toamnei pentru organizarea a două dintre cele mai frumoase evenimente din viața sa: nunta și botezul celui mai tânăr membru al familiei, notează click.ro. Christian… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultatele meciurilor de marți, din turul 4 al Cupei României

Rezultatele meciurilor de marți, din turul 4 al Cupei României

Marți au avut loc primele partide din turul 4 al Cupei României, iar șapte formații și-au asigurat calificarea în 16-imile de finală, fază în care vor intra în competiție și echipe din Liga 1.În urma rezultatelor înregistrate marți, UTA Arad, Foresta Suceava, Ripensia Timișoara,… [citeste mai departe]

Chef Sorin Bontea are reţete speciale pentru bolnavii de gută

Chef Sorin Bontea are reţete speciale pentru bolnavii de gută

Bucătarii de la „Chefi la cuţite” se bat în reţete. După ce recent Florin Dumitrescu a lansat o carte de bucate, a venit rândul lui Sorin Bontea să anunţe că a pregătit o broşură specială în care a curpins 30 de reţete atent selecţionate pentru bolnavii de gută, potrivit click.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Trestieni, dispărut de trei zile, este căutat de Poliţie

Un bărbat din Trestieni, dispărut de trei zile, este căutat de Poliţie

În data de 8 septembrie 2019, polițiștii Secției nr. 3 de Poliție Rurală Bolintin Vale au fost sesizați prin Sistemul Național Unic pentru apeluri de Urgență 112 de către un bărbat de 30 de ani, din localitatea Trestieni, județul Giurgiu, cu privire la… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 200 de români basarabeni au celebrat Ziua Limbii Române la Casa de Cultură din Ismail

Peste 200 de români basarabeni au celebrat Ziua Limbii Române la Casa de Cultură din Ismail

Institutul „Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi” pentru românii de pretutindeni a derulat proiectul „Ziua Limbii Române la Ismail”, la Ismail, în Ucraina, în 07 septembrie 2019. Proiectul s-a desfășurat în parteneriat cu Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

Un operator de telefonie introduce în oferte o aplicaţie de control parental

Un operator de telefonie introduce în oferte o aplicaţie de control parental

Operatorul Telekom Romania a anunţat marţi că introduce în ofertele sale Kaspersky Safe Kids, o aplicaţie premium de control parental pentru monitorizarea comportamentului copilului atât online, cât şi offline, care îi ajută atât pe părinţi, cât… [citeste mai departe]

Tineri prinși lângă un liceu din Pitești! Fumau substanțe interzise

Tineri prinși lângă un liceu din Pitești! Fumau substanțe interzise

Astăzi, efectivele de jandarmi care patrulau în zona instituțiilor de învățământ, au observat lângă Liceul Tehnologic Dacia Pitești, doi tineri de 24, respectiv 26 de ani, care aveau un comportament suspect. ”La interceptarea persoanelor, jandarmii au observat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helm

Publicat:
Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helm

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) senatorial group leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday after the election of at the helm of the Senate, that the party will notify the of Romania (CCR) for the manner in which he was elected.

"I have learned the voting result and we, those in the ALDE, find that this election has been made with the violation of the provisions of the Regulation, therefore, I bring to your knowledge that this thing won't remain without consequences, we will notify the CCR and I invite all those who agree with this…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Senator Melescanu: Let's not forget Mr Tariceanu was proposed and elected President of Senate by PSD

17:35, 10.09.2019 - Senator Teodor Melescanu has brought to mind that the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, was also proposed and elected President of the Senate, back at the time, by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) group."This is not about affiliation and I want you…

ALDE's Tariceanu says party won't endorse Melescanu's candidacy to become next President of the Senate

17:22, 10.09.2019 - Teodor Melescanu doesn't have the support of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) in his endeavor to become the next President of the Senate, the leader of this political party, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Tuesday.He labeled the decision of the National Executive Committee of the…

ALDE's Tariceanu to set up new Senate group if party falls short of necessary members

13:56, 04.09.2019 - National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that a joint floor group to be called Democracy will be set up in the Senate only if the ALDE group membership falls below the required size to operate individually.  Asked in the Senate when…

ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes nomination of Teodor Melescanu by PM Dancila is an attack against ALDE

11:26, 04.09.2019 - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that Teodor Melescanu's nomination by the Social Democrats for the office of President of the Senate was an attempt of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to "break" ALDE, in the context in which 15 other Senators and Deputies…

ALDE fields Ion Popa for Senate president

19:23, 03.09.2019 - Senator Ion Popa is the pick of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for the position of Senate president, the formation's leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday.At the end of the meeting of ALDE's Central Political Bureau, Tariceanu said that the ALDE leading body had…

Melescanu does not withdraw candidacy for Senate leadership: Hope I have neccessary number of votes

17:35, 03.09.2019 - Senator Teodor Melescanu said on Tuesday that he does not intend to withdraw his candidacy for the leadership of the Senate, mentioning that in this way the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will have the guarantee that it will be treated correctly."No, I have accepted the candidacy…

PM Dancila says it is normal for European commissioner proposal to come from PSD

09:55, 14.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that it was normal for the proposal of a candidate for the European commissioner position going to Romania to come from the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) and that she told Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule,…

ALDE spokesman: Tariceanu's nomination as ALDE presidential candidate is almost certain

17:33, 23.07.2019 - Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian said on Tuesday that the Alliance will "almost certainly" nominate its leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as presidential candidate."We have a meeting tomorrow and it's almost certain that we will nominate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 septembrie 2019
Bucuresti 13°C | 28°C
Iasi 11°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 27°C
Timisoara 13°C | 26°C
Constanta 19°C | 27°C
Brasov 9°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 08.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 494.850,00 6.130.596,88
II (5/6) 6 27.491,66 -
III (4/6) 398 414,44 -
IV (3/6) 8.397 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.712.406,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 septembrie 2019
USD 4.2843
EUR 4.7318
CHF 4.3282
GBP 5.2816
CAD 3.2506
XAU 205.941
JPY 3.9929
CNY 0.603
AED 1.1664
AUD 2.9388
MDL 0.2403
BGN 2.4193

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec