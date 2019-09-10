Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helm

Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helmPublicat:
Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) senatorial group leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday after the election of Teodor Melescanu at the helm of the Senate, that the party will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) for the manner in which he was elected.
"I have learned the voting result and we, those in the ALDE, find that this election has been made with the violation of the provisions of the Regulation, therefore, I bring to your knowledge that this thing won't remain without consequences, we will notify the CCR and I invite all those who agree with this…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Senator Melescanu: Let's not forget Mr Tariceanu was proposed and elected President of Senate by PSD
17:35, 10.09.2019 - Senator Teodor Melescanu has brought to mind that the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, was also proposed and elected President of the Senate, back at the time, by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) group."This is not about affiliation and I want you…
ALDE's Tariceanu says party won't endorse Melescanu's candidacy to become next President of the Senate
17:22, 10.09.2019 - Teodor Melescanu doesn't have the support of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) in his endeavor to become the next President of the Senate, the leader of this political party, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Tuesday.He labeled the decision of the National Executive Committee of the…
ALDE's Tariceanu to set up new Senate group if party falls short of necessary members
13:56, 04.09.2019 - National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that a joint floor group to be called Democracy will be set up in the Senate only if the ALDE group membership falls below the required size to operate individually. Asked in the Senate when…
ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes nomination of Teodor Melescanu by PM Dancila is an attack against ALDE
11:26, 04.09.2019 - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that Teodor Melescanu's nomination by the Social Democrats for the office of President of the Senate was an attempt of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to "break" ALDE, in the context in which 15 other Senators and Deputies…
ALDE fields Ion Popa for Senate president
19:23, 03.09.2019 - Senator Ion Popa is the pick of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for the position of Senate president, the formation's leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday.At the end of the meeting of ALDE's Central Political Bureau, Tariceanu said that the ALDE leading body had…
Melescanu does not withdraw candidacy for Senate leadership: Hope I have neccessary number of votes
17:35, 03.09.2019 - Senator Teodor Melescanu said on Tuesday that he does not intend to withdraw his candidacy for the leadership of the Senate, mentioning that in this way the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will have the guarantee that it will be treated correctly."No, I have accepted the candidacy…
PM Dancila says it is normal for European commissioner proposal to come from PSD
09:55, 14.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that it was normal for the proposal of a candidate for the European commissioner position going to Romania to come from the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) and that she told Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule,…
ALDE spokesman: Tariceanu's nomination as ALDE presidential candidate is almost certain
17:33, 23.07.2019 - Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian said on Tuesday that the Alliance will "almost certainly" nominate its leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as presidential candidate."We have a meeting tomorrow and it's almost certain that we will nominate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu…