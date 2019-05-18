Tariceanu: EP, not gathering of nuns, but place where interests clash

Stiri Recomandate

Avertizare medicală! Cât de sănătos este de fapt să mănâncăm roşii cu brânză

Avertizare medicală! Cât de sănătos este de fapt să mănâncăm roşii cu brânză

Roșiile sunt fructe acide, iar ca oricare dintre fructe, conțin zaharuri. Brânza în schimb, sunt o sursă bună de proteină dar și de grăsimi. Cele două combinate, roșiile cu brânza, sau zaharurile și grăsimilie, nu au un efect… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis somează CNA să-i aprobe difuzarea unui spot electoral în regim de „anunț de interes public"

Iohannis somează CNA să-i aprobe difuzarea unui spot electoral în regim de „anunț de interes public”

„Acest spot are în vedere informarea și creșterea gradului de conștientizare a importanței referendumului” Administrația Prezidențială a solicitat vineri, 17 mai a.c., în numele Președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Rovana Plumb prezice scandal la mitingul PSD din Târgoviște: Gruparea de gherilă ne urmărește peste tot. Probabil vor veni și mâine

Rovana Plumb prezice scandal la mitingul PSD din Târgoviște: Gruparea de gherilă ne urmărește peste tot. Probabil vor veni și mâine

Candidatul care deschide lista PSD la europarlamentare, Rovana Plumb, a declarat sâmbătă, la Realitatea TV, că se așteaptă ca… [citeste mai departe]

Lider PNL anunță un protest inedit în fața Vioricăi Dăncilă: Vă promit show!

Lider PNL anunță un protest inedit în fața Vioricăi Dăncilă: Vă promit show!

Liderul senatorilor PNL, Florin Cîțu, spune că va protesta, duminică, la un eveniment la care participă premierul Viorica Dăncilă, liberalul spunând că a fost exclus din lista vorbitorilor la insistențele PSD.„Este oficial! Sunt speriati!… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Mexicului, anunț important făcut în această seară la Buzău

Ambasadorul Mexicului, anunț important făcut în această seară la Buzău

Sute de buzoieni au venit în această seară la Muzeul Județean, în primele ore ale celei de a treia ediții a Nopții Muzeelor, eveniment ce se va prelungii până la miezul nopții. Anul acesta evenimentul a avut un caracter internațional grație participării… [citeste mai departe]

Tariceanu urges voters not to take ballot papers for referendum

Tariceanu urges voters not to take ballot papers for referendum

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Saturday communicated to the organizations of the party he leads to urge citizens not to take the ballots for the referendum, as that is tantamount to turnout at the… [citeste mai departe]

EUROVISION 2019 | A început finala! Ce piese intră în concurs și care sunt țările favorite la câștigarea trofeului

EUROVISION 2019 | A început finala! Ce piese intră în concurs și care sunt țările favorite la câștigarea trofeului

EUROVISION 2019. Sâmbătă, la Tel Aviv, are loc finala concursului muzical Eurovision. 26 de țări se luptă pentru trofeu. România a ratat calificarea în finală,… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: PSD doesnt matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything

Iohannis: PSD doesnt matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything

President Klaus Iohannis, present at the National Liberal party (PNL) electoral in Bucharest, voiced his conviction that this party will go on to win the elections to the European Parliament, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Judo – Bogdan Drâmbă și Laris Borș, medalii de aur la Cupa României!

ULTIMA ORĂ! Judo – Bogdan Drâmbă și Laris Borș, medalii de aur la Cupa României!

  Judoka Bogdan Drâmbă și Laris Borș, de la CSM Focșani 2007, au câștigat, astăzi, 18 mai, medaliile de aur la Cupa României, care are loc la Poiana Brașov. Bogdan Drâmbă s-a impus la 60 kg., iar Lariș Borș, la 66 kg. Ambii… [citeste mai departe]


Tariceanu: EP, not gathering of nuns, but place where interests clash

Publicat:
Tariceanu: EP, not gathering of nuns, but place where interests clash

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) stated on Saturday in Botosani that the "is not a gathering of nuns, but "a place where interests clash."

Tariceanu states that Romania must be placed on the same footing as other European countries, stressing that all ALDE MEPs will have the mission to promote Romania's image and defend its interests.

"Surely the is not a gathering of nuns. It is a place where interests clash. All countries know how to promote their interests and defend…

