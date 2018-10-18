Study: Cigarette Contraband Decreased Between July And September

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis is due to participate on 23 September in Strasbourg, in the debate organised by the European Parliament on the future of the European Union, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Iohannis will deliver an address regarding…

- Romania has been kept by FTSE Russell on the watch list of countries for possible reclassification from Frontier to Secondary Emerging market, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reported on Thursday According to BVB, market liquidity in Romania is said to be sufficiently broad to support sizeable…

- Developing, deepening and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the United States represents a priority objective for Romania, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday. In the context of marking 7 years since the adoption of the "Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for the…

- MEP Ioan Mircea Pascu stated on Thursday, in Mamaia, at the opening of the Summer School of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 's Women's Organisation that Romania may encounter several obstacles in taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, considering that as far as the internal…

- The Government approved, during Thursday's sitting, projects of the digital, transportation and energy sectors that will be promoted at the Three Seas Initiative Summit, to take place in Bucharest, during 17-18 of September. According tot the Executive's spokesperson, Nelu Barbu, in the digital…

- The cigarettes' black market in July hit 18.2 pct of total consumption, up 2.1 pp against June, the highest level registered this year, over the 2017 average, of 16 pct, read the data released on Thursday by Novel Research. The northeastern region continues to be the most affected, with 39.5…

- Romania strongly supports the Republic of Macedonia's European path and is fully available to technically support this process, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday, in Skopje. "I am convinced that for you, but also for Romania, the invitation to become a NATO member represents an…

- Romania's cadet team grabbed the gold medals, Thursday, at the European table tennis Championship for cadets and juniors, in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, after defeating Russia's team in the finals, 3-2. The points of the team coached by Marian Filipas and Cristian Podar were brought in by Elena…