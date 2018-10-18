Study: Cigarette Contraband Decreased Between July And September

Stiri Recomandate

Mort în acte, viu în realitate. Un interlop ucrainean care şi-a înscenat moartea ca să scape de justiţia din ţara sa, a fost arestat în Franţa, unde trăia regeşte, cum de altfel era şi porecla sa din lumea interlopă… [citeste mai departe]

Presa turcă a publicat joi imagini care refac traseul parcurs la Istanbul de un ofiţer al serviciilor… [citeste mai departe]

Denisa Nechifor a fost invitată la o cafea de un necunoscut pe Internet. Ei bine, răspunsul vedetei i-a luat în surprindere pe toți fanii ei din mediul virtual! Recent, Denisa Nechifor a… [citeste mai departe]

La propunerea Primarului General, Gabriela Firea, Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucuresti a aprobat, in sedinta de astazi, proiectul de hotarare „Achizitionare mijloace de transport mai putin poluante necesare imbunatatirii transportului… [citeste mai departe]

Ruşii 'vor merge în Paradis' în caz de război nuclear, a declarat joi preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, negând orice ambiţii războinice, dar avertizând că orice agresor care va dori să lovească ţara sa cu arma atomică va fi 'distrus'. [citeste mai departe]

Întrucât există deja companii municipale cu aceleaşi atribuţii Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti a decis, joi, desfiinţarea a patru instituţii din subordinea PMB, precum Administraţia Străzilor, Administraţia Lacuri Parcuri, a Cimitirelor şi cea a Fondului… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Finanțelor din Franța, Bruno Le Maire, a declarat astăzi în contextu l unei conferințe de presă că și-a anulat participarea la un seminar de investiții ce urmează să se desfășoare la Riyadh săptămâna viitoare, spunând jurnalistilor prezenți ca  " în prezent, condițiile nu sunt prielnice desfășurării… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul General al Capitalei a fost de acord, joi, cu asigurarea unei contribuţii de 85 de milioane de lei, reprezentând cofinanţarea pentru achiziţionarea a 100 de troleibuze… [citeste mai departe]

CSU CRAIOVA FCSB. Biletele au fost epuizate cu trei zile înainte de meci, aşa că pe "Ion Oblemenco" sunt aşteaptaţi 30.000 de fani. Joi dimineaţa mai erau doar câteva sute de bilete,… [citeste mai departe]

Uniformele cu probleme ale Armatei Române au fost făcute de o firmă din Galați. Societatea "Adina… [citeste mai departe]


Study: Cigarette Contraband Decreased Between July And September

Publicat:
Study: Cigarette Contraband Decreased Between July And September

The cigarette black market in Romania accounted for a lesser share of total consumption in September, dropping to 15.3%, a 2.9% decrease from the value registered in July, according to a study presented on Thursday.

