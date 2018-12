∴ STIINTA SI TEHNOLOGIE 1. A single personality trait is the foundation for almost all mental illness [en] [Neuroticism seems to be the personality trait that best describes the risk of all mental disorders.]2. The famous Stanford Prison Experiment was a sham [en] [The appeal of the Stanford prison experiment seems to go deeper than its scientific validity, perhaps because it tells us a story about ourselves that we desperately want to believe: that we, as individuals, cannot really be held accountable for the sometimes reprehensible things we do.]