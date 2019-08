Company deregistrations up 53 pct over Jan - July 2019

Company deregistrations were 52.87 pct up, at 74,189, in the first seven months of 2019 from the same period of 2018, shows statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). Bucharest tops the list with most deregistrations - 8,376 companies (11.68 pct more YoY), followed by the… [citeste mai departe]