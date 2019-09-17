SRJ MediaSind: Management of Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has violated law at latest employment competitions

Stiri Recomandate

Cel mai important demers din lume presupune reînghețarea Oceanului Arctic

Din cauza schimbărilor climatice, cantitatea de gheață din Oceanul Arctic se topește într-un ritm fără precedent. În acest sens, specialiștii au găsit o modalitate inedită prin care ar putea să re-înghețe Oceanul. Despre ce este vorba? [citeste mai departe]

CFR CLUJ LAZIO. Brigadă de arbitri din Polonia la meciul CFR Cluj - Lazio din EUROPA LEAGUE

CFR CLUJ LAZIO. Daniel Stefanski va fi ajutat de Marcin Boniek şi Dawid Igor Golis. Rezervă va fi Damian Sylwestrzak. LIGA EUROPA. CFR Cluj şi-a aflat programul în grupa E: începe acasă cu Lazio, încheie tot acasă cu… [citeste mai departe]

Hadzovic, MVP-ul Diplomat Cup

Chiar dacă au pierdut ambele confruntări ale turneului din Slovacia, fetele de la FCC Baschet Arad au lăsat o bună impresie, organizatorii oferindu-i căpitanului Brankica Hadzovic trofeul rezervat MVP-ului Diplomat Cup 2019. „Galben-albastrele” antrenate de Dejan Mudreša au cedat primul joc în faţa deţinătoarei la zi a trofeului Ligii Europei… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul Aeroportului Cluj, la ședința de board a Airport Council International Europa

David Ciceo, directorul general al Aeroportului Internațional Avram Iancu Cluj, a participat în data de 17 septembrie 2019 la ședința de board a Airport Council International Europa, care s-a desfășurat la Tel Aviv. [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Au furat arma unui pădurar, autorii prinşi

Poliţiştii nemţeni au dat de urma celor trei indivizi care, la sfîrşitul săptămînii trecute, au furat arma şi muniţia unui pădurar, faptă reclamată duminică, 15 septembrie. În jurul orei 23.30, anchetatorii de la Secţia Rurală Bicaz au fost sesizaţi de un lucrător de la Ocolul Silvic Borca, care… [citeste mai departe]

Accident neobişnuit în Maramureş: Un stâlp a căzut peste un autocar plin cu elevi (FOTO)

Au fost momente de panică pe o șosea din județul Maramureș, marţi, 17 septembrie, când un autocar plin cu elevi care fac naveta în municipiul Baia Mare a fost implicat într-un incident mai puțin obișnuit, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

USR a votat pentru ridicarea imunității lui Florian Bodog - Senatorul USR George Dircă: PSD iar zădărnicește actul de justiție

USR a votat în Comisia juridică pentru ridicarea imunității parlamentare a fostului ministru al Sănății Florian Bodog. Senatorul USR George… [citeste mai departe]

Reconstituire Caracal. Corina Băcanu: Mă opresc buimacă și văd scena. Peste putința mea de a îndura

„Am trecut pe lângă televizorul din bucătărie unde mi-au atras atenția niște urlete. Mă opresc buimacă și văd scena reconstituirii cazurilor din Caracal unde Gheorghe Dincă, aflat în fața… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedinta femeilor liberale din Argeş merge pe mâna notăriţei Ana Stan la Primăria Piteşti

Preşedinta femeilor liberale din Argeş merge pe mâna notăriţei Ana Stan la Primăria Piteşti. Prezentă în conferinţa de presă de marţi, Mona Ganea, preşedinta femeilor din PNL Argeş, şi-a arătat toată susţinerea… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul General a deschis un dosar penal in rem pentru abuz în serviciu şi favorizarea făptuitorului în legătură cu modul în care au acționat specialiştii de la INML în cazul Caracal

Parchetul General… [citeste mai departe]


SRJ MediaSind: Management of Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has violated law at latest employment competitions

The management of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) officially recognizes, through the reply sent to ' (SRJ), that it violated the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement by the fact that it organized several employment competitions in the absence of the delegate on behalf of the representative Union, a press release of SRJ Mediasind transmitted to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.

"Through this answer, the TVR management officially recognizes the violation of the provisions of article 22 of the collective bargaining

