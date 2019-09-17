SRJ MediaSind: Management of Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has violated law at latest employment competitions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday said that the steps taken by the government have led to the increase of the incomes of all Romanians, and "Romania's elders' pensions are currently higher on average by 55pct compared to December 2016". "By the steps we have taken, through involvement, courage…

- The government will endorse the necessary spending - over 45 million lei - to implement the national disability management system, a project unfolded through European funds, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in the opening of the weekly gov't sitting. "A national platform will be…

- The "Space Adventure" travelling exhibition mounted by the United States Space & Rocket Center and the NASA Visitor Center, opened officially on Tuesday at Romexpo, C3 Pavilion, Bucharest. Covering almost 2,500 square meters, with over 100 unique exhibits, the exhibition presents the history…

- The Ministry of Public Finance raised 75 million lei from banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's offering, when it raised 500 million lei for a yield of 4.35 pct per annum through a benchmark bond issue with 81-month residual maturity, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania.The…

- The collective bargaining agreement is a fair-distribution tool that can block social dumping Romania is the main source of in Europe, through the almost 4 million workers who left their homeland, president of the 'Cartel ALFA' National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu said on Tuesday, in his…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that the Government will not issue any emergency ordinances related to the functioning of the Justice.She was amazed that "those who said there was no need to adopt emergency ordinances in the field of Justice and who introduced this point in…

- The auto market continued its upward trend in May this year, reaching 11.6pct in the first five months, compared to the same period in 2018, according to a press release issued by the Association of Car Producers and Importers (APIA) on Tuesday for AGERPRES.In Romania, sales are mainly backed…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that the draft piece of legislation on the regulation of the persons' alternative transport services through digital applications will be adopted in Tuesday's gov't sitting."Today we endorse the draft piece of legislation on the regulation of the persons'…