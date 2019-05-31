Sovereign Pontiff at National Cathedral: We should have the strength to forgive ourselves, to move on

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Patriarch Daniel thanked on Friday, in a speech given at the National Cathedral, in the presence of Pope Francis, for the financial aid given by Pope John Paul II for the construction of the edifice."Twenty years ago, on 7-9 May, 1999, when Pope John Paul II visited Romania as a pilgrim, he…

- Pope Francis said on Friday at the Patriarchal Palace in Bucharest that he came as a pilgrim of brotherhood and referenced Pope John Paul II's visit to Romania in 1999."Twenty years ago, in front of this Holy Synod, Pope John Paul II said 'I have come to contemplate the Face of Christ etched…

- Pope Francis has reached the Saint Joseph Cathedral to attend Holy Liturgy and deliver a homily.The Pontiff traveled the way from the National Cathedral to the St. Joseph Cathedral in his Romanian-made Popemobile, saluting on his road the thousands of people who were waving the Holy See yellow…

- Globalisation contributed to uprooting the peoples' values, on Friday said Pope Francis, stressing that the people need not to surrender to "the seduction of the hate culture and individualism"."Many have benefitted from the technological progress and economic welfare, but the most remained…

- Both Pope John Paul II and Patriarch Teoctist used to be champions of the Christian faith and felt in their activity the help of Jesus Christ, on Friday said Daniel, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, at his meeting with Pope Francis."With the pascal salute 'Christ has Risen!'…

- Pope Francis said at Cotroceni Palace on Friday that, despite numerous difficulties and shortcomings, Romania has taken many steps in the past 30 years in the democratic project it has committed itself to. "I am glad to be in your beautiful country, 20 years after the visit of St. John Paul…

- Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Friday said that Pope Francis' visit must be for all Romanians - Orthodox, Catholics or Protestants - the occasion to praise one another and to end the division in public life."For any nation, for all Christians, the Pope's visit is a rare and precious…

- Pope Francis begins on Friday a three-day apostolic visit to Romania, His Holiness being awaited by the authorities, hierarchs and pilgrims in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.Under the generic title of "Let us walk together!", 20 years after John Paul II's historic visit, Pope Francis'…