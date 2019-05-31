Sovereign Pontiff at National Cathedral: We should have the strength to forgive ourselves, to move on

Stiri Recomandate

Cine sunt cei șapte episcopi martiri pe care îi va beatifica Papa Francisc

Cine sunt cei șapte episcopi martiri pe care îi va beatifica Papa Francisc

Cei șapte episcopi martiri care vor fi beatificați de Papa Francisc au fost luptători anticomuniști morți în închisori, după instaurarea puterii sovietice în România. Într-o ceremonie încărcată de spiritualitate care are loc sâmbătă, 2 iunie 2019,… [citeste mai departe]

Profit uriaş pentru băncile din România, în primul trimestru

Profit uriaş pentru băncile din România, în primul trimestru

Sistemul bancar a realizat un profit de 1,84 miliarde de lei în primul trimestru din acest an, iar totalul activelor la valoare netă se situa la 451,9 miliarde de lei, potrivit datelor Băncii Naţionale a României. [citeste mai departe]

Fostul preşedinte ucrainean, Petro Poroşenko, a fost ales la conducerea partidului său, cu două luni înainte de alegerile legislative

Fostul preşedinte ucrainean, Petro Poroşenko, a fost ales la conducerea partidului său, cu două luni înainte de alegerile legislative

Fostul preşedinte ucrainean Petro Poroşenko a fost ales vineri la conducerea partidului său, care recent şi-a schimbat denumirea… [citeste mai departe]

Circulația feroviară între Valea Călugărească și Ploiești, oprită. Calea ferată e acoperită de ape

Circulația feroviară între Valea Călugărească și Ploiești, oprită. Calea ferată e acoperită de ape

Circulația feroviară între Valea Călugărească și stația Ploiești Est, județul Prahova, este oprită, vineri, din cauza ploilor puternice și a viiturii, calea ferată fiind acoperită de… [citeste mai departe]

Javi Calleja şi-a prelungit contractul cu Villarreal

Javi Calleja şi-a prelungit contractul cu Villarreal

Clubul Villarreal a anunţat, vineri, că a ajuns la un acord cu tehnicianul Javi Calleja pentru prelungirea contractului acestuia.Noul contract este valabil pentru următoarele două sezoane. Luni, Calleja şi preşedintele clubului Villarreal, Fernando Roig, vor susţine o conferinţă de presă. Javi… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias refreshments market, estimated at 6.5bn lei in 2019 (analysis)

Romanias refreshments market, estimated at 6.5bn lei in 2019 (analysis)

The market for refreshments in Romania could exceed this year the level of 6.5 billion lei, by 40pct higher than 10 years ago, through the over 800 companies registered in this sector, shows a specialist analysis published on Friday.According to the Frames analysis,… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ Papa Francisc A REFUZAT să se urce în papamobilul de la Dacia: A fost adus unul de la Isuzu - VIDEO

ALERTĂ Papa Francisc A REFUZAT să se urce în papamobilul de la Dacia: A fost adus unul de la Isuzu - VIDEO

Papa Francisc a pornit, cu papamobilul, la Catedrala Catolică Sfântul Iosif din Capitală, unde Sfântul Părinte va ține o predică în fața pelerinilor. Papa a refuzat să se urce în papamobilul… [citeste mai departe]

Sovereign Pontiff: We need to help each other not to surrender to seduction of hate culture, individualism

Sovereign Pontiff: We need to help each other not to surrender to seduction of hate culture, individualism

Globalisation contributed to uprooting the peoples' values, on Friday said Pope Francis, stressing that the people need not to surrender to "the seduction of the hate culture and individualism"."Many… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Ce inveti la un curs de perfectionare in frizerie

(P) Ce inveti la un curs de perfectionare in frizerie

Din ce in ce mai multi oameni aleg sa participe la un curs de perfectionare in frizerie pentru a putea exercita o meserie care ii atrage legal, asa cum trebuie, pentru a gasi un job bun in cadrul unui salon mai mare sau pentru a putea porni o afacere pe cont propriu. Maher Academy ofera tuturor… [citeste mai departe]

O clădire care plânge…

O clădire care plânge…

În această situație, edilii locali au elaborat un studiu de fezabilitate pentru reabilitarea acestei clădiri emblematice pentru urbea The post O clădire care plânge… appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sovereign Pontiff at National Cathedral: We should have the strength to forgive ourselves, to move on

Publicat:
Sovereign Pontiff at National Cathedral: We should have the strength to forgive ourselves, to move on

on Friday delivered at the the Lord's Prayer ( in Heaven) in Latin, about which he said it is a synthesis "of our identity of sons and in particular brothers who pray next to each other".

"I wish I express my gratitude and emotion for being here in this holy temple that is clustering us in unity. Jesus called the brothers Andrew and Peter to leave their nets so to become together fishermen of people. The single call is not complete is the call of the brother misses. Today, staying together, we wish to raise together, from the heart of the country,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Patriarch Daniel thanks for Pope John Paul II's aid to build National Cathedral

18:55, 31.05.2019 - Patriarch Daniel thanked on Friday, in a speech given at the National Cathedral, in the presence of Pope Francis, for the financial aid given by Pope John Paul II for the construction of the edifice."Twenty years ago, on 7-9 May, 1999, when Pope John Paul II visited Romania as a pilgrim, he…

Pontiff at Patriarchal Palace: I came as a pilgrim of brotherhood

18:47, 31.05.2019 - Pope Francis said on Friday at the Patriarchal Palace in Bucharest that he came as a pilgrim of brotherhood and referenced Pope John Paul II's visit to Romania in 1999."Twenty years ago, in front of this Holy Synod, Pope John Paul II said 'I have come to contemplate the Face of Christ etched…

Sovereign Pontiff welcomed with thousands of yellow, tricolour small flags at St Joseph Cathedral

18:47, 31.05.2019 - Pope Francis has reached the Saint Joseph Cathedral to attend Holy Liturgy and deliver a homily.The Pontiff traveled the way from the National Cathedral to the St. Joseph Cathedral in his Romanian-made Popemobile, saluting on his road the thousands of people who were waving the Holy See yellow…

Sovereign Pontiff: We need to help each other not to surrender to seduction of hate culture, individualism

18:47, 31.05.2019 - Globalisation contributed to uprooting the peoples' values, on Friday said Pope Francis, stressing that the people need not to surrender to "the seduction of the hate culture and individualism"."Many have benefitted from the technological progress and economic welfare, but the most remained…

Patriarch Daniel: Our predecessors are calling us to defend, promote faith in Christ, Christian values

18:36, 31.05.2019 - Both Pope John Paul II and Patriarch Teoctist used to be champions of the Christian faith and felt in their activity the help of Jesus Christ, on Friday said Daniel, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, at his meeting with Pope Francis."With the pascal salute 'Christ has Risen!'…

Pope in Romania/Pope: Despite many difficulties, Romania has taken many steps forward in democratic project

14:12, 31.05.2019 - Pope Francis said at Cotroceni Palace on Friday that, despite numerous difficulties and shortcomings, Romania has taken many steps in the past 30 years in the democratic project it has committed itself to. "I am glad to be in your beautiful country, 20 years after the visit of St. John Paul…

Pope in Romania/Tariceanu: Sovereign Pontiff's visit, occasion to end division in our public life

12:37, 31.05.2019 - Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Friday said that Pope Francis' visit must be for all Romanians - Orthodox, Catholics or Protestants - the occasion to praise one another and to end the division in public life."For any nation, for all Christians, the Pope's visit is a rare and precious…

"Let us walk together!" - apostolic visit of Sovereign Pontiff in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi, Blaj

20:43, 30.05.2019 - Pope Francis begins on Friday a three-day apostolic visit to Romania, His Holiness being awaited by the authorities, hierarchs and pilgrims in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.Under the generic title of "Let us walk together!", 20 years after John Paul II's historic visit, Pope Francis'…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 31 mai 2019
Bucuresti 16°C | 24°C
Iasi 16°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 23°C
Timisoara 14°C | 18°C
Constanta 17°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.05.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 179.745,60 2.489.974,00
II (5/6) 9 6.657,24 -
III (4/6) 473 126,67 -
IV (3/6) 6.130 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.793.704,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 mai 2019
USD 4.2591
EUR 4.7487
CHF 4.2412
GBP 5.3582
CAD 3.1439
XAU 177.747
JPY 3.9166
CNY 0.617
AED 1.1596
AUD 2.945
MDL 0.2345
BGN 2.428

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec