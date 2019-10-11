Sitting PM Dancila:Despite right-wing parties' lies and propaganda, we've had one of most efficient rulings Sitting Premier Viorica Dancila declared on Friday that in spite of the "lies" and "propaganda" of the right-wing parties, she has led "a government with good results for Romanians, one of the most efficient (...) in the last 30 years." At the beginning of the government meeting Dancila told the ministers that they have been part of an Executive that has generated "solid" and "sustainable" economic growth.



