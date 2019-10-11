Sitting PM Dancila:Despite right-wing parties' lies and propaganda, we've had one of most efficient rulings

Stiri Recomandate

Rudy Giuliani avertizează din nou că va face dezvăluiri despre afacerile familiei Biden în România

Rudy Giuliani avertizează din nou că va face dezvăluiri despre afacerile familiei Biden în România

Rudy Giuliani, avocatul preşedintelui american Donald Trump, a avertizat din nou că va prezenta informaţii despre presupuse afaceri ilegale în România ale familiei fostului vicepreşedinte Joseph… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian Business Consult, un succes la ExpoShop- editia 2019

Romanian Business Consult, un succes la ExpoShop- editia 2019

Aflată la cea de-a doua ediție, Conferința EXPO SHOP – Future Retail Solutions 2019, este dedicată serviciilor de retail și va reuni speakeri de top din companii de retail și servicii conexe, precum și furnizori de servicii, echipamente și soluții pentru retail. Cei care doresc… [citeste mai departe]

Nu-l prinde pensia la TV! Cabral are-n plan să se facă producător video și să se implice într-o asociație de cartier

Nu-l prinde pensia la TV! Cabral are-n plan să se facă producător video și să se implice într-o asociație de cartier

Cel mai vesel prezentator TV e, de puțin timp, și cel mai vesel DJ. Cabral, gazda emisiunii “Ce spun românii”, de la PRO TV, și-a făcut cu doi prieteni o… [citeste mai departe]

ACTUALIZARE: Bărbatul rănit în ACCIDENTUL de pe centura Vâlcele-Apahida a DECEDAT – FOTO

ACTUALIZARE: Bărbatul rănit în ACCIDENTUL de pe centura Vâlcele-Apahida a DECEDAT – FOTO

Un accident de circulație, soldat cu o persoană încarcerată, s-a produs vineri dimineața, în jurul orei 09:45, pe varianta ocolitoare a muncipiului Cluj-Napoca, între localitățile Vâlcele și Apahida. Potrivit primelor… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Nu vor exista tăieri de salarii şi pensii

Klaus Iohannis: Nu vor exista tăieri de salarii şi pensii

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, după consultările cu partidele parlamentare, că soluția care se prefigurează este a unui guvern PNL sau în jurul PNL. Iohannis a precizat că luni sau cel târziu marți va face desemnarea premierului. Președintele a dat asigurări că nu se vor face… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, show de zile mari la cununia fiicei sale. Cum a dansat pe muzică machedonească VIDEO

Gigi Becali, show de zile mari la cununia fiicei sale. Cum a dansat pe muzică machedonească VIDEO

Teodora Becali aorganizat petrecerea de cununie civilă la Hotelul Hilton din Capitală, locație deținută de George Copos, fost patron la Rapid. Teodora, cerută de soţie de la Gigi Becali. SUMA IMENSĂ plătită… [citeste mai departe]

Romania win bronze at WMF World Cup in Australia

Romania win bronze at WMF World Cup in Australia

Romania on Friday won the bronze medal World Minifootball Federation (WMF) World Cup 2019 in Perth, Australia, after defeating Hungary 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out of the match for the third place that ended in a 0-0 draw after 50 minutes of regular play and a 10 minutes' extra time. Scoring the penalty… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Sectorului 3 face anunțul:De la 1 ianuarie nu mai avem bani de salarii

Primarul Sectorului 3 face anunțul:De la 1 ianuarie nu mai avem bani de salarii

Preşedintele Asociaţiei Municipiilor din România (AMR), primarul Sectorului 3 din Bucureşti, Robert Negoiţă, atrage atenţia că primăriile din ţară riscă să rămână fără bani de salarii la începutul anului viitor. [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO: Inaugurarea podului rutier peste râul Mureș de la Căpud

LIVE VIDEO: Inaugurarea podului rutier peste râul Mureș de la Căpud

Primăria din Teiuș marchează, vineri 11 octombrie, inaugurarea podului de peste Mureș, care face legătura între oraș și localitatea Căpud printr-o adevărată sărbătoare locală.  „Prima trecere peste râul Mureș reprezintă o mare împlinire a unui vis de generații,… [citeste mai departe]

Gest impresionant al unui paznic de la spitalul din Deva. Ce a făcut pentru pacienți

Gest impresionant al unui paznic de la spitalul din Deva. Ce a făcut pentru pacienți

Un paznic de la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă din Deva și-a anunțat demisia după ce a văzut cum sunt tratați pacienții care vin zilnic să fie ajutați de medicii de aici, relatează Realitatea de Hunedoara.  [citeste mai departe]


Sitting PM Dancila:Despite right-wing parties' lies and propaganda, we've had one of most efficient rulings

Publicat:

Publicat:
Sitting PM Dancila:Despite right-wing parties' lies and propaganda, we've had one of most efficient rulings

Sitting Premier Viorica Dancila declared on Friday that in spite of the "lies" and "propaganda" of the right-wing parties, she has led "a government with good results for Romanians, one of the most efficient (...) in the last 30 years." At the beginning of the government meeting Dancila told the ministers that they have been part of an Executive that has generated "solid" and "sustainable" economic growth.

"We have kept our promise to bring more money into the Romanians' pockets and to make sure that a considerable part of the country's exceptional economic growth is felt by all citizens.…

