Senior emergency official Arafat unveils 14 measures to improve 112 emergency response service

Senior emergency official Arafat unveils 14 measures to improve 112 emergency response servicePublicat:
The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, presented on Friday evening, a milestone report that provides for 14 measures for the reorganization of the 112 emergency response service. "The main changes to the legislation in force envisage the implementation of the location tracking technology based on information collected from the mobile terminal, including through Advanced Mobile Location technology, which will provide to rescuers much more precise location information, significantly cutting the emergency management time and implicitly the emergency response time," Raed…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Guvernul mareste de cinci ori amenda pentru apelurile false la 112
15:53, 27.08.2019 - Guvernul va adopta in sedinta de azi o ordonanta de urgenta prin care amenzile pentru apelurile false la 112 vor creste de 5 ori, de la 1.000 de lei in prezent, pana la 5.000 de lei. "Este nevoie o inasprire a sanctiunilor aplicate pentru cei care apeleaza in mod abuziv serviciul 112. Astfel…
Arafat anunta ca se vor vinde cartele PrePay doar cu buletinul. Datele vor fi divulgate doar cand se suna la 112
10:25, 08.08.2019 - OUG prevazuta in raportul privind sistemul 112 prevede ca operatorii de telefonie mobila sa furnizeze servicii pe cartele PrePay doar dupa ce colecteaza datele de identificare a proprietarului cartelei SIM, a anuntat miercuri Raed Arafat. "A fost realizat deja un proiect de ordonanta de urgenta…
Masuri decise dupa tragedia de la Caracal. Sistem de localizare rapida in maxim un an
22:40, 07.08.2019 - Guvernul promite implementarea sistemului de localizare rapida AML (Advanced Mobile Location) in maximum un an de zile, fiind deja pregatita o ordonanta de urgenta in acest sens care va fi pusa joi in dezbatere publica. Anuntul a fost facut de Raed Arafat care a condus comitetul de criza, infiintat…
Report on 112 emergency call service to be released Wednesday
12:34, 06.08.2019 - Senior official Raed Arafat said on Tuesday that the committee tasked with improving the localisation service through the 112 emergency call service will release its report on Wednesday. "It is a report on the measures to be taken to improve the localisation issues - we are working with ANCOM [National…
Iohannis asks gov't to develop rapid response measures, procedures by late August
17:25, 30.07.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday having asked the government to come by the end of August up with measures, rules and procedures for a rapid and conjugated response of all the institutions involved, so as to eliminate delays as in the Caracal case, as well as to conduct an urgent analysis…
Precizari STS privind implementarea solutiei AML
16:34, 28.07.2019 - Serviciul de Telecomunicatii Speciale face duminica precizari legate de implementarea solutiei Advanced Mobile Location (AML), care permite localizarea apelantului la momentul initierii apelului. Precizarile STS vin dupa ce presedintele Comitetului interministerial privind sistemul apelurilor…
PM Dancila: I decided to set up working group to shorten reaction time in crisis situations
14:45, 27.07.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday announced she decided to set up an inter-institutional working group to come up with a plan of urgent measures to shorten the reaction time in crisis situations, after what happened in Caracal. During the morning, the PM had an working meeting at the…
Assessment of each ministry to start next week
16:12, 05.07.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday said that the next week an assessment will start of each ministry, and at the end of the analysis, a decision will be made on what ministers to reshuffle and whom to keep in office."With regard to the reshuffle, (...) next week we start the assessment…