Senate President Tariceanu pays official visit to Poland and discuss boosting economic bilateral relations

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bilateral, economic and commercial relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova need to be boosted, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at the start of the the two countries' Government sitting."It is with great pleasure that we host today, in Bucharest, a new joint sitting…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Monday the delegation of the Foreign Policy Committee of Croatia's Parliament, headed by Miro Kovac, underscoring on this occasion the special interest for boosting the bilateral sectorial agenda in areas such as defence and internal affairs. …

- Bilateral economic and sectoral co-operation, as well as security at regional and international levels were subjects of talks in Doha between Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as part of Dancila's visit to Doha."The senior officials…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset, who is paying an official visit to Romania. According to the Presidential Administration, within the talks also tackled will be the ways to develop the bilateral…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, within a visit that the Romanian PM is paying to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. "Today, I will start a visit to the Republic of Turkey, the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and…

- Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall, currently on a visit to the United States, talked with Wess Mitchell, the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, about promoting Romania's candidacy to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). According to…

- Assessing the state of the bilateral relations was the main topic of discussions that took place on Monday between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State for Economic and Commercial Business of the United Arab Emirates, according to a press release…

- Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and head of the Federal Foreign Affairs Department of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed boosting Swiss investment in Romania and bilateral trade. According to a governmental press statement, Dancila welcomed Cassis, the head…