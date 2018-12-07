Senate President Tariceanu pays official visit to Poland and discuss boosting economic bilateral relations

Stiri Recomandate

Fotbal - Franţa: Meciurile amânate din cauza vestelor galbene, reprogramate pe 15 şi 16 ianuarie

Fotbal - Franţa: Meciurile amânate din cauza vestelor galbene, reprogramate pe 15 şi 16 ianuarie

Cele şase meciuri din etapa a 17-a a campionatului Franţei, programate pentru acest weekend însă amânate la cererea autorităţilor din cauza mobilizării "vestelor galbene", au fost amânate pentru 15 şi 16…

Parlamentul European va solicita din nou, săptămâna viitoare, acceptarea României în Schengen

Parlamentul European va solicita din nou, săptămâna viitoare, acceptarea României în Schengen

Parlamentul European va supune la vot săptămâna viitoare o nouă rezoluţie în care solicită admiterea României şi a Bulgariei în spaţiul Schengen, relatează vineri novinite.com. Rezoluţia, redactată pe...

Robert Sighiartau, PNL: Politica iresponsabila a Guvernului duce economia intr-o directie gresita!

Robert Sighiartau, PNL: Politica iresponsabila a Guvernului duce economia intr-o directie gresita!

Deputatul PNL Robert Sighiartau a comentat, vineri, anuntul facut de premierul Viorica Dancila in sedinta de Guvern, spunand ca „alocarea resurselor catre cheltuieli si asistenta sociala" reprezinta o politica…

Victor Ponta: Nu te joci cu viaţa a 5 milioane de oameni, să adoptăm legea când sunt bani

Victor Ponta: Nu te joci cu viaţa a 5 milioane de oameni, să adoptăm legea când sunt bani

"Miercuri a fost o bătălie în Camera Deputaţilor, acolo unde majoritatea e mai complicată decât la Senat şi a fost un test, pentru că trebuie să vină legea pensiilor, nu se poate face bugetul pe 2019 până nu se adoptă…

DRUMUL DIN REGIUNEA CENTRU CĂTRE SUCEAVA SE MODERNIZEAZĂ CU FONDURI REGIO

DRUMUL DIN REGIUNEA CENTRU CĂTRE SUCEAVA SE MODERNIZEAZĂ CU FONDURI REGIO

Semnarea la sediul ADR Centru, a contractului de finanțare pentru proiectul cu titlul „Modernizare drum județean DJ 174A – Bilbor – km 20+000 – 23+423 – DJ 174C – lim. jud. Suceava km 5+000 – 11+197, pe sectorul km 5+000 – 11+197" asigură  fondurile…

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI LIVE VIDEO ONLINE STREAMING PRO TV: Momente incredibile în direct UPDATE

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI LIVE VIDEO ONLINE STREAMING PRO TV: Momente incredibile în direct UPDATE

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI LIVE VIDEO ONLINE STREAMING PRO TV: Alma Boiangiu și Romanița Fricosu, din echipa Tudor; Alexa Dragu și Dora Gaitanovici, din echipa Irina; Mădălina Coca și Renate Grad, din echipa Andra; Bogdan Ioan și Vitalie…

A încetat din viață o LEGENDĂ a fotbalului: Universitatea Craiova a fost o bornă TRISTĂ în cariera sa - VIDEO

A încetat din viață o LEGENDĂ a fotbalului: Universitatea Craiova a fost o bornă TRISTĂ în cariera sa - VIDEO

Reputatul antrenor Luigi Radice, una din personalităţile fotbalului italian, a încetat din viaţă la vârsta de 83 de ani, el suferind în ultimii ani de Alzheimer, a anunţat…

US Ambassador Klemm says gains from Romanias economic growth are especially of citizens in urban areas

US Ambassador Klemm says gains from Romanias economic growth are especially of citizens in urban areas

US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm on Friday stated in a speech delivered at the "Al. I. Cuza" University of Iasi that a key objective of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US is…

Avertismentul pompierilor: Numărul incendiilor din România a crescut!

Avertismentul pompierilor: Numărul incendiilor din România a crescut!

Prinși în febra sărbătorilor, românii și-au împodobit brazii și casele cu instalații luminoase. Însă nu își dau seama, că acestea devin niște adevărate bombe cu cea, dacă se defectează.

CultMin Breaz meets Macedonian Minister Ademi and discusses bilateral legal framework,joint cultural activities

CultMin Breaz meets Macedonian Minister Ademi and discusses bilateral legal framework,joint cultural activities

The improvement of the bilateral legal framework and the future joint cultural activities featured on Friday on the agenda of the meeting between Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz…


Senate President Tariceanu pays official visit to Poland and discuss boosting economic bilateral relations

Publicat:
Senate President Tariceanu pays official visit to Poland and discuss boosting economic bilateral relations

Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu paid an official visit to Poland between 6 and 8 December, at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of . During the talks with the high Polish officials, the Senate President expressed the interest for boosting the bilateral economic relations.According to a release of the Senate sent to AGERPRES, Tariceanu met with Poland's , Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of , Marshal of the ,

