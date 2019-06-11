Senate President, on official visit to France, Wednesday toThursday

Stiri Recomandate

Vosganian, constatare despre USR: Gazele stăpânului miros a parfum

"Uniunea Salvați România a țipat ca din gură de șarpe, cerând demisia Guvernului PSD, pe motiv că la mitingul din 10 august 2018 jandarmii au ripostat la violențele protestatarilor, utilizând gaze lacrimogene. Aceeași Uniune salvatoare a României se ploconește acum,… [citeste mai departe]

Subiecte dinamită pe scena politică: Acțiunile PNL, PSD și USR, efecte majore

În funcție de acestea, se vor face calcule pentru următoarea campanie electorală, cel puțin până în prezent. În primul rând, Ludovic Orban, președintele PNL, este de părere că oamenii care lucrează în IT ar trebui să plătească impozite, lucru… [citeste mai departe]

Moţiune de cenzură. Fifor: Nu cred că PNL are curajul să își asume

"Vedem zilele acestea că moțiunea de cenzură este unul din instrumentele de imagine de care se folosește opoziția pentru scoring politic și jocuri de imagine într-o logică electorală. Deși este un instrument perfect legitim și democratic, opoziția a reușit… [citeste mai departe]

Exclusiv Sputnik: Avizul Comisiei de la Veneția și comentariile deputaților PSRM–ACUM

Recomandarea Comisiei de la Veneția va veni în condițiile unei crize politice și juridice fără precedent cu care se confruntă Moldova. Partidul Socialiștilor din Republica Moldova, care sprijină apropierea de Rusia, și blocul… [citeste mai departe]

Răzvan Cuc: Pe A2 se va circula pe ambele sensuri, pe toate firele după ziua de vineri când se vor închide toate lucrările

Lucrările de reparaţii începute la Autostrada Soarelui vor fi sistate vineri şi vor fi reluate pe 15 septembrie, pentru a nu fi afectat sezonul estival,… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă EXECUTȚIILE în PNL: Încă 9 primari au fost EXCLUȘI din partid

Biroul Politic Judeţean al PNL Dolj a decis radierea din calitatea de membri de partid a nouă primari de comune din judeţ după ce aceştia au anunţat public că susţin PSD în campania pentru alegerile europarlamentare din 26 mai.Potrivit unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

PNL susţine acţiunile politice democratice ale formaţiunilor din Republica Moldova conduse de Maia Sandu şi Andrei Năstase

Partidul Naţional Liberal susţine acţiunile politice democratice ale formaţiunilor din Republica Moldova conduse de Maia Sandu şi Andrei Năstase,… [citeste mai departe]

Pietreanca Diana Ţigănaşu, barem de Euro la „greutate“ şi „disc“

Diana Ţigănaşu s-a dovedit pregatită îndeajuns pentru a reuşi performanţele cifrice care îi permit să aibă certitudinea ca va fi în lotul României ce va merge în iulie în Suedia. Acolo, la Boras, vor avea loc întrecerile Campionatelor Europene de atletism… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: O schimbare în bine în Șanțurile Cetății. Dispar buruienile, putem admira în sfârșit florile, natura…

De câteva luni de zile, aleile și zonele verzi din Șanțurile Cetății Alba Carolina erau năpădite de buruieni. După ploile din ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Bacalaureat 2019. Evaluarea competenţelor de limbă străină are loc miercuri şi joi

Examenul de Bacalaureat 2019 continuă, miercuri şi joi, cu proba de evaluare a competenţelor lingvistice într-o limbă de circulaţie internaţională (proba C – limba engleză, limba franceză, limba spaniolă, limba germană, limba… [citeste mai departe]


Senate President, on official visit to France, Wednesday toThursday

Publicat:
Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is paying an official visit to the on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of his French counterpart .

The official visit to France of the Senate President is part of the demarche of the parliamentary diplomacy aimed at deepening and diversifying the political dialogue and strengthening the special character of the traditional friendship relation with this country, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

At the same time, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu will participate, from Thursday to Saturday, in…

