Senate President, on official visit to France, Wednesday toThursday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Craiova on Tuesday, context in which he will meet with the local authorities in the Oltenia region and release his latest book.According to the agenda of the head of state, the meeting with the local authorities in Oltenia region will take place…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Monday in Calarasi that the subsidies granted by the EU to Romanian farmers should be at the level of those practiced in other European countries, such as France and Germany, according…

- National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Tuesday that his party's recommendation is "not to vote" in the May 26 referendum on justice, "not to play into the hands" of President Klaus Iohannis."Everyone, after all, is free…

- Romania is leading France 1 - 0, in the Fed Cup semifinals, after Simona Halep, WTA's 2nd, defeated Kristina Mladenovic, 6 - 3, 6 - 1, on Saturday, in a match played in Kindarena in Rouen.AGERPRES

- The non-playing captain of the Romanian women's tennis team, Florin Segarceanu admitted that he had to make a tough decision to set up the second racket for the single's matches, but he counted on Mihaela Buzarnescu because of her shape in the last weeks and in the training sessions in Rouen.Mihaela…

- The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on a visit to Washington, had a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, ex-officio President of the US Senate, and with the US Secretary of State, retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg, his national security advisor, a press release sent to AGERPRES…

- Premier Viorica Dancila will pay an official visit to Slovakia this Friday, having scheduled a meeting with her Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini, the government said in a release.Read also: UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: 'I would completely eliminate emergency ordinances' According to the…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday announced, in the beginning of the government meeting, that she will pay a visit to Brussels in the afternoon, to preside, alongside other European officials, the Tripartite Social Summit and to open a debate on what Europe means for the citizens."This…