Romanias Halep qualifies for semis of WTA tournament in Madrid

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, WTA's 3rd, qualified on Thursday for the semifinals of the WTA tournament in Madrid (Mutua Madrid Open), with total prizes worth 7,021,128 US dollars, after defeating Australian player Ashleigh Barty, with a score of 7-5, 7-5. Halep (aged… [citeste mai departe]