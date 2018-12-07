Second edition of 'Start-up Nation' program in for Gov't approval today, 10,000 beneficiaries envisaged

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that the Government has notified the Constitutional Court of Romania about the fact that President Klaus Iohannis has not made a decision regarding the appointment of the new ministers of Transport (Mircea Draghici) and Regional Development (Lia…

- "Este dorinta mea de a deschide apelul in data de 1 decembrie. Este o data plina de semnificatii. Zilele trecute serbam o suta de ani de industrie in Romania, cred ca si spiritul antreprenorial merita sarbatorit in acest An Centenar prin deschiderea aplicatiei Start-up Nation 2018 la 1 decembrie.…

- Deputatul social-democrat Razvan Rotaru a anunțat astazi, printr-un comunicat de presa, ca Ministerul pentru Mediul de Afaceri, Comerț și Antreprenoriat a lansat in dezbatere publica Ghidul Solicitantului pentru a doua ediție a programului „START-UP NATION, in care se prezinta regulile pentru pregatirea,…

- Condițiile generale in care va funcționa programul Start-up Nation 2018 au fost publicate recent in dezbatere publica, lansarea sesiunii de depunere a proiectelor fiind estimata pentru inceputul lunii noiembrie 2018. Principalele modificari aduse schemei de finanțare vizeaza felul in care punctajul…

- Unii dintre cei interesați de lansarea noului Start-up Nation sunt nemulțumiți ca proiectul de ordonanța prevede ca investițiile in IT și inovare nu mai sunt prioritare și pentru astfel de domenii s-au stabilit punctaje mai mici decat anul trecut. In ...

- A new pension law draft will be promoted in the next interval, according to a Monday announcement of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, made on the International Day of Elder Persons. "Today more than ever the Romanian society needs wisdom, moderation and the generosity of our parents and grandparents.…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea declared on Sunday night that President Klaus Iohannis will stop at nothing to block Government and he is the most powerful man in Romania, exercising this power abusively. "Iohannis is the most powerful man in Romania. He has the services,…

- The report on the outbreak of the African swine fever in Romania and the current situation was submitted on Friday to the Presidential Administration, following the relevant public request made by President Klaus Werner Iohannis, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announced…