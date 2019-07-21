Romania's Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019

Stiri Recomandate

Ce mesaje a primit Liviu Vârcu în ziua în care Adelina Pestrițu a făcut nuntă

Ce mesaje a primit Liviu Vârcu în ziua în care Adelina Pestrițu a făcut nuntă

Sâmbătă, în ziua în care fosta sa soție a făcut nuntă pentru a doua oară, Liviu Vârciu a primit numeroase mesaje pe contul său de socializare. În ziua în care Adelina Pestrițu a făcut nunta cu Virgil Șteblea, Liviu Vârciu, fostul ei soț,… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț de ultimă oră al premierului, privind autostrada Comarnic - Brașov: Renunțăm la parteneriatul public-privat și o construim din fonduri guvernamentale

Anunț de ultimă oră al premierului, privind autostrada Comarnic - Brașov: Renunțăm la parteneriatul public-privat și o construim din fonduri guvernamentale

La numai un an după ce Cabinetul Dăncilă anunța parteneriatul public-privat… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Baianț, soprana care a cântat la evenimentul Simonei Halep, știe și ea cu racheta: „Am jucat tenis timp de 9 ani, dar am ales muzica!"

Irina Baianț, soprana care a cântat la evenimentul Simonei Halep, știe și ea cu racheta: „Am jucat tenis timp de 9 ani, dar am ales muzica!”

Irina Baianț a cântat piesa „One moment in time”, a lui Whitney Houston, la evenimentul dedicat Simonei… [citeste mai departe]

La canabis pozitiv, da?. Zeci de șoferi drogați sau beți la volan, prinși într-o singură noapte. Raziile Poliției rutiere vor continua

La canabis pozitiv, da?. Zeci de șoferi drogați sau beți la volan, prinși într-o singură noapte. Raziile Poliției rutiere vor continua

Vacanța e asimilată de mulți cu libertatea de a consuma alcool peste măsură. Inconștienți, se urcă apoi la volan și pun… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Tommy Cash după ce a fost interzis la Electric Castle pentru că a mixat o manea

Reacția lui Tommy Cash după ce a fost interzis la Electric Castle pentru că a mixat o manea

Tommy Cash, DJ-ul din Estonia care a mixat o manea a lui Adi Minune la festivalul Electric Castle, a declarat că melodia i s-a părut una „amuzantă din trecut”. Artistul i-a criticat și pe organizatorii festivalului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Târgul de fete de pe Muntele Găina. Cum au petrecut miile de oameni veniţi la sărbătoarea din Ţara Moţilor

VIDEO Târgul de fete de pe Muntele Găina. Cum au petrecut miile de oameni veniţi la sărbătoarea din Ţara Moţilor

Mii de oameni au urcat la sfârşit de săptămână pe Muntele Găina, la „Târgul de fete”, o sărbătoare cu origini străvechi care are loc anual în Apuseni, în preajma… [citeste mai departe]

Jonathan Barnett, agentul lui Gareth Bale, cuvinte grele la adresa lui Zinedine Zidane: Este o rușine

Jonathan Barnett, agentul lui Gareth Bale, cuvinte grele la adresa lui Zinedine Zidane: Este o rușine

Jonathan Barnett (69 de ani), agentul lui Gareth Bale (30 de ani), a avut, duminică, cuvinte grele la adresa tehnicianului lui Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane (47 de ani), potrivit Mediafax.Zinedine… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA a decis: Cu cine vor juca FCSB, Viitorul, Craiova și CFR Cluj în următoarele meciuri din cupele europene

UEFA a decis: Cu cine vor juca FCSB, Viitorul, Craiova și CFR Cluj în următoarele meciuri din cupele europene

Dacă va trece de echipa armeană Alaşkert Erevan, FCSB ar putea întâlni în turul trei pe FC Thun sau învingătoarele din meciurile dintre:FC Lechia Gdańsk - Brøndby IF, Mladá Boleslav… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019

Romanias Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019

Romanian athlete Lucian Bors Dumitrescu won the gold medal in the 66 kg category at the Prague Junior European Cup 2019, whereas Mircea Tomescu won the silver medal in the 60 kg category.  In the 66 kg event, Lucian defeated Bruno Barros… [citeste mai departe]

Două tramvaie s-au ciocnit pe bulevardul Vasile Milea. Un pasager a fost rănit ușor

Două tramvaie s-au ciocnit pe bulevardul Vasile Milea. Un pasager a fost rănit ușor

Două tramvaie ale Societății de Transport București (STB) s-au ciocnit în această dimineață pe bulevardul Iuliu Maniu, în zona Politehnica, informează Brigada Rutieră a Capitalei. Potrivit sursei citate, un tramvai al liniei 1 (Bucur… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019

Publicat:
Romania's Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019

Romanian athlete Lucian Bors Dumitrescu won the gold medal in the 66 kg category at the 2019, whereas won the silver medal in the 60 kg category. 
In the 66 kg event, Lucian defeated (Portugal), (Ukraine), (Azerbaijan) and (Finland), whereas in the semifinals he surpassed of Azerbaijan. In the final event, Bors defeated by ippon. 

In the 60 kg category, Tomescu defeated , and in the semifinals…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


