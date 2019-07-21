Romania's Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Sportivul roman Lucian Bors Dumitrescu a cucerit medalia de aur in proba de 66 kg, din cadrul Cupei Europei la juniori de la Praga, in timp ce Mircea Tomescu a obtinut argintul in proba de 60 kg. La categoria 66 kg, Lucian i-a invins in grupa pe Bruno Barros (Portugalia), Stanislav Semkov…

- FCSB va primi vizita moldovenilor de la Milsami Orhei, in ce timp ce oltenii se vor deplasa in Azerbaijan, pentru intalnirea cu Sabail, ambele partide urmand a fi televizate si in Romania: Sabail - CSU Craiova, joi, de la ora 19:00, Digi Sport 1 FCSB - Milsami Orhei, joi, de la ora…

- EVENT: The Championships, WimbledonDATE: Wednesday 10 JulyEXPERT: Eurosport tennis expert and former world number seven Barbara SchettTOPIC: Barbara Schett previews the ladies’ semi-finals – Simona Halep versus Elina Svitolina and Serena Williams versus Barbora Strycova Halep (Romania) vs Svitolina…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Monday the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership (EaP), alongside his counterparts of the EU member states and partner states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine), where he talked about the need…

- As many as 21 presidents from the European Union signed, on the occasion of Europe Day, an appeal for Europe before the European Parliament elections, informs the Presidential Administration. The elections in 2019 have special importance: you, the European citizens, are the ones who decide…

- The European Commission on Tuesday downwardly revised to 3.3 percent its estimates of the real Romanian economy growth this year, from a January forecast of 3.8 percent.The European Commission published on Tuesday its spring economic forecasts. For 2020, the EC expects a further decline…

- Romania's national hockey team defeated the Japanese team, 3-2, (0-2, 2-0, 1-0), on Monday, in Tallinn (Estonia), at the Ice Hockey World Championship, Division I, Group B.After defeating Estonia, 4-3, the Romanian players scored their second victory, in a spectacular comeback. The…

- Senior official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu had a round of consultations with Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar on Thursday to discuss the situation of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.Regarding the situation of the Romanian community in Ukraine, MAE reports…