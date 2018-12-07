Romania's JusMin Toader meets French counterpart to discuss forthcoming Romanian EU Council Presidency

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's objective during the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of next year in the healthcare field is to guarantee access to healthcare for all the European citizens, informed the Ministry of Healthcare."Starting on January 1, 2019, we will be in charge of coordinating one of…

- Romania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ion Jinga, brought to mind Romania's commitment to continue developing cooperation between the European Union and the United Nations during its forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in an address held on Thursday…

- Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs Monica Gheorghita met on Thursday with the head of the United Nations Liaison Office for Peace and Security (UNLOPS) in Brussels, Rory Keane, on a visit to Romania for an exchange of opinions on the EU-UN cooperation during the term of Romania's Presidency…

- Premier Viorica Dancila on Thursday had a phone talk with her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, reaffirming on the occasion Romania's full commitment to ensuring a successful Presidency of the EU Council, the government said in a release.The discussion highlighted the very good bilateral…

- Continuing important ongoing files, such as migration, managing external borders and consolidating the internal security of the European Union, are amongst the priorities of the home affairs component of Romania's Presidency to the Council of the European Union, according to a press release sent…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and European Commissioner for Budget Gunther Oettinger on Tuesday met to discuss the major issues on the European agenda that will be managed by Romania while holding the six-month rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with an emphasis…

- President Klaus Iohannis will attend a European Parliament's (EP) debate on the future of the European Union in Strasbourg on Tuesday, where he will give a speech on Romania's vision on this issue.According to the Presidential Administration, the president's participation in this event takes place…

- Speeding up the process of reforming prison transfer procedures was among the topics discussed by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader and his Italian counterpart Alfonso Bonafede during his two-day visit to Rome, according to Agerpres. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Ministry…