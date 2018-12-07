Romania's JusMin Toader meets French counterpart to discuss forthcoming Romanian EU Council Presidency

Stiri Recomandate

Fotbal - Franţa: Meciurile amânate din cauza vestelor galbene, reprogramate pe 15 şi 16 ianuarie

Cele şase meciuri din etapa a 17-a a campionatului Franţei, programate pentru acest weekend însă amânate la cererea autorităţilor din cauza mobilizării "vestelor galbene", au fost amânate pentru 15 şi 16… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European va solicita din nou, săptămâna viitoare, acceptarea României în Schengen

Parlamentul European va supune la vot săptămâna viitoare o nouă rezoluţie în care solicită admiterea României şi a Bulgariei în spaţiul Schengen, relatează vineri novinite.com. Rezoluţia, redactată pe... [citeste mai departe]

Robert Sighiartau, PNL: Politica iresponsabila a Guvernului duce economia intr-o directie gresita!

Deputatul PNL Robert Sighiartau a comentat, vineri, anuntul facut de premierul Viorica Dancila in sedinta de Guvern, spunand ca „alocarea resurselor catre cheltuieli si asistenta sociala” reprezinta o politica… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta: Nu te joci cu viaţa a 5 milioane de oameni, să adoptăm legea când sunt bani

"Miercuri a fost o bătălie în Camera Deputaţilor, acolo unde majoritatea e mai complicată decât la Senat şi a fost un test, pentru că trebuie să vină legea pensiilor, nu se poate face bugetul pe 2019 până nu se adoptă… [citeste mai departe]

DRUMUL DIN REGIUNEA CENTRU CĂTRE SUCEAVA SE MODERNIZEAZĂ CU FONDURI REGIO

Semnarea la sediul ADR Centru, a contractului de finanțare pentru proiectul cu titlul „Modernizare drum județean DJ 174A – Bilbor – km 20+000 – 23+423 – DJ 174C – lim. jud. Suceava km 5+000 – 11+197, pe sectorul km 5+000 – 11+197” asigură  fondurile… [citeste mai departe]

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI LIVE VIDEO ONLINE STREAMING PRO TV: Momente incredibile în direct UPDATE

VOCEA ROMÂNIEI LIVE VIDEO ONLINE STREAMING PRO TV: Alma Boiangiu și Romanița Fricosu, din echipa Tudor; Alexa Dragu și Dora Gaitanovici, din echipa Irina; Mădălina Coca și Renate Grad, din echipa Andra; Bogdan Ioan și Vitalie… [citeste mai departe]

A încetat din viață o LEGENDĂ a fotbalului: Universitatea Craiova a fost o bornă TRISTĂ în cariera sa - VIDEO

Reputatul antrenor Luigi Radice, una din personalităţile fotbalului italian, a încetat din viaţă la vârsta de 83 de ani, el suferind în ultimii ani de Alzheimer, a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

US Ambassador Klemm says gains from Romanias economic growth are especially of citizens in urban areas

US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm on Friday stated in a speech delivered at the "Al. I. Cuza" University of Iasi that a key objective of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US is… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul pompierilor: Numărul incendiilor din România a crescut!

Prinși în febra sărbătorilor, românii și-au împodobit brazii și casele cu instalații luminoase. Însă nu își dau seama, că acestea devin niște adevărate bombe cu cea, dacă se defectează. [citeste mai departe]

CultMin Breaz meets Macedonian Minister Ademi and discusses bilateral legal framework,joint cultural activities

The improvement of the bilateral legal framework and the future joint cultural activities featured on Friday on the agenda of the meeting between Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's JusMin Toader meets French counterpart to discuss forthcoming Romanian EU Council Presidency

Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader met France's Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet on Friday to discuss the state of play for Romania's preparations for assuming the six-month rotating Presidency of the Council of the on January 1, 2019.According to a press statement released by the , the meeting took place on the side-lines of the Justice and meeting that took place in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday and Friday."The two dignitaries discussed the state of play in the preparations for Romania taking over the rotating Presidency of…

