Romania's Halep will not compete in VTB Kremlin Cup

Circulaţia la Podul Viilor, supravegheată de Poliţia Rutieră Naţională

Circulaţia la Podul Viilor, supravegheată de Poliţia Rutieră Naţională

Potrivit unui comunicat oficial al Primăriei Piteşti, începând de astăzi 16 octombrie 2018, supravegherea traficului rutier în zona Podul Viilor revine exclusiv Poliției Naționale. Prin urmare, dirijarea circulației la intrarea în Municipiul Pitești… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul italian Giuseppe Conte a criticat sancţiunile împotriva Rusiei impuse de Uniunea Europeană

Premierul italian Giuseppe Conte a criticat sancţiunile împotriva Rusiei impuse de Uniunea Europeană

Sancţiunile Uniunii Europene împotriva Rusiei aduc prejudicii întreprinderilor italiene, a declarat marţi premierul italian Giuseppe Conte, citat de Reuters, informează Agerpres. Liderii UE au impus… [citeste mai departe]

Christian Sabbagh, tată pentru a patra oară

Christian Sabbagh, tată pentru a patra oară

Prezentatorul TV al știrilor de la Kanal D, Christian Sabbagh, a devenit tată pentru a patra oară.Christian Sabbagh, în vârstă de 46 de ani, și soția sa, Iulia, au devenit părinții unui băiețel, duminică, pe 14 octombrie. &"Vreau să vă spun că mămica este sănătoasă. Băiețelul este sănătos. Uitați-vă… [citeste mai departe]

Taximetrist înarmat cu un spray lacrimogen şi un box metalic împotriva clienţilor violenţi. Poliţiştii i-au deschis dosar penal

Taximetrist înarmat cu un spray lacrimogen şi un box metalic împotriva clienţilor violenţi. Poliţiştii i-au deschis dosar penal

Un bărbat de 41 de ani este cercetat pentru portul fără drept de obiecte periculoase, după ce poliţiştii au descoperit un spray lacrimogen… [citeste mai departe]

Vrancea: Scheletul unui soldat român din Primul Război Mondial a fost găsit în pădurea Soveja

Vrancea: Scheletul unui soldat român din Primul Război Mondial a fost găsit în pădurea Soveja

Scheletul unui soldat român din Primul Război Mondial, mort în tranşee, şi mai multe bunuri aparţinând acestuia au fost descoperite luni, într-o pădure din comuna Soveja, de doi căutători de vestigii istorice,… [citeste mai departe]

Conflictul de muncă de la AITT, pe cale să se stingă! Se aşteaptă ultima semnătură pe protocolul încheiat

Conflictul de muncă de la AITT, pe cale să se stingă! Se aşteaptă ultima semnătură pe protocolul încheiat

Sunt şanse mari ca greva generală din transportul public de persoane din muncipiul Târgovişte, dar şi din judeţul Dâmboviţa, să Post-ul Conflictul de muncă de la AITT, pe cale… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră: inspectorii de la Protecţia Consumatorului au cerut închiderea magazinului Profi din Eforie Nord

Premieră: inspectorii de la Protecţia Consumatorului au cerut închiderea magazinului Profi din Eforie Nord

În urma unei acţiuni de control la magazinele de tip băcănie atât mici comercianţi cât şi mari retaileri, inspectorii Comisariatului Judeţean pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Note 10 ar putea fi cel mai mare telefon Galaxy de până acum (Telefoane mobile)

Note 10 ar putea fi cel mai mare telefon Galaxy de până acum (Telefoane mobile)

Chiar dacă şi actualul model Galaxy Note 9 primeşte destule critici pentru dimensiunile sale prea mari, progresele făcute în sensul diminuării ramei lăsate în jurul ecranului sunt valorificate exclusiv pentru creşterea suprafeţei de afişare.… [citeste mai departe]

Tren deraiat în Maroc. Între patru şi zece persoane ar fi murit şi o sută au fost rănite FOTO şi VIDEO

Tren deraiat în Maroc. Între patru şi zece persoane ar fi murit şi o sută au fost rănite FOTO şi VIDEO

În acest accident au murit, potrivit unor surse diferite, între 4 şi 10 persoane, iar numărul răniţilor ar fi de 100 de persoane, potrivit unor martori oculari, care au mai precizat… [citeste mai departe]

Încep lucrările de reabilitare pe strada Carol Davila. Respectaţi indicaţiile poliţiştilor!

Încep lucrările de reabilitare pe strada Carol Davila. Respectaţi indicaţiile poliţiştilor!

Începând cu data de 17 octombrie 2018 orele 07.00, pe strada Carol Davila din Pitești, se vor executa lucrări de reabilitare la partea carosabilă. „Recomandăm conducătorilor auto ce tranzitează zona mai sus… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's Halep will not compete in VTB Kremlin Cup

Publicat:
Romania's Halep will not compete in VTB Kremlin Cup

Romanian tennis player , world number one, will not compete in the 932,866-USD WTA tournament in Moscow because of a back injury, according to the WTA website.

Halep, who is diagnosed with herniated disk, has failed to recover in time to compete in Moscow, where she was due to debut on Wednesday against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and is at a risk of being unable to compete in the WTA , October 21-27. 
on the main draw in Moscow was lucky loser of Greece.

AGERPRES


