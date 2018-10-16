Romania's Halep will not compete in VTB Kremlin Cup

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Halep a fost inlocuita de jucatoarea greaca Valentini Grammatikopoulou, numarul 170 mondial. Romanca ar fi trebuit sa intre in competitie, miercuri, in turul doi, contra rusoaicei Anastasia Pavliucenkova. Luni, Simona Halep a declarat ca, din cauza problemelor la spate, nu stie daca va putea juca la…

- Veste proastE pentru fanii Simonei Halep (27 de ani)! NumErul 1 WTA s-a retras de la tureul de la Moscova, din cauza problemelor medicale cauzate de hernia de disc de care suferE. Pe tabloul principal de la ~Kremlin Cup, sportiva noastrE va fi inlocuitE de grecoaica Valentini Grammatikopoulou (21 de…

- Simona Halep a declarat ca, din cauza problemelor la spate, nu stie daca va putea juca la Kremlin Cup si la Turneul Campioanelor, ultimele competitii din acest sezon pentru ea. "Sper mai intai sa pot juca aici. Am avut 3-4 zile ca sa fiu pregatita pentru acest tuneu. Dar daca nu voi fi in stare sa joc…

- Simona Halep va intra direct in turul al doilea la Kremlin Cup, turneu de categorie Premier care se desfasoara la Moscova. Simona Halep va juca in turul al doilea impotriva rusoaicei Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova,...

- Vladimir Putin a transmis un mesaj inaintea turneului de tenis de la Moscova, iar Simona Halep, caștigatoare aici in 2013, a fost vizata direct de spusele liderului de la Kremlin. „Kremlin Cup este, pe buna dreptate, considerat a fi un turneu cu o istorie bogata, plin de evenimente de neuitat, cu celebritați…

- The third edition of the Bucharest Fair starts on Wednesday in Izvor Park, the event giving the autochthonous producers the opportunity to present the annual harvest, 10 to 14 October, informs Creart - the Centre for Creation, Art and Traditions of Bucharest Municipality, the event's organiser in…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that the message conveyed to the Romanian consuls and ambassadors was that "the card that Romania will successfully rely on to strengthen its role and credibility as an EU member state" is exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European…

- Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor considers the time is not right for pardon and amnesty talks. "As a principle for the Romanian society, I think the subject does not allow rational discussions with pros and cons, and I think that mainly for this reason…