Romania's Halep will not compete in VTB Kremlin Cup

Romania's Halep will not compete in VTB Kremlin CupPublicat:
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number one, will not compete in the 932,866-USD Kremlin Cup WTA tournament in Moscow because of a back injury, according to the WTA website.
Halep, who is diagnosed with herniated disk, has failed to recover in time to compete in Moscow, where she was due to debut on Wednesday against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and is at a risk of being unable to compete in the WTA Finals Singapore, October 21-27.
Replacing Halep on the main draw in Moscow was lucky loser Valentini Grammatikopoulou of Greece.
AGERPRES
