Romania's Halep advances to round of 16 at Rogers Cup

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Jucatoarea romana de tenis Simona Halep, numarul patru mondial, s-a calificat dramatic in optimile de finala ale turneului WTA de la Toronto, dotat cu premii totale de 2,83 milioane dolari, dupa ce a invins-o pe americanca Jennifer Brady, cu 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Halep (27 ani), detinatoarea titlului la…

- Simona Halep (27 de ani, 7 WTA) și-a aflat in aceasta seara adversara din turul II al turneului Premier 5 de la Rogers Cup, unde e campioana en-titre. Romanca o va infrunta pe amaricanca Jennifer Brady (24 de ani, 76 WTA). ...

- Simona Halep (27 de ani, 4 WTA) a plecat astazi spre Canada, acolo unde va participa la Rogers Cup 2019, competiție organizata la Toronto, intre 5 și 11 august, informeaza gsp.ro. Simona și-a luat la revedere de la iubitul sau, Toni Iuruc, inainte de a face check-in-ul, cei doi imbrațișandu-se tandru.…

- Romania's Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to round three of the Wimbledon women's singles event after defeating her compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3 4-6 6-2. Halep, 27, world number seven and a former number one, prevailed in one hour and 51 minutes over a 31-year-old Buzarnescu, world…

- Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Mihaela Buzarnescu will play against each other in the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after Buzarnescu defeated American Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-4, on Monday.Buzarnescu (31, WTA's 53) sealed her victory after…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Monday for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 6-4, 7-5.Halep (aged 27), WTA's 7th, managed to win after one hour and 41 minutes.…

- La competitie vor participa, intre altele, si liderul WTA Ashleigh Barty (Australia), americanca Serena Williams si sportiva canadiana de origine romana Bianca Andreescu. Simona Halep a castigat Rogers Cup in 2016 si in 2018, cand turneul s-a desfasurat la Montreal. Competitia de categorie…

- Simona Halep, locul 7 WTA, va participa si la editia din acest an a turneului de la Toronto, Rogers Cup, la care este detinatoarea trofeului, informeaza News.ro.La competitie vor participa, între altele, si liderul WTA Ashleigh Barty (Australia), americanca Serena Williams si sportiva canadiana…