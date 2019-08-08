Romania's Halep advances to round of 16 at Rogers Cup

Romania's Halep advances to round of 16 at Rogers CupPublicat:
Romanian tennis player title='simona halep'>Simona Halep, WTA's 4th, succeeded a dramatic qualification for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Toronto - title='rogers cup'>Rogers Cup, with prizes worth 2.83 million US dollars, after defeating US Jennifer Brady, with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Halep (aged 27), the title holder of the title='rogers cup'>Rogers Cup (won last year in Montreal), needed two hours and 26 minutes to win his first singles game after winning the Wimbledon title.
title='the romanian'>The Romanian national received medical care on her left leg after the second set.
Halep secured a cheque worth 29,120 US dollars and 105…
