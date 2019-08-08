Romania's Halep advances to round of 16 at Rogers Cup

Stiri Recomandate

Zone afectate de secetă  Arhivă Foto: antenasatelor.ro. În Tulcea, peste 26.000 de hectare cultivate cu diferite culturi agricole au fost afectate de seceta prelungită din primăvara şi vara acestui an, a declarat subprefectul judeţului, Gabriel Marinov. Terenurile în cauză se află în 30 de comune şi oraşe. Nu sunt afectate în… [citeste mai departe]

O initiativa antrepenoriala inceputa acum aproape 10 ani dobandeste o noua dimensiune in peisajul comercial baimarean. Conceptul Millennium, un demers generos, inceput cu daruire si profesionalism pe o piata ce parea ca nu mai are nimic de oferit, isi extinde activitatea,… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierii locali arădeni au fost chemați miercuri, 7 august, în ședință extraordinară pentru a vota, pe lângă alte câteva subiecte, și constituirea Asociației de Dezvoltare Intercomunitare Alianța Vestului. Asociația s-a constituit cu votul consilierilor liberali, în timp ce consilierii PSD și PRO România s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Ziarul Unirea FOTO| Explozie în plină noapte, la o locuință din Blaj. O persoană cu arsuri grave a fost transportată la spital FOTO| Explozie în plină noapte, la o… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile malteze au refuzat miercuri seara să facă plinul cu carburant navei umanitar Ocean Viking al organizaţiilor franceze SOS Méditerranée şi Médecins sans Frontières, a anunţat pentru AFP responsabilul operaţiunilor de salvare a migranţilor Nicolas Romaniuk,… [citeste mai departe]

Dacian Cioloș scrie pe Facebook, în ziua în care a fost lansată campania de strângere de semnături pentru Dan Barna, că îl sprijină pe acesta la prezidențiale și crede că nu va fi niciun președinte-jucător… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA a deschis o procedură disciplinară împotriva lui Gigi Becali, patronul FCSB, după o plângere făcută de CFR Cluj. Context: O afirmație a lui Gigi Becali, după ce campioana a eliminat-o… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul prezidențial Ion Chicu a declarat că Parlamentul va examina în timpul apropiat un proiect de lege înaintat de șeful statului care prevede că, în cazul decesului soțului sau a soției, celălalt, rămas în viață, ar putea ridica pensia… [citeste mai departe]

Toamna vine cu veşti proaste pentru români. În paralel cu o rectificare bugetară care taie bani de la Educaţie şi Transporturi, Guvernul vrea ca de luna viitoare să taxeze suplimentar băuturile răcoritoare, în… [citeste mai departe]

Anul acesta au fost depuse peste 880.000 de declarații unice, din care peste 720.000 de declarații au fost depuse online, potrivit datelor Agenției Naționale de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF), transmise la solicitarea HotNews.ro. Practic, au fost depuse cu 9% mai… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian tennis player , WTA's 4th, succeeded a dramatic qualification for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Toronto - , with prizes worth 2.83 million US dollars, after defeating US , with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).  Halep (aged 27), the title holder of the (won last year in Montreal), needed two hours and 26 minutes to win his first singles game after winning the Wimbledon title

national received medical care on her left leg after the second set. 

Halep secured a cheque worth 29,120 US dollars and 105…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


