Romania's electricity consumption down 2.1 pct in January 2018 Romania's electricity consumption dips 2.1 pct in the first month of the year, Y-o-Y, to 676.1 million kWh, according to a press release of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The domestic output dropped by 10 pct and public lighting by 3.5 pct.



At the same time, the national electricity output also decreased by 7 pct. The greatest fall was recorded as regards the all-year wind power output, by 15.7 pct respectively. Thermal power stations' output went down by 11.4 pct., hydro-power plants produced by 3.3 pct more energy, and the Cernavoda… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The annual inflation rate went up to 4.7 percent in February 2018, from 4.3 percent in January 2018, amid food prices rising by 3.74 percent and non-food prices by 6.27 percent, as compared to February 2017, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) made public on Tuesday.…

- The flu death toll has reached 88 in Romania, according to the National Centre for the Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health. According to the quoted source, the last person who died because of the influenza virus had pre-existing medical…

- Net investments carried out last year in Romania's national economy stood at 77.964 billion lei, increasing by 6.4 percent from 2016, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In Q4 of 2017, net investments in the national economy totalled 28.274 billion…

- The turnover of retail trade (except for the trade in vehicles and motorcycles) dropped in January 2018 compared to the previous month, both as gross series, by 25.3 percent, and as series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 0.9 percent, according to data from the National Institute…

- Romania imported up to a third of its daily consumption of natural gas these days, in order to be able to deal with the frosty period, with these being the highest daily imports of the past five years, according to sources from the energy sector. The daily consumption of gas accounted for some…

- Former head of Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior confirmed on Tuesday in a testimony before Parliament's SRI Oversight Committee that he would have meetings and discussions with leaders of media organisations, but none were at his request, says committee chair Claudiu Manda. "He…

- National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi told a meeting on Tuesday of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) that she did not know how Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader measured the extent to which Romania's image was seriously affected by interviews she…

- Autoritațile nu pot estima cand se va da drumul circulației pe Autostrada A2 din cauza viscolului și a ninsorii, dar romanii cred ca este doar rea-voința. Astfel ca au facut coada la intrarea pe Autostrada A2 dinspre București, in speranța redeschiderii drumului. Autoritațile au instituit Codul Portocaliu…

- Viscolul care a cuprins țara noastra in aceasta perioada este de bun augur pentru fermele eoliene: vantul producea luni, la ora 11.13, aproximativ 24% din energia Romaniei, adica 2.654 MW, mai mult decat carbunele (23,31%), energia hidro (20,06%) sau gazele naturale (18,2%), potrivit informațiilor furnizate…

- Romania will ask the European Commission to extend from 2021 to 2024 the deadline for its coal-firing thermal power plants to become compliant with the European environmental requirements, state secretary with the Ministry of Energy Doru Visan said Thursday. "The European Commission has adopted…

- The Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday he would send a letter to the Governor of the National Bank, Mugur Isarescu, on inflation, to which he expects answers. Asked about the fact that Romania recorded the highest inflation in recent years, namely 4.3% in January, Dragnea…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday told the young magistrates welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that he is "fully supporting" them in accomplishing their mission. "You are in the first line of defence of the fundamental principles any authentic rule of law is strengthening on.…

- The flu death toll has reached 37 in Romania, year to date, according to the latest information released on Tuesday by the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute (INSP). A 61-year-old woman of Bihor County and an 84-year-old…

- Romania exported in the first 11 months of 2017 meat and meat products worth 380.5 million euro, a value higher by 13 percent compared to the one recorded in the similar period of the previous year, according to the data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Meat and meat…

- Romania's international trade in furniture over the first 10 months of 2017 ran a surplus of 1.33 billion euro, shows data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).Exports totaled 1.861 billion euro, 2 percent higher YoY, and imports amounted to 530 million euro, up 7.6 pct…

- Romania's economy recorded a 7 percent advance in 2017 as compared to the previous year, and in its last quarter, y-o-y, the advance of the Gross Domestic Product slowed down to 6.9 percent (as raw series), from 8.8 percent in Q3, according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released…

- The annual inflation rate climbed to 4.3% in January 2018, from 3.3% in December 2017, amid food prices rising by 3.79% and non-food prices by 6.23% compared to January 2017, according to the data with the National Institute of Statistics made public on Wednesday. On the other hand, the services'…

- The pair made of Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) and Alize Cornet (France) qualified on Tuesday to the women's doubles round of 16 at the 3,173,000-USD tennis tournament of Doha (WTA), after defeating 2-6 6-4 10-6 the pair made of Alicja Rosolska (Poland) / Abigail Spears (USA). Buzarnescu / Cornet…

- Anuntate recent pe piata din Romania, castile premium Plantronics Voyager 6200 UC tintesc in primul rand clientii din mediul de business, dar pot fi folosite fara probleme si in scopuri personale, de catre pasionatii de miscare sau iubitorii de muzica. PREZENTARE Desi au dimensiuni generale ceva…

- The new orders in the processing industry rose by 13 percent in Romania in 2017 compared to 2016, with the durable goods industry having contributed the most to this result, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday. In the margin of the 12.9 percent…

- New vehicle registrations increased in Romania by 65.32 percent in January 2018 to 15,762 units, compared with the same month of the previous year, when 11,744 cars were registered, show data with the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV), consulted by AGERPRES. According…

- Romania's industrial turnover advanced 11.7 percent in 2017 y-oy, with the most important increases having been recorded in mining and quarrying and manufacturing, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Friday. Turnover increases by large industrial groups…

- The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, will visit Romania in the near future, Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu announced on Tuesday. "I am glad to inform you that Michel Barnier will visit Romania in the near future in order to strengthen the…

- Romania exported in the first ten months of 2017 medical and pharmaceutical products amounting to 640.4 million euros, by 7.2% higher than in the same period of the previous year, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The imports of medical and pharmaceutical…

- Retail turnover (except for cars and motorcycles) grew 10.7 per cent as gross series compared with the previous year, according to data sent on Monday to AGERPRES by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The growth was triggered by the increases sales in the non-food sector (+13.2 per…

- Over 12 million arrivals of Romanian and foreign tourists were recorded in the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania in 2017, up 10.4 pct, YoY, while the number of overnight stays advanced by 6.5 pct and exceeded 26.9 million, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday. …

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided on Tuesday that some provisions of the amendments to the Law 303/2004 on the status of judges and prosecutors are unconstitutional, announced CCR President Valer Dorneanu.He said that objections that referred mainly on the magistrates' responsibility…

- The parliamentary groups of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) decided on Tuesday to keep in place the parliamentary cooperation protocol with the PSD - ALDE ruling alliance, Union Chairman Kelemen Hunor announced. "We decided by vote to keep this parliamentary cooperation protocol…

- Chinurile Simonei Halep, la Australian Open, au inceput inca din primul tur. Jucatoarea noastra și-a sucit rau de tot glezna stanga la inceputul setului al doilea al meciului cu australianca Destanee Aiava, pe Simona care a invins-o in cele din urma 7-6 (5), 6-1. Simona Halep pratically twisted her…

- Nevoia de liniste, singuratate si izolare. Asa se poate rezuma doleanta Simonei Halep inainte de finala de la Australian Open 2018. Numarul unu mondial urma sa joace pentru primul titlu de Mare Slem al carierei. Avea nevoie sa rupa o granita. Un gard inalt, dur si rece, in turneele de Grand Slam.…

- Statele membre ale Uniunii Europene au cazut, joi, de acord asupra propunerii Comisiei Europene de a investi 873 de milioane de euro in 17 proiecte-cheie de infrastructuri energetice europene, printre care se afla si un proiect din Romania, informeaza un comunicat de presa al

- Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Romania is a crucial partner to Japan, adding that he agreed with President Klaus Iohannis to have a close cooperation between the two countries to "maintain and consolidate the order of law on an international level." "Romania occupies a strategic…

- Romania's net coal production exceeded 4.29 million tonnes of oil equivalent in January-November 2017, an increase by 12.3 per cent (469,000 toe) compared with the same period of 2016, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In the said interval, Romania…

- The primary energy resources increased by 4 percent in the first 11 months of 2017, compared to the similar period of 2016, a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs. The domestic production stood at 19.4 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe),…

- Romania and the United States of America must continue to focus on turning the Black Sea from a region of confrontation into a stability pole, "a region where the cooperation and predictability logic is predominant, where the economic outlook is alleviating, and the different peoples and cultures…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu was in The Hague on Monday to discuss with the head of the Dutch diplomacy, Halbe Zijlstra, about Romania's accession to Schengen and the relations between the two countries in a European context. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry…

- Romania's trade balance deficit (Freight on Board - FOB/Cost, Insurance and Freight - CIF) in the first 11 months of 2017 reached 11.344 billion euro, increasing by 2.569 billion euro compared to the similar period of 2016, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics…

- The interest rate policy per annum is raised as of Tuesday, January 9, 2018, to 2 per cent, from 1.75pct, the central bank (BNR)'s Board decided on Monday, a release by the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES announces. Moreover, the BNR's Board also ruled to adjust upward the interest…

- The European Commission (EC) reimbursed to the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (MADR) 664 million euro to cover for the spending of the Agency in Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) over 16 October - 30 November 2017 in granting the down payment corresponding to the 2017 campaign…

- Retail trade turnover in Romania advanced 10.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2017 compared to the similar period of 2016, a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Monday reveals. The growth is a result of sales of non-food products (+13.0 percent), automotive…

- Actionarii Nuclearelectrica (SNN), singurul producator de energie nucleara din Romania, vor discuta la urmatoarea adunare generala, la finele lunii ianuarie, recalcularea indemnizatiilor administratorilor si ale directorilor in vederea mentinerii valorii nete, dupa transferul platii contributiilor…

- The sales of eco-vehicles (100pct hybrid and electric) have grown in January through November 2017 by 125.8pct as compared to the same period of 2016, up to 2,356 units, a release by the Automobiles Producers and Importers Association (APIA) reads.Out of the total recorded, 377 are 100pct…

- Turnover of market services rendered mainly to businesses went up 13.2% per cent in nominal terms January through October this year, compared with the same period in 2016, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Thursday. This was mostly due to increases recorded…

- Wholesale businesses recorded a 7.6% advance in the first ten months of 2017 as a gross series compared to the same period in the previous year, with the most significant increases being recorded in non-specialized wholesale trade (+15.6%), as well as specialized wholesale trade (+ 14.3%), according…

- The volume of construction works decreased 7.5% January through October 2017, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the repairs and maintenance services sector (-23.1%) and capital repairs sector (-22.7%), according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on…

- Romania continues to have image-related issues in Western Europe, Canada and the United States of America and it is not fair for that to happen, Canada's Ambassador in Bucharest Kevin Hamilton stated during Tuesday's meeting with the leadership of Gheorghe Asachi Technical University in Iasi (TUIASI),…

- Turnover for car and motorcycle trade increased in the first months of 2017 compared to the similar period of 2016, both as gross series by 11.8 percent and as series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality by 12.7 percent, reveals the data published by the National Institute…

- Industrial output increased 8.2 per cent in gross series January through October this year compared with the same period of 2016, processing industry contributing the most to this result, showed the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday. The processing industry jumped 8.8 per…