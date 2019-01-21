Romania2019.eu/Senate's Tariceanu: We must support convergence and strengthen cohesion at the level of the entire EU

Stiri Recomandate

Macovei a răbufnit după anunțul lui Toader: Unde e urgența?

”Toader face praf și pulbere justiția, voința românilor și țara, la ordinul lui Dragnea și al grupului de crimă organizată aflat la putere. Cum va putea conduce Toader Consililul JAI în numele României? Toate statele membre știu ca Toader a făcut praf justiția și este sluga… [citeste mai departe]

Toader merge la Guvern cu rezultatele evaluarii in cazul recursului compensatoriu

Pana sa ajunga sa discute din nou cu prim-ministrul Dancila, de aceasta data urmand sa prezinte si eventuale solutii in cazul recursului compensatoriu, in baza unei analize cerute de catre sefa Guvernului saptamana trecuta, la prima intrevedere… [citeste mai departe]

RAPORT: Numărul miliardarilor din întreaga lume s-a dublat în ultimii zece ani

Numărul miliardarilor din întreaga lume s-a dublat în ultimii zece ani. Cel puţin asta arată datele organizaţiei Oxfam, care a efectuat un raport pentru Forumul Economic Mondial care va începe mâine la Davos. [citeste mai departe]

Telenovela Autostrada: licitații împotmolite în contestații

Aceasta deoarece Curtea de Apel București a dat satisfacție companiei austriece Strabag, cea care a contestat rezultatul licitației. În octombrie, CNAIR dăduse câștigător asocierea româno – slovacă Trameco (Selina) – Vahostav SK, pentru lotul 2 al autostrăzii din Bihor. Este… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Tzahal distruge un sistem rusesc de apărare aeriană ”Pantsir-S1”

pantzir Forțele de Apărare ale Israelului (Tzahal) au publicat pe Twitter un videoclip realizat de o rachetă ghidată, care a capturat distrugerea sistemului rusesc de apărare antirachetă ”Pantsir-S1” (în codificarea NATO SA-22 Greyhound) al forțelor… [citeste mai departe]

Medicover România o numește pe Simona Iliescu Nodea în funcția de Director de Marketing

Medicover România, unul dintre cei mai importanți furnizori de servicii medicale și de diagnostic privat din România, a numit-o la începutul acestui an pe Simona (Iliescu) Nodea pe poziția de director de marketing. Din… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal / Pandurii au demarat pregătirile

Pandurii Târgu Jiu s-a reunit sâmbătă şi a reluat pregătirea pentru partea a doua a campionatului, având creionat şi un program de lucru. Gorjenii au în program câte un antrenament zilnic până joi, moment în care antrenorul Adrian Bogoi va ... [citeste mai departe]

Cel puțin șase copii bolnavi de gripă, la o grădiniță din Buzău

Mai mulți copii de la Grădinița cu Program Prelungit nr. 8 de pe Bd. Unirii Sud au avut săptămâna trecută febră și alte simptome, iar ulterior s-a confirmat infectarea lor cu cu gripă virusul A. Conform informațiilor primite e vorba de cel puțin șase copii. În… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia a deschis un dosar de cercetare penală, după ce un elev de liceu a fost găsit spânzurat

Poliţia a deschis un dosar de cercetare penală după ce un elev de la Colegiul Naţional "Gheorghe Lazăr din municipiul Sibiu a fost găsit spânzurat, într-o anexă gospodărească din localitatea Orlat, a… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Persoana decedată de gripă este o femeie de 51 de ani. Alte trei cazuri suspecte de gripă

Persoana care a murit luni de gripă la Secţia Medicală a Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă din Târgu Jiu este femeie şi avea 51 de ani. Potrivit unor surse medicale, în cadrul secţiei ar mai fi alţi trei pacienţi… [citeste mai departe]


#Romania2019.eu/Senate's Tariceanu: We must support convergence and strengthen cohesion at the level of the entire EU

Publicat:
President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu pleaded for the defence and strengthening of cohesion at the level of the entire , and underscored the 's (EP) role in the cooperation at the level of the EU and its institutions according to Agerpres.
"The EU is at a turning point. The members of Parliament should be in solidarity to support convergence and defence, and strengthen cohesion at the level of the entire EU (...). These things are fundamental because they prevent the gaps already existing between the East and the West, and between the South and…

LabMin Budai: Romania is putting in efforts to advance on Social Security System Coordination File

21:59, 15.01.2019 - Romania is putting in all the efforts to advance as much as possible on the Social Security System Coordination File, in the context of some divergent elements between the stance of the European Parliament and that of the Council of the European Union, and, taking into account the short interval…

EU Council President Donald Tusk congratulates Romania on Twitter

16:28, 01.01.2019 - The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, congratulates Romania on starting its first mandate at the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.  ''Happy New Year! I wish Romania all the best with your first EU [Council] presidency. I am confident you will deliver and…

UDMR's Biro Rozalia: At least one woman must be among UDMR's eligibles for EP

21:35, 15.12.2018 - President of UMDR's (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania) Women Organisation on Saturday stated that among the eligible candidates of this party for the European Parliament there must be at least one woman. "The activity that we do at the UDMR is important, we believe that both the…

Iohannis-Merkel meeting in Brussels: Chancellor gives assurances of Germany's support for Romania's Presidency of EU Council

20:03, 13.12.2018 - AGERPRES special correspondent Madalina Cerban reports: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave assurances to President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday on the "full support" that Germany will offer to Romania during the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.According to the Presidential…

Dancila, in Parliament: Priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency, based on four pillars

19:43, 12.12.2018 - The priorities of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union are organized on four pillars: Europe of convergence, Europe of safety, Europe - global actor and Europe of common values, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday accordind to Agerpres. She pointed out that…

French Ambassador Ramis: Romania, to take over presidency of EU Council at important, special moment

11:17, 20.11.2018 - Romania will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union at an important and special moment, when it is a must to negotiate the multiannual financial framework and organize the European Parliament elections campaign, so things already look exciting, on Monday asserted the French…

UK Trade Commissioner for Europe: Romania and the UK should be ambitious of their future

22:59, 19.11.2018 - In bilateral terms, Romania and the UK should be ambitious of their future after Brexit, UK's Trade Commissioner for Europe Andrew Mitchell told AGERPRES in a recent interview.He also talked about the current agreement between the UK and the European Union on UK's withdrawal from the EU unveiled…

Commissioner Cretu: Under EC proposal, Romania to have its budget increased by 8pct over current one

14:14, 29.10.2018 - Under a proposal of the European Commission, Romania will get an 8pct raise in its European budget over the current one, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu said on Monday, emphasising the need for an agreement on the multiannual financial framework before the 2019 elections to…


