Romania2019.eu/Senate's Tariceanu: We must support convergence and strengthen cohesion at the level of the entire EU

#Romania2019.eu/Senate's Tariceanu: We must support convergence and strengthen cohesion at the level of the entire EUPublicat:
President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu pleaded for the defence and strengthening of cohesion at the level of the entire European Union, and underscored the European Parliament's (EP) role in the cooperation at the level of the EU and its institutions according to Agerpres.
"The EU is at a turning point. The members of Parliament should be in solidarity to support convergence and defence, and strengthen cohesion at the level of the entire EU (...). These things are fundamental because they prevent the gaps already existing between the East and the West, and between the South and…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
LabMin Budai: Romania is putting in efforts to advance on Social Security System Coordination File
21:59, 15.01.2019 - Romania is putting in all the efforts to advance as much as possible on the Social Security System Coordination File, in the context of some divergent elements between the stance of the European Parliament and that of the Council of the European Union, and, taking into account the short interval…
EU Council President Donald Tusk congratulates Romania on Twitter
16:28, 01.01.2019 - The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, congratulates Romania on starting its first mandate at the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. ''Happy New Year! I wish Romania all the best with your first EU [Council] presidency. I am confident you will deliver and…
UDMR's Biro Rozalia: At least one woman must be among UDMR's eligibles for EP
21:35, 15.12.2018 - President of UMDR's (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania) Women Organisation on Saturday stated that among the eligible candidates of this party for the European Parliament there must be at least one woman. "The activity that we do at the UDMR is important, we believe that both the…
Iohannis-Merkel meeting in Brussels: Chancellor gives assurances of Germany's support for Romania's Presidency of EU Council
20:03, 13.12.2018 - AGERPRES special correspondent Madalina Cerban reports: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave assurances to President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday on the "full support" that Germany will offer to Romania during the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.According to the Presidential…
Dancila, in Parliament: Priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency, based on four pillars
19:43, 12.12.2018 - The priorities of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union are organized on four pillars: Europe of convergence, Europe of safety, Europe - global actor and Europe of common values, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday accordind to Agerpres. She pointed out that…
French Ambassador Ramis: Romania, to take over presidency of EU Council at important, special moment
11:17, 20.11.2018 - Romania will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union at an important and special moment, when it is a must to negotiate the multiannual financial framework and organize the European Parliament elections campaign, so things already look exciting, on Monday asserted the French…
UK Trade Commissioner for Europe: Romania and the UK should be ambitious of their future
22:59, 19.11.2018 - In bilateral terms, Romania and the UK should be ambitious of their future after Brexit, UK's Trade Commissioner for Europe Andrew Mitchell told AGERPRES in a recent interview.He also talked about the current agreement between the UK and the European Union on UK's withdrawal from the EU unveiled…
Commissioner Cretu: Under EC proposal, Romania to have its budget increased by 8pct over current one
14:14, 29.10.2018 - Under a proposal of the European Commission, Romania will get an 8pct raise in its European budget over the current one, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu said on Monday, emphasising the need for an agreement on the multiannual financial framework before the 2019 elections to…