Romania2019.eu/Senate's Tariceanu: We must support convergence and strengthen cohesion at the level of the entire EU

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania is putting in all the efforts to advance as much as possible on the Social Security System Coordination File, in the context of some divergent elements between the stance of the European Parliament and that of the Council of the European Union, and, taking into account the short interval…

- The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, congratulates Romania on starting its first mandate at the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. ''Happy New Year! I wish Romania all the best with your first EU [Council] presidency. I am confident you will deliver and…

- President of UMDR's (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania) Women Organisation on Saturday stated that among the eligible candidates of this party for the European Parliament there must be at least one woman. "The activity that we do at the UDMR is important, we believe that both the…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Madalina Cerban reports: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave assurances to President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday on the "full support" that Germany will offer to Romania during the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.According to the Presidential…

- The priorities of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union are organized on four pillars: Europe of convergence, Europe of safety, Europe - global actor and Europe of common values, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday accordind to Agerpres. She pointed out that…

- Romania will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union at an important and special moment, when it is a must to negotiate the multiannual financial framework and organize the European Parliament elections campaign, so things already look exciting, on Monday asserted the French…

- In bilateral terms, Romania and the UK should be ambitious of their future after Brexit, UK's Trade Commissioner for Europe Andrew Mitchell told AGERPRES in a recent interview.He also talked about the current agreement between the UK and the European Union on UK's withdrawal from the EU unveiled…

- Under a proposal of the European Commission, Romania will get an 8pct raise in its European budget over the current one, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu said on Monday, emphasising the need for an agreement on the multiannual financial framework before the 2019 elections to…