Stiri Recomandate

Romania-India collaboration within UN, tackled by ForMin Melescanu and Vice President Naidu

Romania-India collaboration within UN, tackled by ForMin Melescanu and Vice President Naidu

The "convergence of interests and perspectives of Romania and India upon the regional and international matters, the excellent collaboration within the United Nations and the international bodies" were emphasised by the… [citeste mai departe]

Accesorii telefoane Davisop

Accesorii telefoane Davisop

Popularitatea telefoanelor smart este data de functiile multiple pe care acestea le indeplinesc si de facilitatile pe care le ofera utilizatorilor. In paralel, se dezvolta insa si o alta industrie: cea care ofera solutii de protectie pentru acest tip de telefoane si bineinteles, cea care ofera o serie de accesorii care, intr-o anumita masura, sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Gherghe, la un pas să fie accidentată din vina lui Alex Velea. Ce s-a întâmplat în platoul de la “Acces Direct”

Simona Gherghe, la un pas să fie accidentată din vina lui Alex Velea. Ce s-a întâmplat în platoul de la “Acces Direct”

A fost o ediție efervescentă la “Acces Direct”! La scurt timp după ce Silvia de la Vegas și Pitbull Atodiresei au pășit în platoul emisiunii, Simona… [citeste mai departe]

Florentin SCALEȚCHI: Şi din nou în campanie electorală!!!

Florentin SCALEȚCHI: Şi din nou în campanie electorală!!!

  Nu am avut timp nici să respirăm, nici să vedem şi nici să simţim prosperitatea de zi cu zi, în urma reformelor şi a promisiunilor făcute de ultimii câştigători ai scrutinului electoral de la finele anului 2017, şi anume PSD-ul, încuscrit cu piticul ALDE pentru o majoritate consistentă… [citeste mai departe]

Nicio surpriză! Organizația care a anunțat că nu susține scrisoarea anti-Dragnea: Ne ducem într-o aventură cu final imprevizibil

Nicio surpriză! Organizația care a anunțat că nu susține scrisoarea anti-Dragnea: Ne ducem într-o aventură cu final imprevizibil

Organizaţia judeţeană Sălaj a PSD l-a mandat, joi, pe preşedintele Tiberiu Marc, să nu susţină la Comitetul Executiv Naţional de vineri… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Apel a decis inceperea judecatii in dosarul in care Darius Valcov a fost trimis in judecata pentru instigare la dare si luare de mita,

Curtea de Apel a decis inceperea judecatii in dosarul in care Darius Valcov a fost trimis in judecata pentru instigare la dare si luare de mita,

Curtea de Apel Craiova a respins, joi, ca nefondate contestatiile formulate de Darius Valcov si alti doi inculpati… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat pescuia liniștit atunci când ceva URIAȘ s-a întâmplat! Ce a ieșit din valuri

Un bărbat pescuia liniștit atunci când ceva URIAȘ s-a întâmplat! Ce a ieșit din valuri

Un bărbat stătea liniștit pe o barcă și pescuia atunci când a simțit că a prins un pește. Doar că, în sucrt timp, lucrurile au luat-o complet razna și omul a devenit martorul unui situații extrem de bizare! [citeste mai departe]

Organizația Județeană a PSD Constanța a decis să îl susțină în continuare pe Liviu Dragnea

Organizația Județeană a PSD Constanța a decis să îl susțină în continuare pe Liviu Dragnea

Organizația Județeană a PSD Constanța a decis, la ședința Biroului Permanent Județean, să îl susțină în continuare pe Liviu Dragnea în funcția de președinte ales al partidului și să facă un apel la unitate… [citeste mai departe]

Atac armat în statul american Maryland: cel puțin 3 morți, după ce o femeie a deschis focul

Atac armat în statul american Maryland: cel puțin 3 morți, după ce o femeie a deschis focul

Cel puţin trei persoane au fost ucise, iar altele sunt rănite după ce o persoană a deschis focul într-un centru de distribuire a medicamentelor din statul american Maryland, afirmă surse din cadrul serviciilor… [citeste mai departe]

NEMULȚUMIRE: Președintele FC Hermannstadt despre stadiul lucrărilor la Stadionul ”Municipal”: ”Primii care suferă suntem noi!”l

NEMULȚUMIRE: Președintele FC Hermannstadt despre stadiul lucrărilor la Stadionul ”Municipal”: ”Primii care suferă suntem noi!”l

Cu două zile înainte de meciul din etapa a IX-a, dintre FC Hermannstadt și campioana CFR Cluj, care ar fi trebuit să se dispute… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania-India collaboration within UN, tackled by ForMin Melescanu and Vice President Naidu

Publicat:
Romania-India collaboration within UN, tackled by ForMin Melescanu and Vice President Naidu

The "convergence of interests and perspectives of Romania and India upon the regional and international matters, the excellent collaboration within the and the international bodies" were emphasised by diplomacy's head, , at an official lunch with the visiting Vice President of India, Venkaiah M. Naidu, a release by the (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. 
The Romanian dignitary assured the Indian high official of Romania's support for the development of the EU-India dialogue, during the rotating Presidency of Romania to the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Vicepresedintele indian: Discutiile cu premierul Dancila au fost deosebit de constructive

23:04, 19.09.2018 - Vicepresedintele Republicii India, Venkaiah M. Naidu, a apreciat drept constructive discutiile purtate miercuri, la Palatul Victoria, cu premierul Viorica Dancila, precizand ca s-au stabilit linii strategice care sa incurajeze cooperarea intre cele doua tari, scrie Agerpres. "Vizita mea are…

Vicepresedintele indian: Discutiile cu premierul Dancila - constructive; s-au stabilit linii strategice care sa incurajeze cooperarea

19:46, 19.09.2018 - Vicepresedintele Republicii India, Venkaiah M. Naidu, a apreciat drept constructive discutiile purtate miercuri, la Palatul Victoria, cu premierul Viorica Dancila, precizand ca s-au stabilit linii strategice care sa incurajeze cooperarea intre cele doua tari. "Vizita mea are loc intr-un moment oportun,…

Tariceanu: Sper ca vor fi reluate legaturile directe de transport Romania-India

11:09, 19.09.2018 - Președintele Senatului, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, a declarat miercuri, dupa o intrevedere la București cu vicepreședintele Indiei, Venkaiah M. Naidu, ca iși dorește sa fie reluate legaturile directe de transport Romania-India și sa se restabileasca grupul de prietenie din legislativul indian.Presedintele…

Romania interested in Estonia's experience in society's digitization, EU Council's Presidency management

19:05, 06.09.2018 - Secretary of State with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) George Ciamba on Thursday welcomed the Secretary General with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Estonian gov't, Rainer Saks, context in which the former said that Romania is interested in the experience Estonia has gained in the field…

Crown Custodian, Margareta: Recent violent clashes damage our national unity and international reputation

17:54, 13.08.2018 - Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, thinks that the recent violent clashes during the diaspora protest in the Capital City damaged the national unity and international reputation of our country and urges Romanians to dialogue for building a better future."We are free to believe whatever…

ForMin Melescanu says US Senators' letter to Gov't also mentions Romania's success in fighting corruption

18:23, 07.08.2018 - In their recent letter to the government of Romania, US Senators John McCain and Christopher Murphy also mention Romania's success in the fight against corruption, Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said during a press conference delivered on the occasion of the presentation of the Ministry's six-month…

MAE condemns any anti-Semitic gestures, in reference to foul play on 'Elie Wiesel' Memorial House

17:27, 05.08.2018 - Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) expresses its regret and strongly condemns and anti-Semitic gestures, with respect to the foul play committed on the 'Elie Wiesel' Memorial House in Sighetu Marmatiei of the Peace Nobel Prize Laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.  According to a press release…

Melescanu discusses with Turkmen officials about consolidating bilateral relations and collaboration within UN

14:07, 04.07.2018 - Foreign Affairs Minister (MAE) Teodor Melescanu, who made an official visit to Turkmenistan, 2 through 4 July, discussed with Turkmen officials about consolidating bilateral relations and about collaboration within the United Nations.  According to a press release sent by MAE to AGERPRES on…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 septembrie 2018
Bucuresti12°C | 26°CCer senin
Iasi12°C | 25°CCer senin
Cluj-Napoca11°C | 27°CCer senin
Timisoara12°C | 30°CCer senin
Constanta17°C | 21°CCer senin
Craiova14°C | 30°CCer senin
Brasov9°C | 27°CCer senin
Baia Mare12°C | 27°CCer senin
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 16.09.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 413.269,20 6.339.902,78
II (5/6) 17 8.103,31 -
III (4/6) 685 201,1 -
IV (3/6) 10.941 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.943.645,58

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 septembrie 2018
USD 3.9743
EUR 4.6519
CHF 4.1133
GBP 5.2505
CAD 3.0794
XAU 153.728
JPY 3.5403
CNY 0.5797
AED 1.0821
AUD 2.8891
MDL 0.237
BGN 2.3785

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec