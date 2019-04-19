Romania: euro trades at 4.7607 lei The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7607 1 US dollar USD 4.2327 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.1761 1 British pound GBP 5.5053 100 Japanese yen JPY 3.7834 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2362 1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0662 1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7313 1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6313 1 gram of gold XAU 173.5601 1 SDR XDR 5.8721 The exchange rates of the currencies included in… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7508 1 US dollar USD 4.2303 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.2291 1 British pound…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.75061 US dollar USD 4.19331 Swiss franc CHF 4.19131 British…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.73971 US dollar USD 4.18151 Swiss franc CHF 4.17691 British…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7619 1 US dollar USD 4.1988 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.1953 1 British pound…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.74451 US dollar USD 4.18501 Swiss franc CHF 4.17741 British…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7440 1 US dollar USD 4.1547 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.1507 1 British pound…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.75461 US dollar USD 4.15321 Swiss franc CHF 4.16361 British…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7517 1 US dollar USD 4.1433 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.1749 1 British pound…