Romania: euro trades at 4.7607 lei

Romania: euro trades at 4.7607 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.7607
1 US dollar USD 4.2327
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.1761
1 British pound GBP 5.5053
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.7834
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2362
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0662
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7313
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6313
1 gram of gold XAU 173.5601
1 SDR XDR 5.8721
