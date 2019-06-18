Romania closes 10 EU agriculture, fisheries files, takes important steps toward regulating Common Agricultural Policy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The adoption of the EU Council conclusions "Towards an ever more sustainable Europe by 2030" was one of the most important achievements during Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.According to a Government release, the seventh and last meeting of the Working Group on the…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday had a meeting with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan to discuss, among other things, a legislative package for the reform of the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020.According to a government…

- Cybersecurity is at the heart of the concerns in the European Union's Digital Agenda under the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union, and one of the files Romania is managing in this area is the establishment of a European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, Romania's Minister of…

- Romania is second in the European Union, after Spain, regarding the number of bee colonies and first in the production of honey, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea stated, on Saturday, during the conference titled "Apiculture in Europe and the World". "In the past years…

- The main topic tackled at the meeting on Tuesday of Council of the European Union (the Agriculture and Fisheries) will be a new delivery model within the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Agriculture and regional Development Minister Petre Daea stated on Tuesday in Brussels, according to Agerpres.Upon…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba chaired on Tuesday in Luxembourg a new meeting of the General Affairs Council (Art. 50), organised under the aegis of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, context in which he tackled several scenarios regarding Brexit.According to a Foreign…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, representatives of the European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), bank directors, representatives of the business milieu and the academia are to attend on Tuesday the 23rd edition of the European Corporate…

- The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union has concluded a political agreement with the European Parliament on 9 files in the Capital Markets Union field, according to a press release posted on the Website of the presidency of the Council of EU.Thus, the secretary of state…