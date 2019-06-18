Romania closes 10 EU agriculture, fisheries files, takes important steps toward regulating Common Agricultural Policy

Stiri Recomandate

România a dat lovitura la Europeanul de Tineret: A surclasat-o pe Croația, cu 4-1

România a dat lovitura la Europeanul de Tineret: A surclasat-o pe Croația, cu 4-1

Echipa naţională de tineret a României a debutat cu victorie la Campionatul European, după ce a învins, marţi, la Serravale, cu scorul de 4-1 (2-1), selecţionata Croaţiei. Două goluri ale României au venit după consultarea sistemului… [citeste mai departe]

Lorde pregătește al treilea album

Lorde pregătește al treilea album

Lorde a confirmat că lucrează la cel de-al treilea material discografic al său, album care va veni după mult-apreciatul ‘Melodrama’, lansat în 2017, notează contactmusic.com. Cântăreața în vârstă de 22 de ani – pe numele real Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor – a anunțat duminică, prin intermediul unei postări pe Instagram, că sărbătorește… [citeste mai departe]

Dăncilă, schimbare miniștri. ”Cred că acest lucru ne-a costat mai mult”

Dăncilă, schimbare miniștri. ”Cred că acest lucru ne-a costat mai mult”

Întrebată dacă fost o gafă a PSD faptul că în trei guverne, ale alianței PSD-ALDE, s-au schimbat s-au schimbat peste 80 de miniștri, premierul Viorica Dăncilă a răspuns:  ”Nu știu dacă faptul că au schimbat miniștri ne-a afectat foarte mult.… [citeste mai departe]

Casă lovită de fulger lângă spital la Gherla, acoperișul s-a făcut țăndări – VIDEO

Casă lovită de fulger lângă spital la Gherla, acoperișul s-a făcut țăndări – VIDEO

Furtuna care s-a abătut marți seara peste Gherla a fost însoțită de fulgere și tunete asurzitoare. În jurul orei 20,10, un trăznet asurzitor s-a auzit peste oraș. Fulgerul a lovit o casă de pe strada Aurel Vlaicu,… [citeste mai departe]

Elisabeta Lipa recomanda Depurativo Antartico al lui Gianluca Mech!

Elisabeta Lipa recomanda Depurativo Antartico al lui Gianluca Mech!

Elisabeta Lipa recomanda Depurativo Antartico al lui Gianluca Mech! Declarata drept cea mai buna canotoare a secolului XX, de catre Federatia Internationala de specialitate, la aproape 54 de ani, Elisabeta Lipa si-a pastrat obiceiurile in ceea ce priveste stilul de… [citeste mai departe]

Grenade cu fum într-un avion de linie. Pasagerii au intrrat în panică

Grenade cu fum într-un avion de linie. Pasagerii au intrrat în panică

Agenţii de control ai Administraţiei pentru Securitatea Transporturilor (TSA) de pe aeroportul internaţional Newark Liberty au descoperit cu ajutorul camerelor de supraveghere şase grenade fumigene în bagajul unui pasager, în timpul îmbarcării [citeste mai departe]

Serbia: Examenul la matematica pentru admiterea la liceu, amanat dupa ce testul a aparut pe retele sociale

Serbia: Examenul la matematica pentru admiterea la liceu, amanat dupa ce testul a aparut pe retele sociale

Autoritatile din Serbia au decis sa amane pentru joi testul la matematica pentru admiterea la liceu, dupa ce copii ale acestuia au fost gasite circuland printre elevi inaintea examenului ce… [citeste mai departe]

Fara studiul de fezabilitate si documentatia necesare realizarii investitiei: Dancila promite ca lucrarile la Spitalul Regional de Urgenta Militar Constanta incep anul viitor (document)

Fara studiul de fezabilitate si documentatia necesare realizarii investitiei: Dancila promite ca lucrarile la Spitalul Regional de Urgenta Militar Constanta incep anul viitor (document)

In calitate de deputat PNL de… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa Under-15 a FC Viitorul s-a calificat la etapa finala a Ligii Elitelor

Echipa Under-15 a FC Viitorul s-a calificat la etapa finala a Ligii Elitelor

S au incheiat, la Bucuresti, intrecerile etapei semifinale 1 a Ligii Elitelor Under 15 la care au participat jucatori nascuti dupa 1 ianuarie 2004 . Dupa 3 1 in ziua inaugurala cu Daco Getica Bucuresti si 6 0 in etapa a doua cu CFR Cluj, FC Viitorul… [citeste mai departe]

Încarcerat pentru că a distribuit un video cu masacrul de la Christchurch

Încarcerat pentru că a distribuit un video cu masacrul de la Christchurch

Un neozeelandez, de 44 de ani, a fost încarcerat marţi pentru 21 de luni după ce a distribuit înregistrarea video pe care autorul masacrului de la Christchurch a filmat-o şi difuzat-o în direct pe Facebook, potrivit Agerpres. Philip Arps, un adept autodeclarat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania closes 10 EU agriculture, fisheries files, takes important steps toward regulating Common Agricultural Policy

Publicat:
Romania closes 10 EU agriculture, fisheries files, takes important steps toward regulating Common Agricultural Policy

Romania has closed 10 agriculture and fisheries files while in office as holder of the Presidency at the Council of the and has taken important steps toward the legislation of the , Romania's Minister of Agriculture and said on Tuesday at the end of a meeting of the Agriculture and in Luxembourg.

"It has been a huge responsibility for me to lead the council's meetings in the first half of 2019. With the technical teams of the member states, in a continuous, responsible and necessary work, we have taken

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't: Important progress in implementing Objectives for Sustainable Development during Romania's EU Council presidency

20:43, 11.06.2019 - The adoption of the EU Council conclusions "Towards an ever more sustainable Europe by 2030" was one of the most important achievements during Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.According to a Government release, the seventh and last meeting of the Working Group on the…

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan

21:27, 03.06.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday had a meeting with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan to discuss, among other things, a legislative package for the reform of the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020.According to a government…

Romanian presidency of EU Council putting cybersecurity at heart of Digital Agenda

17:13, 29.05.2019 - Cybersecurity is at the heart of the concerns in the European Union's Digital Agenda under the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union, and one of the files Romania is managing in this area is the establishment of a European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, Romania's Minister of…

#romania2019.eu/Petre Daea: Romania is first in honey production in the EU and second in number of bee colonies

14:24, 25.05.2019 - Romania is second in the European Union, after Spain, regarding the number of bee colonies and first in the production of honey, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea stated, on Saturday, during the conference titled "Apiculture in Europe and the World".  "In the past years…

AgriFish Council discuss new delivery model within Common Agricultural Policy (AgriMin Daea)

18:26, 14.05.2019 - The main topic tackled at the meeting on Tuesday of Council of the European Union (the Agriculture and Fisheries) will be a new delivery model within the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Agriculture and regional Development Minister Petre Daea stated on Tuesday in Brussels, according to Agerpres.Upon…

Minister-delegate Ciamba: EU member states thoroughly prepared for a disorderly Brexit

17:23, 09.04.2019 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba chaired on Tuesday in Luxembourg a new meeting of the General Affairs Council (Art. 50), organised under the aegis of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, context in which he tackled several scenarios regarding Brexit.According to a Foreign…

#Romania2019.eu/ 23rd edition of European Corporate Governance Conference takes place on Tuesday in Bucharest

08:46, 02.04.2019 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, representatives of the European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), bank directors, representatives of the business milieu and the academia are to attend on Tuesday the 23rd edition of the European Corporate…

Political agreement with the EP on 9 files in Capital Markets Union

17:13, 26.03.2019 - The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union has concluded a political agreement with the European Parliament on 9 files in the Capital Markets Union field, according to a press release posted on the Website of the presidency of the Council of EU.Thus, the secretary of state…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 19 iunie 2019
Bucuresti 19°C | 29°C
Iasi 19°C | 30°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 29°C
Timisoara 18°C | 29°C
Constanta 21°C | 29°C
Brasov 14°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.06.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 452.623,20 1.740.712,80
II (5/6) 5 30.174,88 -
III (4/6) 300 502,91 -
IV (3/6) 6.096 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.225.341,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 iunie 2019
USD 4.2241
EUR 4.7249
CHF 4.2222
GBP 5.2925
CAD 3.1455
XAU 182.633
JPY 3.8996
CNY 0.6098
AED 1.15
AUD 2.8905
MDL 0.2315
BGN 2.4158

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec