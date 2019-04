Lucien Hora wins first round of Romanian Hillclimb Championship, Trofeul Serus-Rasnov

Race driver Lucien Hora (Lola B99/50) won on Sunday the first round of the Romanian Hillclimb Championship - Trofeul Serus-Rasnov (Brasov County), according to the website of the Romanian Car Racing Federation.Read also: Vladut Simionescu,… [citeste mai departe]