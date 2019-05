Royalty Day: Crown Custodian whishes Romanians Many Happy Returns

Crown Custodian Margareta wishes Romanians "Many Happy Returns", on May 10 - Royalty Day. "Her Majesty Margareta and the entire Royal Family wishes Romanians "Many Happy Returns" on the occasion of May 10, Romania's State Independence Day, modern Romania's Day! 10 May… [citeste mai departe]