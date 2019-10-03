PSD's Dancila: CCR agrees with Gov't; I ask the President to immediately appoint interim ministers

Stiri Recomandate

Jandarm, proxenet de minore. Nu acționa singur

Jandarmul nu a acționat singur, ci era ajutat de iubita sa. Fetele erau convinse să vină în locuința celor doi, unde întrețineau relații intime cu diverși clienți. Faptele au ajuns la urechile colegilor jandarmului, care l-au denunțat. Jandarmul și-a dat demisia și este cercetat acum sub control judiciar,…

Dieta cu prune. Este ușor de ținut și arde kilogramele în plus

Prunele au efecte diuretice, diminueaza inflamatiile, dar ajuta si la tratarea toxiinfectiilor alimentare. Dieta cu prune este foarte simpla si usor de tinut. Ea dureaza sapte zile si te ajuta sa scapi de un kilogram pe zi.

Zbor demonstrativ cu final tragic în SUA. Cel puţin şapte oameni au murit

Zbor demonstrativ cu final tragic în statul american Connecticut. Cel puţin şapte oameni au murit, după ce bombardierul în care se aflau s-a prăbuşit. Avionul era de tip B-17, model folosit în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial.

FOTBAL – Liga Campionilor – Rezultatele, marcatorii și evoluțiile românilor în etapa a doua a grupelor

Marți și miercuri au fost programate jocurile etapei a doua din cadrul grupelor Ligii Campionilor la fotbal. Atacantul Florin Andone a debutat în Liga Campionilor, în meciul pe care…

Ziua Naţională fără alcool. În Moldova, peste 46 de mii de oameni sunt dependenți de alcool

Nu s-au putut abţine de la un pahar de tărie nici măcar de... "Ziua Naţională fără alcool". Evenimentul, care este marcat anual în data de 2 octombrie, are drept scop sensibilizarea oamenilor cu privire la…

Ce pensii de stat primesc cei care contribuie şi la Pilonul II

Deşi ponderea contribuţiilor la Pilonul II de pensii private obligatorii este de numai 3,75% din salariu, cu 1,25% mai puţin decât în urmă cu câţiva ani, acest procent reduce punctul de pensie, a declarat pentru economica.net profesorul Bogdan Dumitrescu, de la ASE.

Mihail Bagas şi-a început campania electorală pentru funcția de consilier municipal al Capitalei

Activistul civic, Mihail Bagas, şi-a început campania electorală pentru funcția de consilier municipal al Capitalei într-un mod inedit. Acesta, împreună cu echipa sa, a strâns gunoiul din două parcuri…

Moțiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului se citește astăzi și se votează joia viitoare

Moțiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Dăncilă se citește vineri, 3 octombrie, în Parlament și va fi votată joia viitoare, pe 9 octombrie. Opoziția a înregistrat joi, 2 octombrie, o primă victorie și a reușit să…

Două cutremure au avut loc în România, în mai puțin de șase ore

Două cutremure cu magnitudinea de 3 și 2,4 grade s-au produs în noaptea de miercuri spre joi, în mai puțin de șase ore, în județele Vrancea și Buzău.Citește și: Curtea Constituțională, motivare care aruncă în aer alegerile prezidențiale/ DOCUMENT Potrivit Institutului…

ATENȚIE!!! Avarie în cartierul Turnișor! SCADE presiunea apei în 10 localități și în Zona Industrială Vest

Apă Canal Sibiu SA anunță că în cursul nopții de 2/3 octombrie ac, s-a produs o avarie la conducta de transport Dn 600, în intersecția străzilor Trandafirilor cu George Topârceanu,…


PSD's Dancila: CCR agrees with Gov't; I ask the President to immediately appoint interim ministers

PSD's Dancila: CCR agrees with Gov't; I ask the President to immediately appoint interim ministers

Chairperson of the (PSD) argued on Wednesday that the of Romania (CCR) agreed with the Government in its latest decisions and requested the head of state to immediately appoint the interim ministers and motivate in writing his rejections.  "The CCR agrees with the Government, the President breached the Constitution flagrantly. I ask the President to immediately, and not soon, appoint the interim ministers, because we have all seen what "soon" means for . I also ask him, just as the Court decided, to motivate in writing…

PM Dancila: I will make new proposal for European Commissioner

20:27, 30.09.2019 - Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday evening that she will make a new proposal for European Commissioner, but said that Rovana Plumb "is not in any conflict of interest"."We will make a new proposal of European Commissioner, and regarding…

PM Dancila: President Iohannis reinterprets a CCR decision, as he pleases

11:40, 19.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated that President Klaus Iohannis "reinterprets as he pleases, considering his personal electoral interest," the Wednesday decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between…

PM Dancila: Even if reshuffle is rejected, Government will still not fall

08:36, 19.09.2019 - Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Wednesday evening said that, in case the Government reshuffle gets rejected by Parliament, the Government will still not fall, with the procedure to be resumed with a new proposal for reshuffle.  "Let's suppose that the…

PSD's Dancila: Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner - an accomplishment for Romania

15:44, 09.09.2019 - Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila argues that "the appointment of Rovana Plumb as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania" represents an accomplishment for our country.  "Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania represents an accomplishment…

PM Dancila: By delaying appointment of interim ministers, Iohannis transgresses CCR decisions

21:26, 04.09.2019 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman and Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that, by delaying the appointment of the interim ministers, President Klaus Ioahnnis transgresses the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) "which consecrate the principle of cooperation…

PSD's Dancila: We will continue to govern, will appoint interim ministers

14:02, 27.08.2019 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) president, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday evening, at the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, the decision of the social-democratic leadership to remain in power.  Dancila said that for the PSD "it is very important what happens…

PM Dancila: When the entrance to Romania's Gov't is forced, I believe it looks like a coup d'etat

09:45, 25.07.2019 - Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila mentioned, when referring to the events which occurred on 10 August, that the attempt to enter through violence in the Government building represents a unacceptable thing and "it looks like a coup d'etat."  "When there's an attempt…

PNL's Orban: PM Dancila must implement all recommendations issued by GRECO, Venice Commission, European Commission

17:35, 11.07.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban believes that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has a duty to implement all the recommendations issued by GRECO, the Venice Commission and the European Commission."Premier Vasilica Viorica Dancila behaves as if she is still led by Liviu…


