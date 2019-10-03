PSD's Dancila: CCR agrees with Gov't; I ask the President to immediately appoint interim ministers

PSD's Dancila: CCR agrees with Gov't; I ask the President to immediately appoint interim ministersPublicat:
Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viroica Dancila argued on Wednesday that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) agreed with the Government in its latest decisions and requested the head of state to immediately appoint the interim ministers and motivate in writing his rejections. "The CCR agrees with the Government, the President breached the Constitution flagrantly. I ask the President to immediately, and not soon, appoint the interim ministers, because we have all seen what "soon" means for Klaus Iohannis. I also ask him, just as the Court decided, to motivate in writing…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
