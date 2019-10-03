PSD's Dancila: CCR agrees with Gov't; I ask the President to immediately appoint interim ministers

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday evening that she will make a new proposal for European Commissioner, but said that Rovana Plumb "is not in any conflict of interest"."We will make a new proposal of European Commissioner, and regarding…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated that President Klaus Iohannis "reinterprets as he pleases, considering his personal electoral interest," the Wednesday decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between…

- Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Wednesday evening said that, in case the Government reshuffle gets rejected by Parliament, the Government will still not fall, with the procedure to be resumed with a new proposal for reshuffle. "Let's suppose that the…

- Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila argues that "the appointment of Rovana Plumb as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania" represents an accomplishment for our country. "Rovana Plumb's appointment as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania represents an accomplishment…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman and Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that, by delaying the appointment of the interim ministers, President Klaus Ioahnnis transgresses the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) "which consecrate the principle of cooperation…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) president, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday evening, at the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, the decision of the social-democratic leadership to remain in power. Dancila said that for the PSD "it is very important what happens…

- Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila mentioned, when referring to the events which occurred on 10 August, that the attempt to enter through violence in the Government building represents a unacceptable thing and "it looks like a coup d'etat." "When there's an attempt…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban believes that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has a duty to implement all the recommendations issued by GRECO, the Venice Commission and the European Commission."Premier Vasilica Viorica Dancila behaves as if she is still led by Liviu…