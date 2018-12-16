PSD's CN meeting to convene on Sunday at Parliament Palace; Mihai Fifor to be validated CN president

PSD's CN meeting to convene on Sunday at Parliament Palace; Mihai Fifor to be validated CN presidentPublicat:
The National Council (CN) meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) convenes on Sunday at the Palace of Parliament, in order to validate the new CN president and elect the chiefs of the specialised departments of the Social-Democrats.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 16:00hrs.
The PSD's CN meeting will convene after the new statue, being made up of MPs - senators, deputies, ministers, presidents of the county councils, mayors of the county seats, mayors of big cities, three mayors of the main communes of each county, leader of the League of Local County Elected, MEPs.
