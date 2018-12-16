PSD's CN meeting to convene on Sunday at Parliament Palace; Mihai Fifor to be validated CN president

Stiri Recomandate

Carmen Iohannis, la slujba de duminică, alături de preşedinte, după ce nu a mers la audierile de la Parchetul General

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a participat, duminică, la slujbă, la Biserica romano-catolică din Piaţa Mare a Sibiului, alături de soţia sa, Carmen. Aceasta este… [citeste mai departe]

Zi decisiva pentru Romania. Infractorii din PSD forteaza amnistia si gratierea!

Astazi sunt discutii deosebit de importante pentru Romania, dupa ce infractorii din PSD si ALDE pun presiune pe guvern pentru a da o ordonanta de urgenta pentru gratiere si amnistie. Reamintim ca in momentul de fata o serie de lideri politici… [citeste mai departe]

 Cornel Nistorescu 70: un mesaj și un avertisment

Autor:  Octavian ANDRONIC  Pentru cei care îl cunosc - și nu de azi de ieri - pe Cornel Nistorescu, gestul său a fost unul neobișnuit. Cu prilejul intrării sale în „Clubul Șaptezeciștilor”, din care fac deja parte majoritatea colegilor de generație, a organizat o reuniune la care a invitat pe câțiva… [citeste mai departe]

Au inaugurat noul drum Oradea – Sântandrei

Lungimea drumului este de 3,5 km pe două benzi, la care se adaugă șanțuri podețe și iluminatul public drumul traversează 1,9 km pe teritoriul Oradea și 1,6 km pe teritoriul comunei Sântandrei. De asemenea, pe toată lungimea drumului a fost amenajată o pistă de biciclete cu lățimea de 3 m. Valoarea totală a drumului… [citeste mai departe]

Nadia Comăneci, la Marius Tucă Show, despre momentul Montreal: Îmi doream o singură medalie, dar aceea să fie de aur/ Ce spune despre episodul care a scris istorie în gimnastica mondială

A fost numită… [citeste mai departe]

Stenograma discursul lui Liviu Dragnea în spatele ușilor închise

Liviu Dragnea și-a strâns toți oamenii la ultima ședință din Parlament. Deputați și senatori, vicepreședinții partidului, membrii Comitetului Executiv, puciști și loiali, toată suflarea a fost chemată la București să stea împreună. Într-un veritabil exercițiu de forță,… [citeste mai departe]

Sorina Pintea vorbește despre bacteria UCIGAȘĂ de la spitalul din Roşiorii de Vede: DSP a prelevat probe

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a anunţat că a fost informată de către Direcţia de Sănătate Publică în legătură cu situaţia de la spitalul din Roşiorii de Vede unde ar fi fost descoperită… [citeste mai departe]

Care au fost cele mai căutate oraşe din lume pentru turişti în 2018

Care au fost cele mai căutate oraşe din lume pentru turişti în 2018 au fost anunţate odată cu publicarea unui studiu anual care la ultimele trei ediţii a indicat acelaşi câştigător: Bangkok, notează businessinsider.com [citeste mai departe]

Municipiul Sebeș a depus un nou proiect pentru obținerea de fonduri europene nerambursabile: ”Sprijin și îngrijire pentru seniorii Sebeșului”

Cu un buget total de 2.778.758,93 lei (aproximativ 600.000 de euro) proiectul a fost depus spre finanțare… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul dragostei. Cum stai cu iubirea în săptămâna 17-23 decembrie? Se anunţă certuri în cuplu

BERBEC Chiar dacă ai multe de făcut în această săptămână, ar fi bine să îţi faci timp şi pentru persoana iubită. Se acordă o atenţie deosebită acestui sector al vieţii tale în special dacă ai… [citeste mai departe]


PSD's CN meeting to convene on Sunday at Parliament Palace; Mihai Fifor to be validated CN president

Publicat:
(CN) meeting of the (PSD) convenes on Sunday at the Palace of Parliament, in order to validate the new CN president and elect the chiefs of the specialised departments of the Social-Democrats.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 16:00hrs.

The PSD's CN meeting will convene after the new statue, being made up of MPs - senators, deputies, ministers, presidents of the county councils, mayors of the county seats, mayors of big cities, three mayors of the main communes of each county, leader of the League of , MEPs.

The…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's Dragnea about JusMin Toader attending CExN sitting: 'To tell us what to do in this unusual situation'

18:16, 21.11.2018 - Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Wednesday said he asked Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to attend the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD to tell the Social Democrats what would be, in his opinion, the right steps to take in the case of President Klaus…

Chamber Speaker Dragnea on Veterans Day: 'Past and present heroes, an example for future generations'

16:37, 11.11.2018 - The heroes of the past and present, through the courage and the honour of the battle in the service of the country, are an example for the future generations, Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday."A day of commemoration of the heroes…

JusMin Toader after meeting Dragnea: 'We discussed constitutionality objection over judge panels'

20:46, 06.11.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Tuesday that he met national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea to discuss provisions over judge panels being challenged with the Constitutional Court for legal conflict of a constitutional nature."I had a meeting…

Before walking into PSD NEC meeting, Dragnea announces plans to close door on in-party conniving

15:02, 05.11.2018 - Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Monday, just short before walking into the party's National Executive Committee meeting, that the event lying ahead is "unpleasant", as proposals will be made to close for good a period fraught with ''conniving and dealing…

FinMin Teodorovici: Reshuffle is to be decided at CEx meeting depending on Mrs. PM's assessment

09:22, 29.10.2018 - Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorescu stated on Sunday evening that a possible reshuffle of the current cabinet is to be decided by the Executive Committee (CEx) sitting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), following Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's assessment, adding that he is, however,…

SocDem Dragnea: External stakes for current Government to leave, in view of counterpart to scandal with Hungary

10:08, 24.09.2018 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday night, at private TV broadcaster Antena 3, that there are external political stakes for the current Government not to be in office when Romania takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, talking about…

PSD's Dragnea about gov't reshuffle: Ministers running away from signature, to go

09:39, 24.09.2018 - Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, e.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday evening that there are ministers who "are running away from signature" and announced that there will be talks about a gov't reshuffle in a National Executive Committee (CExN) of the party after the referendum…

PSD’s CExn Firea: First CExN meeting to honestly debate issues troublig us

13:28, 22.09.2018 - General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea, Deputy Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, e.n.) argued on Friday, at the end of the National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting that it was the first meeting of this forum in which the issues troubling its members were debated in all…


