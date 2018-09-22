PSD’s CExn Dragnea Gouvernment reshuffle of PSD ministers to take place in CExN organised after referendum

Stiri Recomandate

Gigi Becali îi pune pe jar pe steliști: Desființez FCSB

Gigi Becali îi pune pe jar pe steliști: Desființez FCSB

Gigi Becali a declarat, sâmbătă, că face scandal dacă FCSB nu învinge cu cel puţin 3-0 formaţia Dunărea Călăraşi, în campionat. El a precizat că îşi desfiinţează echipa dacă va pierde meciul de duminică, informează news.ro"Normal, dacă luăm meciul în serios, trebuie să batem cu 70-0.… [citeste mai departe]

Parcul Regal de la Săvârșin, o comoară ascunsă de ochii curioșilor

Parcul Regal de la Săvârșin, o comoară ascunsă de ochii curioșilor

Se întinde pe o suprafață de aproximativ 6,5 hectare și conține specii de arbori declarate monumente ale naturii. Chiparosul de baltă, salcâm, pin de Hymalaia, stejari seculari, brazi argintii sau aluni turcești, sunt doar câteva dintre speciile de arbori… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Ţuţuianu îi răspunde „Deputatului AKM“: Voi cere excluderea sa din PSD şi îl voi da în judecată

Adrian Ţuţuianu îi răspunde „Deputatului AKM": Voi cere excluderea sa din PSD şi îl voi da în judecată

Senatorul PSD Adrian Ţuţuianu a declaratncă va propune, la următoarea şedinţă a BPN, excluderea lui Cătălin Rădulescu din partid şi că îl  va da în judecată pe acesta, pe fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Crimă oribilă: Tânăr mort după ce a fost înjunghiat de un adolescent. Agresorul, audiat

Crimă oribilă: Tânăr mort după ce a fost înjunghiat de un adolescent. Agresorul, audiat

Un tânăr în vârstă de 19 ani a murit, în timpul nopţii de vineri spre sâmbătă, după ce a fost înjunghiat de un adolescent de 15 ani, în urma unui scandal izbucnit între cei doi pe fondul consumului de alcool. Agresorul… [citeste mai departe]

Peste jumătate de miliard de lei, bugetul pentru infrastructura din „Prelungirea Ghencea”

Peste jumătate de miliard de lei, bugetul pentru infrastructura din „Prelungirea Ghencea"

Consiliul General al Municipiului București va dezbate, miercuri, un proiect care prevede finanțarea unuia dintre cele mai importante planuri de infrastructură – „Supralărgire Prelungirea Ghencea”. Primăria Capitalei… [citeste mai departe]

DÂMBOVIȚA: Tânăr suspectat că și-ar fi ucis tatăl cu o bâtă. Se efectuează cerctări

DÂMBOVIȚA: Tânăr suspectat că și-ar fi ucis tatăl cu o bâtă. Se efectuează cerctări

Un tânăr din Pierșinari este principalul suspect în cazul unui omor ce a avut loc noaptea trecută la Pierșinari. Un Post-ul DÂMBOVIȚA: Tânăr suspectat că și-ar fi ucis tatăl cu o bâtă. Se efectuează cerctări apare… [citeste mai departe]

Kaufland România va aloca anul viitor până în 6 milioane de euro pentru proiecte de CSR

Kaufland România va aloca anul viitor până în 6 milioane de euro pentru proiecte de CSR

Kaufland România va aloca anul viitor până în 6 milioane de euro pentru proiecte de CSR (Corporate Social Responsability / Resposabilitatea Socială a Companiilor), a declarat, pentru News.ro, responsabilul CSR al Kaufland… [citeste mai departe]

85 de noi cazuri de rujeolă, confirmate în această săptămână în România

85 de noi cazuri de rujeolă, confirmate în această săptămână în România

85 de noi cazuri de rujeolă, confirmate în această săptămână în România 85 de noi cazuri de rujeolă au fost confirmate în această săptămână în România. Conform datelor Centrului Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali e furibund: Dacă luăm bătaie de la Călăraşi, desfiinţez FCSB-ul | Scorul pe care-l vrea pentru a nu face scandal

Gigi Becali e furibund: Dacă luăm bătaie de la Călăraşi, desfiinţez FCSB-ul | Scorul pe care-l vrea pentru a nu face scandal

FCSB - Dunărea Călăraşi are loc în etapa a 9-a a Ligii 1 Betano, iar patronul roş-albaştrilor Gigi Becali a anunţat că vrea o victorie clară… [citeste mai departe]

A debutat festivalul medieval!

A debutat festivalul medieval!

Astăzi, de la ora 8 seara, în Piața Avram Iancu va avea loc spectacolul medieval-simfonic „Lupus Dacus Simfonic”, iar duminică între orele 12 și 23 vor fi ateliere, muzică, turniruri, dansuri, toate cu tematică medievală. Evenimentul aflat la prima ediție este organizat de Asociația pentru Promovarea Istoriei și Artei Medievale „Lupus Dacus“,… [citeste mai departe]


PSD’s CExn Dragnea Gouvernment reshuffle of PSD ministers to take place in CExN organised after referendum

Publicat:
PSD's CExn Dragnea Gouvernment reshuffle of PSD ministers to take place in CExN organised after referendum

(PSD) leader announced that a government reshuffle of the ministers from PSD will take place within a (CExN) to be organised after the referendum for the redefinition of family.
"As regards the reshuffle, I have talked to my colleagues as to when they consider it should be done and they almost unanimously said after the referendum. That means that until then...Anyway, Mrs. has started an assessment of the ministers which is underway and after the referendum, we will have a that…

