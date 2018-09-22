PSD’s CExn Dragnea Gouvernment reshuffle of PSD ministers to take place in CExN organised after referendum

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania remains fully committed to combating terrorism, alongside the United States of America, Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea wrote on his Facebook page, on the occasion of 17th anniversay since the attacks in the United States, saying that through joint efforts, we need to…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea reiterated on Sunday the idea that PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) must have a sole candidate at next year's presidential elections. He told private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that he doesn't know who the candidate of this…

- Social Democratic party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea on Sunday announced the possibility of a Government reshuffle by early October at the latest. He told private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will assess all ministers by then, and the PSD leadership will decide…

- Bucharest Mayor, Vice President of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Gabriela Firea asserted on Saturday she has a "tense" relation with the party's national leader Liviu Dragnea, adding that there is a "breach" between them because the PSD chairman wouldn't "give up" the Interior Minister…

- Bucharest Mayor, Social Democratic Party (PSD, main at rule) Vice President Gabriela Firea on Saturday demanded at the party's National Executive Committee (CExN)'s reunion in southeastern Neptun, the sacking of the Interior Minister Carmen Dan, following the events of 10 August in Bucharest. Firea…

- The theme of a government reshuffle is discussed within the coalition and with the Prime Minister, Deputies Chamber Speaker and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea. According to him, the opinion that matters in this regard belongs to the prime minister. "Cabinet…

- Astazi, de la ora 22.30, pe scena din Piata Victoriei, poate fi ascultat supergrupul R+R=NOW, care are un palmares de cinci premii Grammy si 16 nominalizari la categorii ce includ: jazz, blues, R&B, urban/alternative, soundtrack si chiar doua nominalizari pentru albumul anului.

- The adoption of an emergency ordinance concerning the Criminal Codes is out of the question, according to Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chair Liviu Dragnea, informs Agerpres.Asked on Monday, in Parliament, by journalists, whether an emergency ordinance concerning…