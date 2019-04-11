PSD Liviu Dragnea: Support program for tomato production must be doubled and extended to all vegetables

Stiri Recomandate

Sumă URIAȘĂ - Simona Halep e în TOPUL celor mai bune afaceri ale companiei Nike

Simona Halep e în topul parteneriatelor realizate de Nike cu protagoniştii din lumea tenisului. Cei de la baseline.tennis.com au realizat clasamentul, iar românca e depăşită doar de Serena Williams şi legendarul Pete Sampras.Citește și: DETALII… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Ţîrdea: PSRM este de acord cu lupta împotriva oligarhiei, dar insistă că acest lucru să se întâmple legal

Partidul Socialiştilor şi blocul ACUM rămân deocamdată pe aceleaşi poziţii lansate anterior privind discuţiile în jurul votării unor proiecte de legi în Parlament.… [citeste mai departe]

BCR îşi vinde sediul central din Piaţa Universităţii. Cum va fi transformată clădirea

Una dintre cele mai mari bănci din România, BCR, şi-a scos la vânzare sediul central, monument istoric clasa A construit în 1906, urmând să se mute în sediul achiziţionat de la patronii Dedeman. [citeste mai departe]

Am vizitat Romana Residence. Unic, impresionant, verde și cuceritor.  Un cartier în care merită să locuiești.

Ne-am dat întâlnire la ora 10:00, la Podgoria. În doar câteva minute eram deja în Grădiște, în fața cartierului. De la primiele secunde am simțit că pășim, parcă într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Sălăjenii care îşi caută de lucru sunt aşteptaţi la Bursa generală a locurilor de muncă

Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (AJOFM) Sălaj organizează vineri, 12  aprilie, Bursa generală a locurilor de muncă. Evenimentul are loc la  Cercul Militar (Casa Armatei) începând cu ora 9.00.… [citeste mai departe]

Scăpată de concurență, TAROM cocoșează Oradea

De bună seamă că TAROM nu stă în Oradea. Iată, însă, că Oradea a ajuns să stea în TAROM. După ce Ryanair și Blue Air și-au mutat catrafusele dintr-un aeroport care tocmai se lăuda cu cifre tot mai bune, TAROM a ajuns să aibă monopol pe Aeroportul Internațional Oradea. Un aeroport cu o pistă de cel… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii au emis prognoza de Paști și 1 Mai

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie transmite prognoza lunară până în 6 mai. În minivacanţa de Paşti şi 1 Mai, temperaturile vor fi mai ridicate decât în mod obişnuit, dar vor fi şi zile cu cer... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu puternic în Timișoara. 30 de persoane s-au autoevacuat, șapte garsoniere au fost afectate

Un puternic incendiu a izbucnit, în noaptea de miercuri spre joi, pe strada A. Odobescu din Timișoara, la o anexă de aproximativ 100 de metri pătrați. The post Incendiu puternic în Timișoara. 30 de… [citeste mai departe]

Organizaţia Internaţională a Muncii împlineşte 100 de ani

Organizaţia Internaţională a Muncii aniversează 100 de ani la 11 aprilie 2019. Cu această ocazie, un maraton de evenimente va face înconjurul lumii în 24 de ore, anunţă site-ul oficial al Organizaţiei - www.ilo.org. [citeste mai departe]

Primăria verifică parcările dintre blocuri

Între blocurile din Oradea sunt peste 18.500 de locuri de parcare de domiciliu atribuite sau nu. Conform Primăriei, doar puțin peste 700 dintre acestea sunt alocate persoanelor cu handicap. În condițiile veșnicei crize a locurilor de parcare din Oradea, a doua cifră pare extrem de mică, dar acestea sunt calculele… [citeste mai departe]


PSD Liviu Dragnea: Support program for tomato production must be doubled and extended to all vegetables

Publicat:
(PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader and Speaker of the Chamber of stated on Wednesday in the village of Colibasi in southern that the support from the domestic tomato producers program should be doubled so that they can build heated greenhouses so that there are Romanian tomatoes on the market throughout the year, but also that the program be extended to all vegetables grown in protected facilities.

Read also: , after consultations: The fact that some won't come to talks seems strange to me

"Let us encourage…

