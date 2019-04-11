PSD Liviu Dragnea: Support program for tomato production must be doubled and extended to all vegetables

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The government must cease "this endless talk" on the emergency ordinances referring to the Criminal Codes, and Parliament should complete the procedure it has started in this sense, on Friday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, the main ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD)…

- The topic of relocating Romania's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem should be discussed in Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday."I have seen this analysis.…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Tuesday with Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi, who is paying a visit to Romania at the invitation extended by the President of the Senate, in the context of the vote for the ratification of this country's accession…

- Romania's Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday organised a session of consultations with representatives of the political parties and of the Romanian citizens' associations in the UK on the organisation and unfolding of the elections to the European Parliament…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the government is desperate to raise money and is therefore inventing measures that defy economic logic and common sense, citing in this regard the "greed tax" emergency ordinance and the Social Democratic Party's bill regarding the repatriation of…

- The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday appointed in a joint meeting Florin Mituletu-Buica as head of the Permanent Electoral Authority, after the former head Daniel Barbu resigned.In a secret vote, 252 MPs opted in favour of Florin Mituletu-Buica and 127 against. The counter-candidate…

- The recent ordinance amending the Justice Laws, announced on Tuesday by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader "represents a means of repression against magistrates who don't respond to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE)'s commands," shows the simple motion…

- Presidential spokeswoman Madalina Dobrovolschi said on Wednesday that President Iohannis is due to make a decision on the national budget and social security laws that he will made public in the coming days, adding that the president sees the draft national budget passed by Parliament as not intended…