Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run; Dancila to be PSD's candidate

Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run; Dancila to be PSD's candidatePublicat:
Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta stated on Monday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed him to endorse the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections and he said that there hadn't been a negative or positive response because he wanted to know what the plan was "in view of things unfolding well."
Ponta argued on the TVR 1 national television channel that in the meeting of the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN), Viorica Dancila would be proposed as the candidate to run for president. He added that the dialogue eould continue, "if necessary," adding…
