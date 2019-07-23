Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run; Dancila to be PSD's candidate

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said she was certain that, if she were to run in the next presidential elections supported by PSD (Social Democratic Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), Pro Romania, she would defeat Klaus Iohannis. "I am trying to convince my colleagues…

- Prime Minister and chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila has stated on Monday that she will resign for the party helm in case the Social Democrats' candidate in the presidential elections doesn't get to the runoff voting."If the PSD candidate doesn't get to the runoff…

- The PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) voted for the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to have its own candidate in the presidential elections, Deputy Chair of this party, Gabriela Firea, made the announcement on Monday."We voted for the PSD to have its own candidate. (...) We must bet on…

- Carmen Dan announced that she has resigned as Interior Minister, following a discussion that she had with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday. "A sincere and direct discussion, as I think it is normal for the political and institutional discussions to be held. I informed the Prime Minister…

- The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Thursday has stated that, if the party asks her to run in the presidential elections she will do it. However, at this point, her option is to rather endorse "another candidate.""I haven't considered this yet, I just…

- Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Friday announced that neither the Government nor the political party she leads support the legislative initiative by which the children would be forced to financially support their parents.Dancila told a press…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila acting chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), said she intends to run for the party's top position at the congress of 29 June, specifying that she considers this variant regardless of the outcome of the censure motion announced by the…

- The conviction of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), Liviu Dragnea, is a "difficult moment" for the party, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday, adding that as acting president of the party, according to its statute, she is assuming the position of leader…