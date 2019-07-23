Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run; Dancila to be PSD's candidate

Stiri Recomandate

Un număr de 38 de persoane au fost evacuate, două ajungând la spital, în urma unui incendiu izbucnit în noaptea de luni spre marţi la un restaurant… [citeste mai departe]

Înmulţirea focarelor de pestă porcină africană  Foto Agerpres Înmulţirea focarelor de pestă porcină africană determină autorităţile să ia măsuri pentru limitarea răspândirii virusului. Detalii despre zonele afectate aflăm de la Adriana Leu: "În judeţul Olt, eutanasierea… [citeste mai departe]

UDMR și grupul parlamentar al minorităților naționale vor semna, marți, la Palatul Cotroceni, Acordul Politic Naţional pentru consolidarea parcursului european al României, inițiat de preşedintele… [citeste mai departe]

Importurile de gaze din această perioadă avantajează România, întrucât sunt mult mai ieftine decât în vârf de iarnă, susţine Ministerul Energiei într-o postare pe pagina de Facebook a instituţiei, potrivit Agerpres.Aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Germaniei în Venezuela, Daniel Kriener, expulzat în martie din cauza unui ”amestec în afacerile” interne, s-a întors la Caracas, a anunţat reprezentanţa diplomatică europeană, relatează AFP potrivit news.roDaniel… [citeste mai departe]

În perioada 12-20 iulie s-au desfăsurat la Iaşi Campionatele Naţionale de Şah pe Echipe de Copii, Juniori şi Tineret. Brasovul a fost reprezentat de 7 echipe, 3 de băieţi si 4 de fete.… [citeste mai departe]

  Festivalul de artă contemporană „pulzArt” – 7, care va avea loc în luna septembrie, la Sfântu Gheorghe, sub genericul „Anul elevilor”, le oferă tinerilor posibilitatea de a se implica în organizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Justiției, Ana Birchall, a declarat că în cursul acestei zile va finaliza interviurile cu cei care candidează pentru a ocupa un post de procuror în cadrul Parchetului European.Citește și: Traian… [citeste mai departe]

Leul moldovenesc se apreciază față de principalele valute.Banca Naţională a stabilit pentru marţi, 23 iulie, un curs de 19 lei și 69 de bani pentru un euro, cu cinci bani mai puțin.Cotaţia dolarului american a scăzut cu doi… [citeste mai departe]


Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run; Dancila to be PSD's candidate

Publicat:
Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run; Dancila to be PSD's candidate

Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta stated on Monday that proposed him to endorse the 's (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections and he said that there hadn't been a negative or positive response because he wanted to know what the plan was "in view of things unfolding well." 
Ponta argued on the TVR 1 national television channel that in the meeting of the PSD's (CExN), Viorica Dancila would be proposed as the candidate to run for president. He added that the dialogue eould continue, "if necessary," adding…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


