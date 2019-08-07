Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project: We didn't make decisions, but we discussed, progressed

Stiri Recomandate

Traian Băsescu, despre alianța Pro România - ALDE: Îi va îngropa și pe unii și pe alții. E un mini-USL format din scursuri. Și-au făcut calcule greșite

Fostul presedinte Traian Basescu a catalogat alianta Pro Romania - ALDE drept… [citeste mai departe]

Cresc temerile de recesiune în Germania, cea mai mare economie a Europei

Scăderea producţiei industriale a Germaniei a întrecut aşteptările în iunie. Cea mai mare economie a Europei se contract în T2, în timp ce exportatorii sunt prinşi în dispute tarifare, relatează Reuters, potrivit Mediafax.Producția industrială a scăzut cu… [citeste mai departe]

Tânără din Mortru agresată de concubin! Vecinii au sunat la 112!

La data de 6 august a.c, polițiști din cadrul Poliţiei Municipiului Motru au fost sesizaţi de o femeie, de 40 de ani, din localitate, despre faptul că în vecinătatea apartamentului unde locuiește, ar avea loc un conflict în familie. Din primele cercetări efectuate… [citeste mai departe]

Denise Rifai răspunde atacurilor lui Mircea Badea cu un anunț: ”Mergem la tribunal”

Realizatoarea emisiunii &"Legile Puterii&" de la Realitatea TV, Denise Rifai, îl anunță pe Mircea Badea, care a atacat-o și a numit-o &"jihadistă!&", că îl invită la CNA și la tribunal.  [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiile jocului de noroc online asupra creierului

Jocurile de noroc sunt văzute de obicei ca o activitate negativă de cei care nu sunt pasionați de ele, dar acestea au câteva beneficii foarte surprinzătoare asupra sănătății. Aproape două treimi din populația adultă din întreaga lume joacă într-o anumită formă de jocuri de noroc în fiecare an,… [citeste mai departe]

Legea pensiilor. Cum se calculează pensia minimă

Una dintre modificările importante este modul de acordare și de calculare a pensiei minime. Noua lege spune că cei cu o vechime de minimum 15 ani vor primi 45% din slariul minim brut pe țară. La această sumă se adaugă câte 1% pentru fiecare an în plus la vechime. Citeşte mai multe pe DC BUSINESS.  [citeste mai departe]

Meleșcanu temperează avântul lui Tăriceanu cu alianța ALDE - Pro România: Lucrurile nu sunt atât de simple

Fostul ministru de Externe, Teodor Meleșcanu (ALDE), a declarat miercuri ca alianta Pro Romania - ALDE este o „intentie” a lui Calin Popescu Tariceanu care va trebui discutata… [citeste mai departe]

O instanță din Italia i-a adus unui tânăr din Blaj o condamnare la închisoare. Acesta a fost identificat și depus la Penitenciarul Aiud, pentru executarea pedepsei

Ziarul Unirea O instanță din Italia i-a adus unui tânăr din Blaj… [citeste mai departe]

Călătorie genetică (II)

Astazi subiectul Halogrup a devenit o sursa importanta de interes, inspecial de când halotypu-ul cromozomal „Y” a devenit un moment crucial si studiul origini noastre de inceput. Noi toti am vazut ilustratii despre evolutia ramurilor „primatelor”, si cum milioane de ani in urma cimpanzeii, gorilele, gibonii si urangutanii se desprindeau din arborele… [citeste mai departe]


Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project:We didn't make decisions, but we discussed,progressed

Publicat:
Chairman of the mentioned on Wednesday that, following the discussions with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), "a lot of progress" has been made in the direction of participating in a joint project between the two political formations, but a decision in this regard has not been made yet.  "On 22 July I said that 'if ALDE leaves the governance, we are willing to discuss a common political project!.' Today, we made great progress in this regard! We did not make decisions - but we discussed and made progress! When more people sit at the table with good…

