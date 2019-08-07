Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project: We didn't make decisions, but we discussed, progressed

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday insisted on his announcement regarding a future collaboration with opposition Pro Romania party, saying that discussions took place between the two political groups but no decision…

- Chairman of the Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta mentioned on Wednesday that, following the discussions with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), "a lot of progress" has been made in the direction of participating in a joint project between the two political formations, but a decision in…

- National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that ALDE and Pro Romania party, led by former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, have decided to collaborate as a political alliance, with the two parties to set up joint parliamentary…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Wednesday that he was confirmed by the party's leadership as candidate for the presidential elections this autumn."I had a long discussion with my colleagues, a long debate, in which…

- Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian has announced on Monday that the party he represents withdraws the political support of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu and proposes Ramona Manescu for this office."We discussed the situation at the MAE…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Wednesday that the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats has "very serious" reservations regarding the extension of the right to challenge at the Constitutional Court the ordinances issued by…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives seem to have made a "political creed" of denigrating Romania in the European Parliament, damaging the country, the citizens and Romania's…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Monday in Calarasi that the subsidies granted by the EU to Romanian farmers should be at the level of those practiced in other European countries, such as France and Germany, according…