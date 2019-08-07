Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project: We didn't make decisions, but we discussed, progressed

Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project:We didn't make decisions, but we discussed,progressedPublicat:
Chairman of the Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta mentioned on Wednesday that, following the discussions with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), "a lot of progress" has been made in the direction of participating in a joint project between the two political formations, but a decision in this regard has not been made yet. "On 22 July I said that 'if ALDE leaves the governance, we are willing to discuss a common political project!.' Today, we made great progress in this regard! We did not make decisions - but we discussed and made progress! When more people sit at the table with good…
