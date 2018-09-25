Pro Romania's Ponta accuses Speaker Dragnea of high treason because of offshore law

Stiri Recomandate

Masă rotundă privind securitatea energetică în Republica Moldova

Republica Moldova – extrem de vulnerabilă din punct de vedere energetic – va ajunge într-o poziţie şi mai delicată la sfârşitul anului viitor, când se încheie contractul de livrare a gazului cu gigantul rus Gazprom. Până atunci, există pericolul ca gazoductul Ungheni-Chişinău… [citeste mai departe]

50 de avioane rusesti deasupra Marii Negre

Rusia a anuntat un important exercitiu tactic in Marea Neagra si in Crimeea, implicand zeci de avioane de lupta, ”inclusiv aviatia strategica” si nave. Potrivit ministerului rus al Apararii, cele 50 de avioane, carora li se adauga zece nave, se afla in stare de alerta pentru a se implica in aceste manevre tactice.… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Liviu Brăiloiu, cunoscut pentru că i-a numit pe ziariști ”ciobani”, vrea o lege care să controleze conținutul postărilor de pe Facebook

Senatorul Liviu Brăiloiu a spus, în cadrul Comisiei de Apărare din cadrul Senatului, că este… [citeste mai departe]

Moscova avertizează că scutul american antirachetă din România riscă să ruineze Tratatul INF

Tratatul Forţelor Nucleare Intermediare (INF) s-ar putea prăbuşi, dacă ”dilema” scutului american antirachetă din Europa de Est rămâne ”nerezolvată”, a ameninţat marţi, în presa rusă, directorul Departamentului [citeste mai departe]

Dragnea Jr. vs Caramitru Jr.: „reflectă un mod de gândire prezent în familia Dragnea”

Plângerea penală depusă la Parchet de Valentin Dragnea, după ce Ştefan Caramitru l-a numit „hoţ”, nu are şanse de reuşită după ce Curtea Constituţională a dezincriminat insulta şi calomnia ca infracţiuni penale, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Zodiile care pierd totul în luna octombrie. Vezi dacă te numeri printre ele

Pentru câteva zodii, urmează o lună extrem de dificilă și trebuie să aibă multă răbdare, deoarece se anunță o perioadă care îi va pune la grea încercare. Iată care sunt zodiile care pierd totul în luna octombrie. [citeste mai departe]

Trump pune punct! Avertisment clar: Zilele acelea s-au sfârșit

Președintele american Donald Trump a transmis mesaje clare, de avertisment, de la tribuna ONU. Liderul de la Casa Albă a fost extrem de exact și de tranșant.  Vezi AICI ce a declarat [citeste mai departe]

Petre Daea, despre dosarul pestei porcine: Nu am fost citat. Evident că mă duc dacă mă cheamă | VIDEO

Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, a declarat marţi, la Parlament, că nu a fost citat la Parchetul General în dosarul penal privind epidemia de pestă porcină, precizând că dacă va fi chemat… [citeste mai departe]

PROGNOZA NU S-A ADEVERIT: Temperaturile nu au coborât sub zero grade

Deşi au fost anunţate îngheţuri pentru această dimineaţă, temperaturile nu au coborât sub zero grade. Totuşi, meteorologii susţin că mâine şi poimâine se vor înregistra până la minus 2 grade la suprafaţa solului. [citeste mai departe]

Șapte consilieri bistrițeni vor referendum local! Cine sunt și ce vor mai exact

Șapte consilieri locali bistrițeni vor organizarea unui referendum local pe teme care vizează trei investiții promovate de primarul Ovidiu Crețu. Referendumul ar trebui să aibă loc chiar în zilele în care se desfășoară referendumul pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Pro Romania's Ponta accuses Speaker Dragnea of high treason because of offshore law

Publicat:
Chairman of the says that Romania will lose 10 billion US dollars in royalties and fees through the draft of the offshore law adopted in the Senate, and that the (PSD) deputies who will vote it are "accomplices" of , who would stand guilty of "high treason."
" is doing is high treason, but he will have many accomplices in the Deputies' Chamber when voting, I am sure that those belonging to the UDMR [the of Romania] will vote for it. Those belonging to the PSD, who will vote for it…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


