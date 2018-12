Tension in the Crimea: #Russia has deployed S-400 at Dzhankoy Airbase.



After the sea incident in the #Azov Sea, the #Russians are setting up another S-400 battery in #Crimea peninsula and thickening the #military forces around #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hwY2AEScff

ImageSat Intl . (@2, 2018La scurt timp dupa declanșarea conflictului,a anunțat ca va amplasa aceste noi sisteme deantiracheta.