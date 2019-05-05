Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discusses Paroseni and Mintia thermal power plants situation

Stiri Recomandate

Bricul „Mircea” – aniversarea celui mai longeviv ambasador al României

Bricul „Mircea” – aniversarea celui mai longeviv ambasador al României

Nava-Școală „Mircea”, cel mai longeviv ambasador al României pe mările și oceanele lumii, a plecat duminică, 5 mai, în tradiționalul marș internațional de instrucție. Marșul din acest an, va avea o însemnătate aparte datorită împlinirii a 80 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Theresa May, nou apel către liderul Opoziției - Oamenii vor să meargă mai departe

Theresa May, nou apel către liderul Opoziției - Oamenii vor să meargă mai departe

Premierul conservator britanic Theresa May şi-a reluat duminică apelul către liderul opoziţiei laburiste, Jeremy Corbyn, de a accepta un acord în ce priveşte retragerea ţării din blocul comunitar, subliniind că "publicul este nemulţumit"… [citeste mai departe]

Închisoare cu suspendare pentru un țepar specializat în înşelăciune pe internet. Victime, două persoane din Alba care au rămas fără telefoane

Închisoare cu suspendare pentru un țepar specializat în înşelăciune pe internet. Victime, două persoane din Alba care au rămas fără telefoane

Închisoare cu suspendare pentru un țepar specializat în înşelăciune pe internet. Victime, două persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Remaniere sau restructurare? Viorica Dăncilă pare indecisă: Vom vedea la primul CEx cum vor evolua lucrurile

Remaniere sau restructurare? Viorica Dăncilă pare indecisă: Vom vedea la primul CEx cum vor evolua lucrurile

Viorica Dăncilă a declarat, întrebată dacă merge în continuare pe ideea remanierii guvernamentale, în condițiile în care PSD ar vrea restructurarea, că rămâne de văzut cum vor evolua… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureș: S-a aprobat ”Ghidul solicitantului” pentru proiectele culturale

Maramureș: S-a aprobat ”Ghidul solicitantului” pentru proiectele culturale

În cadrul ultimei ședințe a Consiliului Județean Maramureș, aleșii județeni au aprobat ”Ghidul solicitantului pentru finanțarea nerambursabilă din bugetul județului a programelor, proiectelor și acțiunilor culturale”. Județul Maramureș prin Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

Newly-established companies running on foreign capital, up 9.1pct in Q1; share capital, up 27.3pct

Newly-established companies running on foreign capital, up 9.1pct in Q1; share capital, up 27.3pct

The number of newly-established companies running on foreign capital increased in the first quarter of 2019 by 9.1%, compared with the same period of the previous year, to 1,496 units, according to data centralized… [citeste mai departe]

Discursul Ecaterinei Andronescu, întrerupt de aplauze ironice ale olimpicilor de la informatică

Discursul Ecaterinei Andronescu, întrerupt de aplauze ironice ale olimpicilor de la informatică

Momente bizare pe scena festivității de premiere a Olimpiadei Naționale de Informatică (liceu), ceremonie găzduită de Universitatea din Suceava.Invitată în cadrul evenimentului, Ecaterina Andronescu, ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a fost omorât de o ambulanță la Reșița. A traversat printr-un loc nepermis și a plătit cu viața

Un bărbat a fost omorât de o ambulanță la Reșița. A traversat printr-un loc nepermis și a plătit cu viața

Un bărbat în vârstă de 63 de ani, care a traversat strada neregulamentar, a fost accidental mortal, duminică, de către o ambulanţă care se afla în misiune pe strada Timişoarei… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă, în județul lui Victor Ponta: Scoatem în SEAP licitația pentru programul de execuție DN 66A

Viorica Dăncilă, în județul lui Victor Ponta: Scoatem în SEAP licitația pentru programul de execuție DN 66A

Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a anunțat că programul pentru execuția DN 66A Câmpu lui Neag-Cerna, județul Gorj, va fi scos la licitație în SEAP, după ce Guvernul a adoptat o Hotărâre… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discusses Paroseni and Mintia thermal power plants situation

Publicat:
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discusses Paroseni and Mintia thermal power plants situation

said on Sunday in the town of Lupeni, in the , that Mintia thermal power plant, within the , could be taken over by the , the prime minister having discussed at the Paroseni thermal power plant the problems and solutions that can be adopted in the case of the two electricity producers, and
The technical discussions were attended by Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici, , and with the Ministry of Energy…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Problemele termocentralelor Paroseni si Mintia, abordate de premierul Viorica Dancila in Valea Jiului

15:55, 05.05.2019 - Premierul Viorica Dancila a declarat duminica, in orasul Lupeni, din Valea Jiului, ca termocentrala Mintia, din cadrul Complexului Energetic Hunedoara, ar putea fi preluata de Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara, primul ministru discutand, la sediul termocentralei Paroseni, despre problemele si solutiile care…

Romanian PM congratulates Spaniard counterpart for his success in elections

17:39, 29.04.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated her Spaniard counterpart Pedro Sanchez for the success recorded by his political party, Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) in the early polls that took place on Sunday, in Spain, according to a press release of the Government on Monday.In this…

Dancila: Government I lead has assumed responsibly its obligations in NATO

14:57, 07.04.2019 - The Government of Romania has assumed responsibly its obligations in NATO, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Sunday at a military ceremony organized at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense, at the 15th anniversary of Romania's NATO accession and the 70th anniversary of the establishment…

PM Dancila on moving Romanian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem: 'I said all constitutional steps should be taken'

10:07, 25.03.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday night told private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that when she talked about moving the Romanian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem she mentioned that such a thing would only take place when all the steps enshrined in the Constitution are taken.Read…

President Iohannis: 'Premier Dancila proves once again total ignorance in field of foreign policy'

09:06, 25.03.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis believes that, through the statements on the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "demonstrates once again her total ignorance in the field of foreign policy," according to a press release of the Presidential Administration…

JusMin Toader: 'Draft Emergency Ordinance for amending OUG 7/2019, drawn up'

13:07, 01.03.2019 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Thursday that a new emergency ordinance has been drafted, that will repeal several provisions of OUG 7/2019, which are the object of the magistrates' protest, on Friday to present them the draft law for Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.Read also: HealthMin…

PM Dancila meets GCC SecGen; PM expresses Romanian Gov't's interest to promote cooperation with Arab states

19:10, 24.02.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Sunday in Bucharest with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with the Romanian PM expressing the special interest of the Government in Bucharest to promote cooperation with the Arab states.  "Within the…

CEH cauta soluții pentru diminuarea costurilor

12:09, 21.02.2019 - Complexul Energetic Hunedoara a comandat un audit energetic pe intregul contur Grup nr.4 de 150 MW din S.E.Paroșeni și instalația de termoficare a Vaii Jiului. Sistemul de termoficare supradimensionat și invechit conduce la pierderi de energie și pierderi financiare. 85.000 de lei aloca societatea…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 mai 2019
Bucuresti 13°C | 24°C
Iasi 13°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 18°C
Constanta 14°C | 20°C
Brasov 11°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 02.05.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 281.505,00 20.914.036,00
II (5/6) 5 28.150,50 -
III (4/6) 199 707,29 -
IV (3/6) 4.558 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 21.332.281,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 mai 2019
USD 4.264
EUR 4.7561
CHF 4.177
GBP 5.5413
CAD 3.1662
XAU 174.099
JPY 3.8243
CNY 0.6332
AED 1.1609
AUD 2.9823
MDL 0.2373
BGN 2.4317

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec