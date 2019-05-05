Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discusses Paroseni and Mintia thermal power plants situation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Premierul Viorica Dancila a declarat duminica, in orasul Lupeni, din Valea Jiului, ca termocentrala Mintia, din cadrul Complexului Energetic Hunedoara, ar putea fi preluata de Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara, primul ministru discutand, la sediul termocentralei Paroseni, despre problemele si solutiile care…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated her Spaniard counterpart Pedro Sanchez for the success recorded by his political party, Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) in the early polls that took place on Sunday, in Spain, according to a press release of the Government on Monday.In this…

- The Government of Romania has assumed responsibly its obligations in NATO, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Sunday at a military ceremony organized at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense, at the 15th anniversary of Romania's NATO accession and the 70th anniversary of the establishment…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday night told private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that when she talked about moving the Romanian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem she mentioned that such a thing would only take place when all the steps enshrined in the Constitution are taken.Read…

- President Klaus Iohannis believes that, through the statements on the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "demonstrates once again her total ignorance in the field of foreign policy," according to a press release of the Presidential Administration…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Thursday that a new emergency ordinance has been drafted, that will repeal several provisions of OUG 7/2019, which are the object of the magistrates' protest, on Friday to present them the draft law for Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.Read also: HealthMin…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Sunday in Bucharest with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with the Romanian PM expressing the special interest of the Government in Bucharest to promote cooperation with the Arab states. "Within the…

- Complexul Energetic Hunedoara a comandat un audit energetic pe intregul contur Grup nr.4 de 150 MW din S.E.Paroșeni și instalația de termoficare a Vaii Jiului. Sistemul de termoficare supradimensionat și invechit conduce la pierderi de energie și pierderi financiare. 85.000 de lei aloca societatea…