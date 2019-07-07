Price of Romanian natural gas has become 33 pct higher than import gas price, in June

Price of Romanian natural gas has become 33 pct higher than import gas price, in JunePublicat:
The price of natural gas domestic production has increased by 33 percent as compared to that of import gas in June, according to data published by the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM) and analyzed by AGERPRES.
Thus, in June, the Romanian gas price was the same as in May, namely 101.24 lei per MWh, the highest monthly average ever recorded on the commodities exchange.
This despite the fact that, as a rule, the gas price is low in June, as consumption is low. For comparison, in June 2018, the domestic gas production price was 75,13 lei per MWh, and in July 2017 it stood at…
