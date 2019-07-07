Stiri Recomandate

Simona Halep joacă luni în optimi la Wimbledon cu adolescenta de 15 ani Cori Gauff

Duelul dintre Simona Halep și Cori Gauff e evenimentul optimilor la Wimbledon. "Va fi cât de curând în Top 10 mondial" nu ezită Halep să spună despre Gauff, care, la numai 15 ani, are deja 6 victorii pe iarba londoneză. [citeste mai departe]

Iranul a anunțat o creştere a concentraţiei uraniului îmbogăţit peste limita permisă în Acordul Nuclear

Iranul ridică tensiunea în Orientul Mijlociu. A anunţat începerea îmbogăţirii avansate a uraniului, peste limita permisă în Acordul nuclear din 2015 cu marile puteri. „Fiţi atenţi… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier pe DN1 in judetul Prahova. Mai multe persoane, printre care si trei copii, implicate

Un accident rutier a avut loc in aceasta dupa amiaza in comuna Blejoi din municipiul Prahova. Potrivit ISU Prahova, trei autoturisme au fost implicate. "Pompierii au fost solicitati sa intervina pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Price of Romanian natural gas has become 33 pct higher than import gas price, in June

The price of natural gas domestic production has increased by 33 percent as compared to that of import gas in June, according to data published by the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM) and analyzed by AGERPRES. Thus, in June, the… [citeste mai departe]

CFR CLUJ - VIITORUL 0-1 // Giedrius Arlauskis, record negativ după înfrângerea din Supercupă: e singurul jucător din Liga 1 care a pățit asta

Giedrius Arlauskis este unul dintre cei mai buni portari care au activat în ultimii ani în fotbalul românesc,… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU - Un actor care a jucat înerialul Disney Descendants a MURIT la doar 20 de ani

Actorul Cameron Boyce, cunoscut din serialul Disney „Descendants” şi show-ul TV „Jessie”, a murit sâmbătă, la vârsta de 20 de ani, infomează BBC. Boyce, care a debutat în filmul horror „Mirrors” la vârsta de 9 ani, a murit în somn,… [citeste mai departe]

Codrin Ştefănescu, mesaj incendiar de Ziua Justiţiei: Cum adică, care Justiţie? Aia cu protocoalele secrete şi ilegale. Aia cu decizii în plicuri galbene

Codrin Ștefănescu, fost secretar general al PSD, are o postare critică pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

„Potecătorii”, un grup de voluntari pentru natură, au refăcut traseele turistice în Masivul Bedeleu din Munții Trascăului

Ziarul Unirea „Potecătorii”, un grup de voluntari pentru natură, au refăcut traseele turistice în Masivul Bedeleu din Munții Trascăului „Potecătorii”,… [citeste mai departe]

Ies la iveală „vestigiile” contractelor pe bani publici din Cetatea Alba Carolina. Lucrări de mântuială, pe Latura de Vest

Primăria Alba Iulia investește peste 160.000 de lei în reparații la platforma superioară a Ravelinului Sf. Mihail din Cetatea Alba Carolina… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme TEHNICE la CNAIR: Peajul şi Rovinieta nu pot fi achiziţionate prin SMS

Peajul şi Rovinieta nu pot fi achiziţionate prin intermediul operatorilor de telefonie mobilă din cauza unor probleme tehnice, informează Compania Naţională de Administrare a Infrastructurii printr-un comunicat remis duminică AGERPRES.Citește… [citeste mai departe]


Price of Romanian natural gas has become 33 pct higher than import gas price, in June

Publicat:
Price of Romanian natural gas has become 33 pct higher than import gas price, in June

The price of natural gas domestic production has increased by 33 percent as compared to that of import gas in June, according to data published by the (BRM) and analyzed by AGERPRES.
Thus, in June, the Romanian gas price was the same as in May, namely 101.24 lei per MWh, the highest monthly average ever recorded on the commodities exchange.

This despite the fact that, as a rule, the gas price is low in June, as consumption is low. For comparison, in June 2018, the domestic gas production price was 75,13 lei per MWh, and in July 2017 it stood at…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Gas imports up 5.6 pct in first four months of 2019; production, down 0.4 pct

10:57, 05.07.2019 - Romania imported in the first four months of 2019 2.803 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) worth of usable natural gas, by 5.6 percent (147,600 toe) more than in the same period of 2019, show figures centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The domestic natural gas production…

Iohannis: Universities selected by EC to become spearhead of European integration in higher education

20:43, 26.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the inclusion of three Romanian universities in the list of academic networks benefiting from the first wave of funding from the European Universities Initiative."The University of Bucharest, the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest…

INS: Numarul populației din Romania, in continua scadere. Sporul natural ramane negativ

08:11, 11.06.2019 - Sporul natural al populatiei Romaniei a continuat sa fie negativ si in luna aprilie a acestui an, ajungand la un minus de 8.560 de persoane, fata de un minus de 6.595 de persoane inregistrat in aceeasi luna din 2018, reiese din datele publicate, luni, de Institutul National de Statistica (INS). Astfel,…

CEC Bank reports almost 433 ml lei in 2018 pre-tax profit, an 11-year best

19:12, 10.06.2019 - CEC Bank closed 2018 with a pre-tax profit of 432.97 million lei, the best financial result in the last 11 years, the bank said in a statement released on Monday.Loans to legal entities were 13.1 pct up year-on-year, far above the banking system's overall performance, which was of just 6.8…

Cireșele, 'produse de lux' - Un kilogram costa 120 de lei

15:42, 04.05.2019 - Cireșele de import au aparut in piețele din Romania, un kilogram ajungand sa coste chiar și 120 de lei. Specialiștii spun ca este vorba despre "specula pura".„Au aparut cireșele la prețuri care ajung și la 120 de lei kilogramul. Așa s-a intamplat și anul trecut, și discutam aici de specula…

Cartel ALFA: Swedish appliance producer Electrolux threatens to relocate production from Satu Mare to Poland

17:23, 03.05.2019 - The Swedish owner of Electrolux Satu Mare threatens, through the voice of the workers who did not join the strike, to relocate its production to Poland, informs a release issued by president of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu on Friday.The reaction of the…

ANRE: Romania imported 55 pct more gas in January, for 37 per cent higher price

14:06, 03.05.2019 - Romania imported by 4.2 million MWh more gas in January 2019, by 55 per cent more, respectively, compared with the same month a year before, for a 37 per cent higher price, according to a report of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).  In January 2018, current imports accounted for…

UE vrea sa isi majoreze semnificativ importurile de gaze natural lichefiate din SUA pana in 2023

13:24, 02.05.2019 - Uniunea Europeana va incerca sa isi majoreze importurile de gaze natural lichefiate (GNL) din SUA pana la opt miliarde metri cubi pe an in 2023, mai mult decat dublu comparativ cu nivelul din 2018, a anuntat joi Comisia Europeana, scrie agerpres.ro.


