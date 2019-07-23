Presidential nomination contestant Firea: I pulled out of race because colleagues' opinion matters, I back Dancila

Presidential nomination contestant Firea: I pulled out of race because colleagues' opinion matters, I back DancilaPublicat:
Bucharest General Mayor and Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy chairperson Gabriela Firea said on Tuesday after the meeting of the PSD National Standing Bureau that she withdrew from the internal race for the nomination of the presidential candidate when she saw the opinions of the organization leaders, announcing that she will back Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in the electoral campaign.
"As I have said at the beginning of the Standing Bureau and the CEx [National Executive Committee] meeting, I think and it seems normal for me as part of a democratic party where there is freedom…
