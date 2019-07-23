Presidential nomination contestant Firea: I pulled out of race because colleagues' opinion matters, I back Dancila

Stiri Recomandate

OFICIAL După egalul cu FCSB, Sepsi a bifat al 15-lea transfer! Acord cu Peter Gal-Andrezly

OFICIAL După egalul cu FCSB, Sepsi a bifat al 15-lea transfer! Acord cu Peter Gal-Andrezly

Sepsi OSK Sf.Gheorghe continuă campania de transferuri. După egalul cu FCSB, 0-0, conducătorii grupării covăsnene au ajuns la un acord cu mijlocaşul ofensiv Peter Gal-Andrezly. Gal-Andrezly, 29 de ani, a jucat ultima dată… [citeste mai departe]

FMI a înrăutăţit, pentru a patra oară într-un an, prognozele de creştere a economiei mondiale

FMI a înrăutăţit, pentru a patra oară într-un an, prognozele de creştere a economiei mondiale

Fondul Monetar Internaţional a revizuit în scădere prognoza privind evoluţia economiei mondiale în acest an şi anul viitor, avertizând că escaladarea tensiunilor comerciale între SUA şi China, noi tarife… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul monitorizează toate navele americane din regiunea Golfului şi are o arhivă cu imagini ale deplasărilor zilnice ale acestora

Iranul monitorizează toate navele americane din regiunea Golfului şi are o arhivă cu imagini ale deplasărilor zilnice ale acestora

Iranul monitorizează toate navele americane din regiunea Golfului şi are o arhivă cu imagini ale deplasărilor zilnice ale navelor, a… [citeste mai departe]

Miercuri va fi susținută proba scrisă a examenului de definitivare

Miercuri va fi susținută proba scrisă a examenului de definitivare

Peste 7.400 de candidați vor susține, miercuri, proba scrisă a examenului național de definitivare în învăţământ (sesiunea 2019), care va fi organizată în 42 de centre de examen. Cei mai mulți candidați sunt înscriși pentru disciplinele limba și literatura română… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) Cum protejam si impermeabilizam betonul?

(Publicitate) Cum protejam si impermeabilizam betonul?

In cazul amenajarilor exterioare, betonul simplu sau amprentat ramane principala modalitate de pavaj a curtii si a cailor de acces, dat fiind preturile mici si trainicia acestuia. Ei bine, si betonul trece prin momente mai putin placute, atunci cand intemperiile si frigul se intaleaza peste… [citeste mai departe]

Luceafărul întâlnește Ripensia

Luceafărul întâlnește Ripensia

Partida va avea loc la Baza Sportivă Luceafărul din Sânmartin, cu începere de la ora 11:00. „Luceferii” au încheiat duminică stagiul de pregătiri, desfășurat în Băile Felix. La stagiu au participat toți cei 24 de jucători din lotul echipei, care s-au pregătit sub comanda antrenilor Cristian Lupuț și Ciprian Dianu. Echipa bihoreană… [citeste mai departe]

Dăncilă, validată candidat la președinție din partea PSD

Dăncilă, validată candidat la președinție din partea PSD

Doar doi membri CExN nu au votat-o Viorica Dăncilă  a fost validată, marți, de Comitetul Executiv al PSD, candidat al partidului la alegerile prezidențiale din toamnă. Doar doi membri nu au votat-o. la finalul ședinței, Dăncilă a explicat cum a ajuns, deși, în trecut spunea că… [citeste mai departe]

Prof. dr. Adrian Streinu Cercel: Ministrul Sănătății caută o soluție pentru tratarea neasiguraților

Prof. dr. Adrian Streinu Cercel: Ministrul Sănătății caută o soluție pentru tratarea neasiguraților

Managerul Institutului Naţional de Boli Infecţioase "Matei Balş", prof. dr. Adrian Streinu Cercel, a declarat, că problema neasiguraţilor ar putea fi soluționată de ministrul Sănătății, Sorina… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicaţia AI care îţi transformă un banal selfie într-o pictură de Rembrandt

Aplicaţia AI care îţi transformă un banal selfie într-o pictură de Rembrandt

Dacă v-aţi plictisit deja de aplicaţia rusească FaceApp care poate simula un portret „îmbătrânit” folosind algoritmi AI, a apărut deja o nouă metodă de transformare a selfie-urilor în portrete amuzante. [citeste mai departe]

Avem şi profesori de 10 în Caraş-Severin

Avem şi profesori de 10 în Caraş-Severin

Emotii mari pentru cadrele didactice netitulare. Au fost afişate rezultatele la examenul de titularizare în învăţământ. Din cei 248 de candidaţi care s-au prezentat la cele două centre de examen din judeţul Caraş-Severin, doi au obţinut nota 10. La disciplina de examen cultură civică şi educaţie socială, Putnic Gherghina… [citeste mai departe]


Presidential nomination contestant Firea: I pulled out of race because colleagues' opinion matters, I back Dancila

Publicat:
Presidential nomination contestant Firea: I pulled out of race because colleagues' opinion matters, I back Dancila

and (PSD) deputy chairperson said on Tuesday after the meeting of the PSD that she withdrew from the internal race for the nomination of the presidential candidate when she saw the opinions of the organization leaders, announcing that she will back in the electoral campaign.

"As I have said at the beginning of the Standing Bureau and the CEx [] meeting, I think and it seems normal for me as part of a democratic party where there is freedom…

PM Dancila:PSD members who publicly voice opinions that harm presidential candidate could face sanctions

19:55, 23.07.2019 - Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, said at the end of the National Executive Committee meeting that the Social Democrats have proposed the adoption of a resolution according to which party members publicly voicing opinions that harm the political…

PSD NEC: Viorica Dancila nominated as party's presidential candidate

17:53, 23.07.2019 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila was nominated on Tuesday by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) as presidential candidate, Social-Democratic sources told AGERPRES.Dancila had earlier won the majority vote of PSD's National Standing Bureau for…

Firea announces she withdraws from PSD internal race for designation of presidential candidate (sources)

13:12, 23.07.2019 - Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea on Tuesday has announced, at the meeting of the National Standing Bureau of the PSD, she withdraws from PSD's internal race for the designation of the presidential candidate, sources who attended the meeting told AGERPRES.  Previously, before the meeting…

FinMin Teodorovici announces he won't run in presidential elections

09:17, 22.07.2019 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) Executive Chair Eugen Teodorovici on Sunday evening announced he would not run in the presidential elections.  When asked by the Antena 3 private television broadcaster if he still intended to run in the elections, Teodorovici said: "No." He voiced hope…

PSD leadership to meet next Tuesday to decide candidate for presidential elections

17:36, 17.07.2019 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leadership next Tuesday will meet at the Parliament Palace to decide the candidate for the presidential elections, to be later validated by the August 3 Congress of the party, political sources told AGERPRES.The same sources mentioned on Tuesday that the Social…

Gabriela Firea announced PSD will have its own candidate in the presidential elections

21:39, 15.07.2019 - The PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) voted for the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to have its own candidate in the presidential elections, Deputy Chair of this party, Gabriela Firea, made the announcement on Monday."We voted for the PSD to have its own candidate. (...) We must bet on…

PM Dancila: I am not running for presidential elections, might consider colleagues in PSD, people outside party

11:43, 19.06.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday for Adevarul live that she maintains the decision not to run for presidential elections but said that people from outside the party are also taken into account.  Asked whether after the confidence motion vote she takes into consideration the candidacy…

PSD acting chair Dancila announces separate congress for party's presidential nomination

17:29, 13.06.2019 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairperson Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that a separate congress will be held for the party's presidential nomination, probably at the end of July, and that all those who want to run will be included in opinion polls."The Executive Committee also discussed…


