President Klaus Iohannis - message on War Veterans Day: I assure you of my appreciation and respect

Buletinul unui bărbat din Călărași, găsit în mașina lui Răzvan Ciobanu. Detalii cutremurătoare ale anchetei

Anchetatorii au stabilit că Răzvan Ciobanu a fost aruncat din mașină pe trapa din plafon. Surse din Poliție au afirmat pentru DCNews că în mașină alături de actul de identitate… [citeste mai departe]

29 APRILIE – Ce s-a întâmplat de-a lungul timpului în această zi

29 APRILIE este a 119-a zi a calendarului gregorian. Evenimente 1091: Bătălia de la Levounion: Pecenegii sunt înfrânți de împăratul bizantin Alexios I. 1429: Ioana d’Arc ajunge pentru a ajuta la Asediul Orléans-ului. 1483: Insula Gran Canaria este cucerită de… [citeste mai departe]

Timişorenii racordaţi la Colterm vor avea din nou căldură noaptea. Până când e valabilă măsura şi ce pot face cei care nu vor să consume energie

"Din cauza înrăutățirii prognozei meteo, care preconizează temperaturi minime nocturne până… [citeste mai departe]

Timişorenii racordaţi la Colterm vor avea din nou căldură noaptea

"Din cauza înrăutățirii prognozei meteo, care preconizează temperaturi minime nocturne până la 6 grade, pentru mai mult de trei zile consecutiv... The post Timişorenii racordaţi la Colterm vor avea din nou căldură noaptea appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Peste 50 de mașini implicate într-un accident pe o autostradă din Germania

Zeci de persoane au fost rănite într-un carambol produs, duminică, pe o autostradă din Germania din cauza condițiilor meteo nefavorabile. Peste 50 de mașini au fost implicate în carambolul produs după ce o ploaie puternică a făcut ca asfaltul autostrăzii… [citeste mai departe]

Luna mai vine cu două premiere la Teatrul Clasic

„Familia Tót”, de Örkény István, tradus de Constantin Olariu și regizat de Sânziana Stoican, este primul spectacol nou ce va ajunge în fața arădenilor în luna mai. Avanpremiera va avea loc pe 4 mai, de la șapte seara, iar premiera o zi mai târziu, pe 5 mai, de la aceeași oră, la Sala Studio. Montarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a murit creatorul de modă Răzvan Ciobanu (video)

Creatorul de modă Răzvan Ciobanu a murit luni dimineaţa, într-un accident rutier petrecut în judeţul Constanţa, după ce maşina pe care o conducea a lovit mai mulţi copaci. Poliţiştii spun […] [citeste mai departe]

Informația OREI - Mașina în care a murit Răzvan Ciobanu NU îi aparținea - Designerul greșise drumul spre autostradă

Apar noi informații în cazul morții creatorului de modă Răzvan Ciobanu. Polițiștii au deschis un dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă pentru a stabili exact… [citeste mai departe]

Revin ploile și frigul de marți. Vești neașteptate de la meteo

Vești proaste de la meteorologi. Începând de luni seara, înnorările se vor extinde în special în sud-vestul ţării, unde local vor fi averse şi descărcări electrice. [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Motru nu are bani de salarii

Primăria Motru a prevăzut în buget bani pentru plata angajaților doar pentru primele opt luni ale anului. Anunțul a fost făcut de președintele PNL Gorj, Dan Vîlceanu. "Dacă la Târgu Jiu, fiind o localitate mai mare, lucrurile... [citeste mai departe]


President Klaus Iohannis - message on War Veterans Day: I assure you of my appreciation and respect

Publicat:
in a message sent on the said he appreciated the devotion and abnegation of those who fought under the national flag.
"The devotion and abnegation of our troops who served under the national flag, sometimes at the cost of the supreme sacrifice, made it so that Romania is a respected country today, member of the North-Atlantic Alliance and of the . The professionalism, competence and the spirit of comradely of the Romanian troops are known and appreciated both in the country and by our partners and allies. Therefore, we have the duty…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


