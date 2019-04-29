President Klaus Iohannis - message on War Veterans Day: I assure you of my appreciation and respect

President Klaus Iohannis - message on War Veterans Day: I assure you of my appreciation and respectPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis in a message sent on the War Veterans Day said he appreciated the devotion and abnegation of those who fought under the national flag.
"The devotion and abnegation of our troops who served under the national flag, sometimes at the cost of the supreme sacrifice, made it so that Romania is a respected country today, member of the North-Atlantic Alliance and of the European Union. The professionalism, competence and the spirit of comradely of the Romanian troops are known and appreciated both in the country and by our partners and allies. Therefore, we have the duty…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Premier Viorica Dancila: 'Romania's joining the euro - a real country project'
17:58, 16.04.2019 - Romania's joining the euro is a real country project that requires the support of the entire society to be successful, Premier Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday."I would compare Romania's adopting the European single currency with other projects that have decisively changed the Romanian society…
Majority leader Dragnea says President Iohannis once again indicates he considers judiciary subordinated to him
19:05, 28.03.2019 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that at a meeting hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with leaders of the civil society on a referendum on justice, President Klaus Iohannis once again indicated that he considers the judiciary…
Iohannis to magistrates: 'You have a very strong ally on your side, the Romanian society'
15:52, 27.02.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the magistrate's institutional mission should in no way be hijacked, even though pressure on prosecutors has lately intensified, adding that the Romanian society is a powerful ally of a fair justice.Read also: French Embassy: Romanian specialists…
Iohannis calls 2019 national budget budget of national disgrace, vows to refer it to court
12:33, 22.02.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Friday says he will refer the 2019 budget draft bill to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). "I will refer today to the CCR the 2019 budget, the budget of national disgrace," Iohannis told journalists at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
Meeting of Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group on Europol, on 24, 25 February in Bucharest
22:34, 21.02.2019 - The meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group (JPSG) on Europol is to take place on 24 and 25 February in Bucharest, in the context of the parliamentary dimension of the Romanian presidency of the European Union's Council.The meeting co-chaired by Oana Florea, Head of the Romanian…
Artists Adrian Ghenie, Constantin Flondor, decorated by President Iohannis
22:34, 21.02.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis signed the decoration decrees of artists Constantin Flondor and Adrian Ghenie on Thursday, informs the Presidential Administration.The head of state gave the two painters the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Knight. Thus President Iohannis gave this…
Iohannis at Munich Security Conference:International system under increasing pressure, major goal - an Enhanced European Engagement
12:56, 16.02.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis, addressing on Saturday the Munich Security Conference, said that the multilateral international system is under increasing pressure, pointing out that cohesion is the response to this situation, and the major goal should be an Enhanced European Engagement according to Agerpres.…
Krichbaum: If past years' rulings were declared non-compliant, lawsuits could be barred under statute of limitations
20:36, 07.02.2019 - Gunther Krichbaum, CDU MP and chairman of the Bundestag's Committee on European Union affairs, said on Thursday in Bucharest that if all the sentences handed down in the last four years by Romanian courts were declared as non-compliant following an appeal for annulment, and would consequently be…