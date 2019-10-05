President Klaus Iohannis: After the motion passes, a transition Gov't is needed; I expect total involvement of PNL

President Klaus Iohannis: After the motion passes, a transition Gov't is needed; I expect total involvement of PNLPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday that, after the censure motion passes in Parliament, a transition Gov't is needed, that should prepare the elections and the budget for the next year, underscoring that he expects "maximum, total, efficient, good faith involvement from the National Liberal Party (PNL) in order to get through this transition period." "The hardship begins now, because we should reset, rebuild Romania together and I am willing to lead this work. It won't be easy at all, but, if it were too easy, perhaps, we weren't even needed. It is hard and Romanians expect us to solve…
