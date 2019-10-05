President Klaus Iohannis: After the motion passes, a transition Gov't is needed; I expect total involvement of PNL

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to a meeting of the Ecumenical Prayer Group in Parliament of Romania in which he underlines the Romanians' attachment to the European Union, warning that there is a danger of intolerant speech being activating to undermine the European Union. "I…

- The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate convened on Wednesday in a joint sitting to read the censure motion.The sitting is led by Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache, who announced that 392 members of Parliament have registered their presence. The Joint Standing…

- The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will vote for the censure motion lodged by the Opposition against the Dancila Cabinet, on Wednesday said the head of this political formation Kelemen Hunor, yet he added that he's sensing uncertainty regarding the success of the vote because many MPs…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Venus seaside resort that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's intention to propose the parliamentary parties a national pact for Romanians' welfare is an electoral action, the idea of pact being good if it comes after a validation. "You see, we are now…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "produced" over the pas years the most damaging and disastrous governance since 1989. "The PNL [the National Liberal Party] is now, through the Romanians' vote on 26 May, the most important party in Romania, you have…

- First Deputy Chair of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan said Wednesday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should start her presidential campaign by reading the constitution, adding that the PM should come next week before Parliament with a government reshuffle if she does…

- President Klaus Iohannis told the Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday that protecting the interests of Romanians outside country borders should be their permanent priority and reiterated his request to the government and the authorities to make sure that elections are organised in good conditions. "Protecting…

- The National Council meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will convene on 8 August at Romexpo, the PNL's National Political Bureau meeting decided on Monday, according to some sources in the party. President Klaus Iohannis will be invited to participate in the meeting of the PNL's National…