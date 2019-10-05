President Klaus Iohannis: After the motion passes, a transition Gov't is needed; I expect total involvement of PNL

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Cugir este hotărâtă să distrugă ambrozia crescută pe domeniul public al oraşului

La solicitarea Primăriei Cugir, lucrătorii din cadrul Administraţiei Domeniului Public a orașului au reluat acțiunile de combatere și distrugere a buruienii cunoscută sub denumirea de ambrozia. Dupa lucrările… [citeste mai departe]

Fiicele lui Vadim Tudor, decizie impresionantă la patru ani de la moartea tatălui lor: „El fugea de ani”

În luna noiembrie, Vadim Tudor ar fi împlinit 70 de ani. Cu acest prilej, fiicele sale au decis, la patru ani de la moartea sa, să-i reediteze ultima sa carte. „În luna noiembrie tata… [citeste mai departe]

President Klaus Iohannis: After the motion passes, a transition Govt is needed; I expect total involvement of PNL

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday that, after the censure motion passes in Parliament, a transition Gov't is needed, that should prepare the elections and the budget… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Transporturilor anunță REVOLUȚIE: dispozitive pentru scanarea retinei la TIR-uri

Autorităţile vor adopta, în perioada imediat următoare, măsuri suplimentare de control pentru tahografe, în cazul TIR-urilor şi maşinilor care transportă marfă, şi au în vedere, totodată, introducerea unor dispozitive… [citeste mai departe]

Gimnastica olimpică devine amintire! Am ratat calificarea la Tokyo

Echipa feminină de gimnastică a României nu va fi prezentă la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo, după ce a ieşit în afara clasamentului de 12 la CM de la Stuttgart. Tricolorele ocupă locul 16, cu două subdiviziuni rămase în calificările de sâmbătă, iar gimnastele au ratat… [citeste mai departe]

Maratonul morții. Doi oameni și-au pierdut viața în timpul unei competiții în masivul Piatra Craiului

Doi sportivi care participau, sâmbătă, la Maratonul Piatra Craiului, au murit după ce au căzut într-o râpă. O femeie a murit pe loc, iar un bărbat care în cădere și-a fracturat ambele picioare,… [citeste mai departe]

Cu Carmen Amariei antrenoare, Rapid a învins-o pe AHCM Slobozia şi reuşeşte astfel prima victorie în Liga Florilor

Cu Carmen Amariei pe banca tehnică, Rapid reuşeşte prima victorie în Liga Florilor şi începe să spere la evitarea retrogradării. Feroviarele au învins pe AHCM Slobozia… [citeste mai departe]

Autospecială de poliție aflată în misiune, accident grav în centrul orașului: mașina polițiștilor s-a răsturnat

O autospecială de Poliție care mergea cu semnalele sonore și acustice în funcțiune s-a răsturnat, sâmbătă, în centrul orașului Cluj-Napoca, după ce a fost lovită… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB - DINAMO // Victor Pițurcă, declarații explozive în ziua derby-ului: „Iar mă întrebați de FCSB? Să vorbim de cluburi mari, precum Steaua sau Dinamo”

Victor Pițurcă, 64 de ani, tehnicianul celor de la CS Universitatea Craiova,… [citeste mai departe]

Mort cu mort | Editorial despre declarația lui Iohannis, care a dat vina pe guvernarea PSD pentru accidentul din Ialomița

Președintele României, Excelența Sa Klaus Werner Iohannis, pare, adesea, a avea reale probleme de a vorbi despre ființe. Nu știu de ce i se întâmplă astea,… [citeste mai departe]


President Klaus Iohannis: After the motion passes, a transition Gov't is needed; I expect total involvement of PNL

Publicat:
stated on Saturday that, after the censure motion passes in Parliament, a transition Gov't is needed, that should prepare the elections and the budget for the next year, underscoring that he expects "maximum, total, efficient, good faith involvement from the (PNL) in order to get through this transition period." "The hardship begins now, because we should reset, rebuild Romania together and I am willing to lead this work. It won't be easy at all, but, if it were too easy, perhaps, we weren't even needed. It is hard and Romanians expect us to solve…

