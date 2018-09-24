President Iohannis wishes for future to bring Romania a more comprehensive outlook on air transportation

Stiri Recomandate

Atenţionare de la MAE: Vânt puternic, ploi severe şi îngheţ la sol în Ucraina

Atenţionare de la MAE: Vânt puternic, ploi severe şi îngheţ la sol în Ucraina

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să călătorească în Ucraina că în perioada 25 - 27 septembrie autorităţile locale au prognozat schimbarea drastică a condiţiilor meteorologice. [citeste mai departe]

Profit din parcare: 10 mii de lei, într-o săptămână!

Profit din parcare: 10 mii de lei, într-o săptămână!

Cele 120 de locuri de parcare din apropierea Pieţei Centrale din Târgu Jiu au adus deja în vistieria municipalităţii peste 10 mii de lei în doar o săptămână. Este bilanţul cu care se laudă primarul Marcel Romanescu. Edilul vre... [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Germaniei cere delimitarea guvernului de defăimările la adresa minorității germane

Ambasadorul Germaniei cere delimitarea guvernului de defăimările la adresa minorității germane

Ambasadorul Republicii Federale Germania în România, Cord Meier-Klodt, a afirmat, luni, că ar fi util dacă întreg Guvernul s-ar distanţa public de defăimările la adresa minorităţii germane. "Recentele afirmaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Marta a primit premiul pentru cea mai bună jucătoare, la gala FIFA The Best

Marta a primit premiul pentru cea mai bună jucătoare, la gala FIFA The Best

Jucătoarea braziliană Marta (Orlando Pride) a primit premiul pentru cea mai bună jucătoare, luni seară, la gala FIFA The Best, eveniment care se desfăşoară la Londra.Mai erau nominalizate pentru acest premiu Ada Hegerberg (Norvegia/Olympique Lyon… [citeste mai departe]

Astra Giurgiu a învins-o cu 3-0 pe Gaz Metan Mediaş: Ardelenii au jucat în 10 din minutul 55

Astra Giurgiu a învins-o cu 3-0 pe Gaz Metan Mediaş: Ardelenii au jucat în 10 din minutul 55

Astra Giurgiu a învins, luni seară, pe teren propriu, cu scorul de 3-0, echipa Gaz Metan Mediaş, în ultimul meci al etapei a noua a Ligii I.Golurile au fost marcate de Bahamboula ’40 şi Roşu ’63, ’75. În minutul… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini in premiera cu viitorul BMW X7-Fratele mai mare a lui X5

Imagini in premiera cu viitorul BMW X7-Fratele mai mare a lui X5

Conform acestor imagini vedem cum noul X7 care utlizeaza aceeasi platforma tehnica CLAR asemenea lui X5, vedem si o plansa de bord care mareste gama masinilor bavareze cu noul sistem LCD pe plansa de bord. Aici putem sa amintim sistemul gasit acum pe noul Z4, adica un display… [citeste mai departe]

Bihor: Dirijorul Cristian Lupeş şi Bucharest Festival Orchestra au concertat la Oradea, în turneul 100 x Enescu

Bihor: Dirijorul Cristian Lupeş şi Bucharest Festival Orchestra au concertat la Oradea, în turneul 100 x Enescu

Bucharest Festival Orchestra şi dirijorul Cristian Lupeş au susţinut luni seară, la Filarmonica de Stat Oradea, concertul extraordinar din cadrul Turneului naţional 100 x Enescu.… [citeste mai departe]

Vezi cât a încasat municipalitatea în numai o săptămână dintr-o parcare cu plată!

Vezi cât a încasat municipalitatea în numai o săptămână dintr-o parcare cu plată!

Parcarea cu plată de la Super 2000 a început să dea roade! Edilul Municipiului Târgu-Jiu se declară mulţumit de încasările înregistrate în ultima săptămână. În opinia lui Marcel Romanescu, în acest moment ar fi necesare şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cîlin Popescu Tăriceanu: DNA îşi alegea ţintele politice pentru a deminstra eficienţa luptei anticorupţie

Cîlin Popescu Tăriceanu: DNA îşi alegea ţintele politice pentru a deminstra eficienţa luptei anticorupţie

Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, a afirmat, într-o declaraţie difuzată luni seară de Antena 3, că el şi familia sa au fost ascultaţi încă din anul 2008, el precizând… [citeste mai departe]

MANTRA săptămânii 25-30 septembrie 2018 pentru fiecare ZODIE, marca LOUISE HAY

MANTRA săptămânii 25-30 septembrie 2018 pentru fiecare ZODIE, marca LOUISE HAY

Mantra saptamanii. Iata  mantra saptamanii 25-30 septembrie 2018 pentru fiecare zodie. Mantra acestei saptamani este oferita fiecarei zodii din impresionanta colectie de mantre ale celebrei Louise Hay, regina afirmatiilor pozitive, una din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

President Iohannis wishes for future to bring Romania a more comprehensive outlook on air transportation

Publicat:
President Iohannis wishes for future to bring Romania a more comprehensive outlook on air transportation

conveyed on Monday a message on the occasion of decorating the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority for celebrating 25 years, in which the President stressed his wish for a better future of Romania and for a more comprehensive outlook of air transportation.
"I appreciate both your involvement in actively endorsing the growth of this sector and the constant concern for the flight safety and security of the civil aviation. I would like for the future to bring in our country, too, a more comprehensive outlook in terms of air transportation. Romania needs a coherent vision…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis requests gov't authorities to bring under control situation generated by African swine fever

08:25, 01.09.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis request the gov't authorities to bring under control the situation generated by the swift spread of the African swine fever and draws attention to the budget situation invoked by the Executive. "Against the backdrop of the crisis generated by the swift spread of the…

President Iohannis hails Germany's decision to get involved in Three Seas Initiative, participate in Bucharest Summit

09:43, 28.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday hailed Germany's decision to get involved in the Three Seas Initiative and participate in the Bucharest Summit due 17 and 18 September, as a partner, says a release by the Presidential Administration.  The President made this statement upon welcoming at the…

President Iohannis to meet Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday

15:29, 27.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the heads of the missions and general consuls on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.  The meeting is held Monday to Wednesday in Bucharest and it's organised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry…

President Iohannis: The alternative will not invent itself, opposition forces must converse

19:42, 13.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday asked the opposition politicians to leave aside their "small interests" and "pride" and put the country interest above anything else, while pointing out that they need to establish a dialogue."I want to address myself to the opposition now and to the opposition…

Iohannis: Did not those wanting to bring justice, anti-corruption fight to their knees want diversion? - VIDEO

19:24, 13.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Romania is in an "acute social crisis," claiming that those who want to "bring justice and the fight against corruption to their knees wanted a diversion to build up unjustified and false tension in society.""We are at a turning point, of acute…

President Iohannis cautions against research setback following planned passage of R&D and Innovation Ordinance

18:17, 06.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis cautioned on Monday that research in Romania is likely to regress to the level of the '90s because of the government's plans to adopt the Ordinance on R&D and Innovation, released on the website of the Ministry in charge.  "As the representatives of researchers and…

President Iohannis files constitutionality objection over bill on Court of Auditors

14:44, 30.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday filed a constitutionality objection over a bill amending and supplementing Law 94/1992 on the Court of Auditors.  He says Parliament forwarded the bill to him for promulgation on July 11. He mentions that the bill amends and supplements a series of…

President Iohannis to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Tuesday

18:46, 23.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, who is on an official visit to Romania. Talks are expected to tackle bilateral relations and aspects related to the major subjects on the European agenda, like the future of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 septembrie 2018
Bucuresti8°C | 28°CPloaie
Iasi4°C | 21°CPloaie
Cluj-Napoca4°C | 16°CPloaie
Timisoara5°C | 19°CPloaie
Constanta12°C | 28°CPloaie
Craiova4°C | 15°CCer senin
Brasov3°C | 21°Cposibil ploaie
Baia Mare0°C | 0°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.09.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 434.735,85 7.015.560,13
II (5/6) 6 24.151,99 -
III (4/6) 558 259,69 -
IV (3/6) 10.541 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.621.614,03

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 septembrie 2018
USD 3.9575
EUR 4.6578
CHF 4.1276
GBP 5.1941
CAD 3.0579
XAU 152.471
JPY 3.5127
CNY 0.5771
AED 1.0774
AUD 2.8774
MDL 0.2353
BGN 2.3815

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec