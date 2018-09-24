President Iohannis wishes for future to bring Romania a more comprehensive outlook on air transportation

President Iohannis wishes for future to bring Romania a more comprehensive outlook on air transportationPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Monday a message on the occasion of decorating the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority for celebrating 25 years, in which the President stressed his wish for a better future of Romania and for a more comprehensive outlook of air transportation.
"I appreciate both your involvement in actively endorsing the growth of this sector and the constant concern for the flight safety and security of the civil aviation. I would like for the future to bring in our country, too, a more comprehensive outlook in terms of air transportation. Romania needs a coherent vision…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis requests gov't authorities to bring under control situation generated by African swine fever
08:25, 01.09.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis request the gov't authorities to bring under control the situation generated by the swift spread of the African swine fever and draws attention to the budget situation invoked by the Executive. "Against the backdrop of the crisis generated by the swift spread of the…
President Iohannis hails Germany's decision to get involved in Three Seas Initiative, participate in Bucharest Summit
09:43, 28.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday hailed Germany's decision to get involved in the Three Seas Initiative and participate in the Bucharest Summit due 17 and 18 September, as a partner, says a release by the Presidential Administration. The President made this statement upon welcoming at the…
President Iohannis to meet Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday
15:29, 27.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the heads of the missions and general consuls on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy. The meeting is held Monday to Wednesday in Bucharest and it's organised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry…
President Iohannis: The alternative will not invent itself, opposition forces must converse
19:42, 13.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday asked the opposition politicians to leave aside their "small interests" and "pride" and put the country interest above anything else, while pointing out that they need to establish a dialogue."I want to address myself to the opposition now and to the opposition…
Iohannis: Did not those wanting to bring justice, anti-corruption fight to their knees want diversion? - VIDEO
19:24, 13.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Romania is in an "acute social crisis," claiming that those who want to "bring justice and the fight against corruption to their knees wanted a diversion to build up unjustified and false tension in society.""We are at a turning point, of acute…
President Iohannis cautions against research setback following planned passage of R&D and Innovation Ordinance
18:17, 06.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis cautioned on Monday that research in Romania is likely to regress to the level of the '90s because of the government's plans to adopt the Ordinance on R&D and Innovation, released on the website of the Ministry in charge. "As the representatives of researchers and…
President Iohannis files constitutionality objection over bill on Court of Auditors
14:44, 30.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday filed a constitutionality objection over a bill amending and supplementing Law 94/1992 on the Court of Auditors. He says Parliament forwarded the bill to him for promulgation on July 11. He mentions that the bill amends and supplements a series of…
President Iohannis to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Tuesday
18:46, 23.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, who is on an official visit to Romania. Talks are expected to tackle bilateral relations and aspects related to the major subjects on the European agenda, like the future of…