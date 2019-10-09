President Iohannis: We still need to solve the Special section matter, but we've got this

Stiri Recomandate

Marius Ţeicu, prezintă la Opera Braşov, musical-ul „Nota zero la purtare” (Eveniment)

Marius Ţeicu, prezintă la Opera Braşov, musical-ul „Nota zero la purtare” (Eveniment)

        Cea mai recentă premieră a Operei Braşov: musical-ul „Nota zero la purtare” va fi prezentată, joi, 10 octombrie 2019, de la ora 17.00, în Sala Operei, în cadrul Festivalului Internaţional de Operă, Operetă şi… [citeste mai departe]

Deputata care a anunţat că lipseşte de la votarea moţiunii de cenzură, desfiinţată pe propria pagină de Facebook: „Nu cred că mai reprezinţi pe cineva în România“

Deputata care a anunţat că lipseşte de la votarea moţiunii de cenzură, desfiinţată pe propria pagină de Facebook: „Nu cred că mai reprezinţi pe cineva în România“

Deputata Oana Bîzgan, care a fost aleasă pe… [citeste mai departe]

Dezbatere publică: Proiectul extinderii străzii 13 Decembrie până la Făget (Social)

Dezbatere publică: Proiectul extinderii străzii 13 Decembrie până la Făget (Social)

       Proiectul extinderii străzii 13 Decembrie până la Făget, în dezbatere publică în vederea obţinerii avizului de mediu       Edilii braşoveni au demarat deja cea de-a doua etapă de extindere a străzii 13 Decembrie, pe tronsonul… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe state europene au cerut convocarea de urgenţă a Consiliului de Securitate ONU, după ce Turcia a atacat Siria

Mai multe state europene au cerut convocarea de urgenţă a Consiliului de Securitate ONU, după ce Turcia a atacat Siria

Statele europene membre ale Consiliului de Securitate ONU au cerut pentru joi dimineaţă convocarea de urgenţă a Consiliului, au declarat două surse diplomatice… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA: Apelul clubului Eintracht Frankfurt, acceptat parţial; Apelul grupării Slovan Bratislava, respins

UEFA: Apelul clubului Eintracht Frankfurt, acceptat parţial; Apelul grupării Slovan Bratislava, respins

UEFA a anunţat, miercuri, deciziile luate după analizarea apelurilor depuse de grupările Eintracht Frannkfurt şi Slovan Bratislava după sancţiuni primite pentru incidente şi nereguli de la meciuri… [citeste mai departe]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, gata de o nouă experiență în fotbal: Aș putea face diferența în Italia și acum

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, gata de o nouă experiență în fotbal: Aș putea face diferența în Italia și acum

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (38 de ani) este gata de o nouă experiență în fotbal. Chiar dacă odată cu transferul în MLS, la LA Galaxy, s-a speculat că aceasta va fi ultima echipă din cariera sa, se… [citeste mai departe]

Infrangeri, la baschet, pentru BC Athletic Constanta si Phoenix Știinta Constanta

Infrangeri, la baschet, pentru BC Athletic Constanta si Phoenix Știinta Constanta

Echipa masculina de baschet Athletic Constanta a pierdut si al doilea meci cu CSO Voluntari din Cupa Romaniei.Dupa 98 74 pe teren propriu, echipa din Voluntari s a impus in aceasta seara, la Constanta, cu 82 42 48 21 la pauza mare , oaspetii… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Gardoș: Nu mă gândeam că Virgil van Dijk va ajunge chiar atât de sus

Florin Gardoș: Nu mă gândeam că Virgil van Dijk va ajunge chiar atât de sus

Florin Gardoș (30 de ani) a fost coleg cu Virgil van Dijk (28 de ani) la Southampton, dar nu a crezut că fundașul olandez va ajunge printre cei mai buni fotbaliști din lume, anunță MEDIAFAX.Citește și: Îndemn pentru toți PSD-iștii! Rivalul… [citeste mai departe]

NATO a îndemnat Turcia la reţinere în operaţiunea sa în Siria; europenii cer o reunine a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU

NATO a îndemnat Turcia la reţinere în operaţiunea sa în Siria; europenii cer o reunine a Consiliului de Securitate al ONU

Secretarul general al NATO Jens Stoltenberg a îndemnat miercuri Turcia la ”reţinere” în operaţiunea sa în Siria şi ”să nu compromită succesele realizate”… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Viorica Dăncilă, față în față cu Mihai Gâdea - LIVE TEXT

Premierul Viorica Dăncilă, față în față cu Mihai Gâdea - LIVE TEXT

Premierul Viorica Dăncilă este în această seară față în față cu Mihai Gâdea la Sinteza zilei și răspunde la cele mai importante întrebări ale momentului. Principalele declarații ale... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

President Iohannis: We still need to solve the Special section matter, but we've got this

Publicat:
President Iohannis: We still need to solve the Special section matter, but we've got this

on Wednesday criticized PSD () for the modifications brought to the justice laws and brought to mind that the matter of the Special section for magistrates is still to be solved, and it will be solved.  "PSD promised you the moon and the starts, but when they came to power they did what they knew best, they placed incompetent people (many times) in high public positions, people who were, in exchange, loyal to the PSD leadership, they started to dismantle and subordinate the large public systems in Romania, and what did they achieve? They managed…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis: Germans of Romania, integral part of our country's history and identity

22:56, 02.10.2019 - The Germans of Romania are an integral part of our country's history and identity, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday evening, at the reception on German Unity Day."The Germans of Romania are an integral part of our country's history and identity, also representing a special binder…

Felix Banila's resignation sent to President Iohannis

17:25, 02.10.2019 - Minister of Justice Ana Birchall on Wednesday sent to President Klaus Iohannis the resignation of Felix Banila from chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)."The Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, today, October 2 2019, received Mr Oliver-Felix…

President Iohannis invites PM Dancila to talks to designate Romania's European Commissioner

12:53, 30.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis has sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila inviting her to talks on Wednesday on Romania's nomination for the position of European Commissioner.  "Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 80 and 86 of the Constitution, I am inviting you for talks on Wednesday, October…

Consolidation of bilateral cooperation, discussed by President Iohannis with Polish PM Morawiecki

21:05, 18.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the two discussing about the consolidation of bilateral cooperation between the two states, the regional, European and security agenda, the Presidential Administration…

President Iohannis: Decisions regarding application of CCR decision, to be made after publication and analysis of reasons

18:37, 18.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that his decisions regarding the implementation of the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will be made after the publication of the reasons for this decision and reiterated that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should come before Parliament…

PM Dancila, to meet with national minority parliamentary group, to discuss with President Iohannis on Monday

18:18, 01.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday afternoon, in Mamaia, at the end of the meeting with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Diaspora Organization, that on Monday morning she will have a meeting with MPs from the national minority group other than the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

President Iohannis on 5G: Some people are not worried enough;I think we should talk in CSAT

17:14, 13.08.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday regarding the 5G technology that in Romania "some people are not worried enough" and this topic should also be discussed in the Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting."Here, some people are not worried enough. (...) They don't…

President Iohannis: CCR decision sanctions, for the second time, PSD-ALDE coalition's legislative demarche

15:43, 29.07.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis says the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the Criminal Codes "sanctions, for the second time, the legislative demarche of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] - ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] coalition" and that the modifications brought…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 10 octombrie 2019
Bucuresti 11°C | 25°C
Iasi 10°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 19°C
Timisoara 5°C | 19°C
Constanta 14°C | 25°C
Brasov 7°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.10.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 448.796,40 9.654.340,08
II (5/6) 21 7.123,75 -
III (4/6) 674 221,95 -
IV (3/6) 11.356 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 10.294.217,68

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 octombrie 2019
USD 4.3252
EUR 4.7502
CHF 4.3526
GBP 5.2877
CAD 3.252
XAU 208.853
JPY 4.0311
CNY 0.607
AED 1.1776
AUD 2.9183
MDL 0.2447
BGN 2.4287

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec