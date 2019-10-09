President Iohannis: We still need to solve the Special section matter, but we've got this

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Germans of Romania are an integral part of our country's history and identity, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday evening, at the reception on German Unity Day."The Germans of Romania are an integral part of our country's history and identity, also representing a special binder…

- Minister of Justice Ana Birchall on Wednesday sent to President Klaus Iohannis the resignation of Felix Banila from chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)."The Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, today, October 2 2019, received Mr Oliver-Felix…

- President Klaus Iohannis has sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila inviting her to talks on Wednesday on Romania's nomination for the position of European Commissioner. "Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 80 and 86 of the Constitution, I am inviting you for talks on Wednesday, October…

- President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the two discussing about the consolidation of bilateral cooperation between the two states, the regional, European and security agenda, the Presidential Administration…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that his decisions regarding the implementation of the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will be made after the publication of the reasons for this decision and reiterated that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should come before Parliament…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday afternoon, in Mamaia, at the end of the meeting with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Diaspora Organization, that on Monday morning she will have a meeting with MPs from the national minority group other than the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday regarding the 5G technology that in Romania "some people are not worried enough" and this topic should also be discussed in the Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting."Here, some people are not worried enough. (...) They don't…

- President Klaus Iohannis says the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the Criminal Codes "sanctions, for the second time, the legislative demarche of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] - ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] coalition" and that the modifications brought…