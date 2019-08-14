President Iohannis to participate in Romanian Navy Day festivities, in Constanta

President Iohannis to participate in Romanian Navy Day festivities, in ConstantaPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the festivities marking the Romanian Navy Day, to be held in Constanta.
According to his agenda, the head of state will participate in the festivities organized at the Fleet Command in Constanta, from 09:55 hrs.
On Thursday, on Romanian Navy Day, between 09:45 hrs and 12:30 hrs, the public will be able to admire the demonstration naval exercise "Romanian Naval Forces 19", in which will also participate military ships and aircraft from Italy, Ukraine and the United States of America.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romanian Naval Forces organises event on Romanian Navy Day in Constanta, Mangalia, Tulcea and Bucharest
15:44, 13.08.2019 - The Romanian Naval Forces will organise on Wednesday and Thursday in Constanta, Mangalia, Tulcea and Bucharest a series of events dedicated to the Romanian Navy Day, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent on Tuesday informs. According to the quoted source, the events will start on…
President Iohannis to meet US President Trump in Washington, Presidential Administration confirms
08:46, 07.08.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Washington DC, August 19-20, at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Presidential Administration said Tuesday evening. Earlier, the White House announced the meeting of the two presidents on August 20. "On the occasion of the…
President Iohannis, political leaders of Moldova hold phone calls, Moldovan PM Sandu in Bucharest on July 2
17:22, 26.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday had phone calls with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, with the Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nastase and with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, the Presidential Administration informs.According to the source,…
President Iohannis decorates Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center Getica
19:14, 20.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decoration decree of the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."According to a Presidential Administration release, on the occasion of celebrating 100 years since establishment, as a sign "of appreciation of the exemplary…
President Iohannis participates in EU Council meeting due to take relevant decisions on appointments to EU top jobs
10:12, 20.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate Thursday and Friday in the European Council meeting in Brussels. According to the agenda, the Romanian head of state will attend on Thursday the summit of the European People's Party and the meeting of the European Council; on Friday he will deliver…
President Iohannis to participate next Tuesday in informal meeting of European Council
13:05, 24.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend the informal meeting of the European Council in Brussels next Tuesday. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will focus on assessing the results of the European Parliament elections from May 23 to 26. The leaders of the EU member…
President Iohannis: I draw the Government's attention not to sacrifice our economic future
20:03, 20.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to the participants in the "Innovation Labs 2019 - Demo Day" event, in which he drew the Government's attention "not to sacrifice the economic future" of Romania and also made an appeal to the young to get involved in politics."Romania has…
Saber Guardian multinational exercise this June to also be conducted at Romanian locations
22:07, 17.05.2019 - Approximately 8,000 troops from six countries will take part June 3 - 24 in the Saber Guardian 2019 (SG19) multinational exercise co-led by Romania Land Forces Command and U.S. Army Europe, and conducted in Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.According…