President Iohannis to participate in Romanian Navy Day festivities, in Constanta

- The Romanian Naval Forces will organise on Wednesday and Thursday in Constanta, Mangalia, Tulcea and Bucharest a series of events dedicated to the Romanian Navy Day, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent on Tuesday informs. According to the quoted source, the events will start on…

- President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Washington DC, August 19-20, at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Presidential Administration said Tuesday evening. Earlier, the White House announced the meeting of the two presidents on August 20. "On the occasion of the…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday had phone calls with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, with the Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nastase and with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, the Presidential Administration informs.According to the source,…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decoration decree of the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."According to a Presidential Administration release, on the occasion of celebrating 100 years since establishment, as a sign "of appreciation of the exemplary…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate Thursday and Friday in the European Council meeting in Brussels. According to the agenda, the Romanian head of state will attend on Thursday the summit of the European People's Party and the meeting of the European Council; on Friday he will deliver…

- President Klaus Iohannis will attend the informal meeting of the European Council in Brussels next Tuesday. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will focus on assessing the results of the European Parliament elections from May 23 to 26. The leaders of the EU member…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to the participants in the "Innovation Labs 2019 - Demo Day" event, in which he drew the Government's attention "not to sacrifice the economic future" of Romania and also made an appeal to the young to get involved in politics."Romania has…

- Approximately 8,000 troops from six countries will take part June 3 - 24 in the Saber Guardian 2019 (SG19) multinational exercise co-led by Romania Land Forces Command and U.S. Army Europe, and conducted in Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.According…