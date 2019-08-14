President Iohannis to participate in Romanian Navy Day festivities, in Constanta

Stiri Recomandate

Ce spune stilul de somn despre sănătatea ta

Unii oameni sunt mai liniștiți când dorm, pe când alții sunt foarte agitați. Experții în somn de la compania de saltele Simba au analizat datele de la 3.400 de oameni și au descoperit că există nouă tipuri de oameni care dorm. Cele nouă tipuri sunt, după cum urmează: cel care se foiește, cel care doarme profund,… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat care voia să se spânzure, salvat în ultima clipă de o polițistă

Un bărbat care a vrut să se sinucidă după ce a agresat un alt bărbat a fost salvat de către o poliţistă din Satu Mare, informează Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ), miercuri, printr-un comunicat de presă. Potrivit sursei citate, un echipaj… [citeste mai departe]

219 patrule de siguranţă publică vor fi organizate pe parcursul minivacanţei de Sfânta Maria. Recomandările poliţiştilor pentru a vă feri de hoţi

Pe tot parcursul minivacanţei de Sfânta Maria, peste 500 de poliţişti vor fi  la datorie în… [citeste mai departe]

FRR, precizări privind finanţarea internaţională

Federaţia Română de Rugby susţine că bugetul primit de la forul internaţional nu s-a diminuat, sumele mai mici fiind date de lipsa suplimentarii pentru participarea la Cupa Mondială, unde naţionala stejarijor a ratat calificarea [citeste mai departe]

MADR: Atestarea produselor tradiționale se poate obține și online

Ministerul Agriculturii i Dezvoltrii Rurale anun productoriiprocesatorii de produse agroalimentare c pot solicita online eliberarea atestatului pentru produse tradiionale în conformitate cu prevederile Ordinului comun  nr. 7242013 al ministrului agriculturii… [citeste mai departe]

Case de tip familial pentru copiii din centrele de plasament, din Timiș!

Consiliul Județean va construi două case de tip familial în localitatea timișeană Găvojdia. În plus, în localitate va fi înființat și un centru de zi pentru dezvoltarea deprinderilor de viață independentă. Președintele CJ Timiș, Călin Dobra, a semnat contractul… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de furtuni în aproape toată ţara, în următoarele 24 de ore

Meteorologii au emis un cod galben de furtuni în aproape toată ţara, în următoarele 24 de ore. Vremea se schimbă dramatic. Meteorologii au emis, miercuri, două avertizări cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică, valabile în cea mai mare parte a ţării,… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL. Cine o înlocuiește pe Simona Gherghe la Acces Direct

Acces Direct, unul dintre cele mai puternice formate ale dupã-amiezii, difuzat în fiecare zi, de luni pânã vineri, de la ora 17:00, revine pe micile ecrane în aceastã toamnã cu un nou sezon, dar si o serie de... [citeste mai departe]

Brașovenii rămân, vineri, fără apă potabilă

Furnizarea apei potabile va fi întreruptă vineri, 16.08.2019, între orele 09:30-19:00, pe strada: – MIHAIL SADOVEANU Nr. 1, 3, 10, 12, 18. În intervalul menţionat se vor executa lucrări de modernizare la reţeaua publică de distribuţie apă potabilă din această zonă. Pe această cale rugăm consumatorii… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Percheziții de amploare la traficanți de droguri din Cluj-Napoca, Turda și Baciu

La data de 13 august, poliţiştii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalităţii Organizate Cluj-Napoca, sub coordonarea procurorilor D.I.I.C.O.T. – S.T. Cluj-Napoca, au efectuat 18 percheziţii domiciliare, la locuinţele a 15… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis to participate in Romanian Navy Day festivities, in Constanta

Publicat:
will participate, , in the festivities marking the , to be held in Constanta.

According to his agenda, the head of state will participate in the festivities organized at the in Constanta, from 09:55 hrs.

On Thursday, on , between 09:45 hrs and 12:30 hrs, the public will be able to admire the demonstration naval exercise " 19", in which will also participate military ships and aircraft from Italy, Ukraine and the of America.

