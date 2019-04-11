President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations

Stiri Recomandate

Liviu Dragnea, replică despre Kovesi: Nu se întâmplă nicăieri în lume

"Când acești domni, oficialii europeni, nu o să-și mai permită să ceară în mod oficial, cu extrem de multă aroganță și duritate, Guvernului României și autorităților române, să intervină într-un dosar să oprească o anchetă... asupra doamnei Kovesi...… [citeste mai departe]

Partida Romilor Pro-Europa Dâmboviţa are un nou preşedinte,Tudorică Răducanu

Surprizele se ţin lanţ pe  scena politică dâmboviţeană.  Partida Romilor Pro-Europa Dâmboviţa are un nou preşedinte, este vorba despre  fostul viceprimar  al municipiului Târgovişte,Tudorică Răducanu, care este  şi preşedinte Partida Romilor… [citeste mai departe]

Care cetățeni străini vor putea munci fără patentă în Rusia

CHIȘINĂU, 11 apr – Sputnik. Comitetul Dumei de Stat pentru dezvoltarea societății civile, problemele asociațiilor obștești și religioase a propus spre examinare un proiect de lege care le permite oamenilor de creație din alte țări să activeze pe teritoriul Rusiei… [citeste mai departe]

Victime ale traficului de carne vie. O adolescentă de clasa a VIII-a a fost răpită și forțată să se prostitueze timp de aproape un an

O fată de 15 ani a trecut printr-un calvar de neimaginat. A fost răpită și forțată să se prostitueze aproape un an. Ea și… [citeste mai departe]

Explicația penibilă a consilierilor județeni PNL în fața șefului lor cu privire la boicotarea revitalizării Aeroportului Cioca

Consilierii județeni PNL au venit cu o explicație penibilă în fața șefului lor, Nicolae Robu, atunci când li s-a cerut să detalieze de… [citeste mai departe]

Ieri şofer, astăzi pieton. Un bărbat din Capitală, prins beat la volan de agenţii de patrulare (VIDEO)

Ieri şofer, astăzi pieton. Vorbim despre un bărbat din Capitală, care a fost prins beat la volan de agenţii de patrulare.Incidentul a avut loc noaptea trecută, în jurul orei 03:00, pe o… [citeste mai departe]

Este oficial. Se vand arme de razboi in Constanta. Zeci de AKM-uri. Cum poti deveni proprietarul unui pistol-mitraliera

Romsilva Bucuresti, prin Directia Silvica Constanta, organizeaza, in data de 22.04.2019, ora 10.00, licitatie publica, cu oferta in plic inchis, avand ca obiect vanzarea… [citeste mai departe]

PSD îi pregăteşte o surpriză plăcută lui Iohannis, la consultări. Dragnea a anunţat condiţia pentru a vota la referendum

Liviu Dragnea a anunţat, joi seara, la Antena 3, că PSD trimite la consultările de la Cotroceni o delegaţie formată din trei persoane. Liderul… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ: Bărbat lovit de mașină!

Trafic restricționat pe DN10, în localitatea Vipereşti, acolo unde un autoturism condus de un bărbat de 56 de ani, din Costești, a acroşat un pieton de 80 de ani,din localitate, care s-ar fi deplasat pe partea carosabilă. Pietonul a fost preluat de ambulanță pentru acordare de îngrijiri medicale. În cauză s-a întocmit dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea recunoaște că este tot mai singur: Eu îmi asum orice risc! Se pare că nu au rezistat mulți

Liviu Dragnea a recunoscut, joi seara, la Antena 3, că este tot mai singur în lupta pe care el o numește ”restabilirea statului de drept”. Liderul PSD a anunțat că el va merge, așa cum… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations

President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations

said on Thursday at the end of the first day of consultations with parliamentary parties that all those who participated in the talks embraced the idea of holding a referendum.
"They have all embraced the idea of holding a referendum ... (...) They all agreed that people should be encouraged to show up to vote in the referendum," Iohannis said at .

