President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultations

President Iohannis says all participants embrace referendum idea after first day of consultationsPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the end of the first day of consultations with parliamentary parties that all those who participated in the talks embraced the idea of holding a referendum.
"They have all embraced the idea of holding a referendum ... (...) They all agreed that people should be encouraged to show up to vote in the referendum," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Palace.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PMP suggests question on reducing parliamentary seats or removing special pensions be added to ballot paper
21:54, 11.04.2019 - The opposition People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman, Eugen Tomac, announced on Thursday that during consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, the party delegation suggested to President Klaus Iohannis that there should be a question on the ballot paper for the justice referendum either to reduce…
Liberal leader Orban: PNL fully supports the referendum
17:25, 11.04.2019 - PNL (National Liberal Party) is supporting the Romanian President with all its power for a successful referendum, the leader of this political part, Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday."The attack of convicts to justice independence must stop. We must repair everything that the PSD-ALDE (Social…
President Iohannis to also consult with parliamentary parties on referendum
17:14, 01.04.2019 - After having discussed the previous week the subject of the referendum with representatives of the civil society, President Klaus Iohannis will also consult with parliamentary parties and formations on this matter.In an informal discussion with journalists at the end of the press statement…
President Iohannis: I will convene referendum on 26 May
18:08, 28.03.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis announce on Thursday that he will convene a referendum on 26 May."It's certain. I will convene a referendum on 26 May, because this cannot go on. The PSD [the Social Democratic Party] continues the assault on justice," President Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential…
USR's Barna says USR-PLUS alliance asks President Iohannis to start justice referendum
17:53, 14.02.2019 - The Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS Alliance is calling on President Klaus Iohannis to start a referendum on justice legislation, USR national leader Dan Barna said on Thursday adding that the former chief corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi being asked to report to the magistrates investigation…
President Iohannis reaffirms Romania's staunch support to NATO strengthening
12:08, 31.01.2019 - Romania firmly supports the strengthening of the North Atlantic Alliance, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.Read also: Romania shows readiness to take over more migrants stranded on rescue boat in…
NATO Secretary General, received by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace
10:33, 31.01.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis received NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday.Read also: Informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers (Gymnich), in Bucharest The two will hold face-to-face and official talks, and at the end of the meeting…
President Iohannis attends Te Deum service at Patriarchal Cathedral occasioned by Romanian Principalities Union Day
12:05, 24.01.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis attended the Te Deum religious service at the Patriarchal Cathedral on Thursday, officiated by Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), occasioned by the celebration of the Romanian Principalities Union Day, according to Agerpres. The head of the state…