President Iohannis files objection over bill amending firearms, ammunition regime

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Tuesday that she expects several "blockages" on behalf of President Klaus Iohannis, given that he announced his candidacy for a new mandate at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "It is very true that the campaign logic has already set in and President…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed the Special Olympics Romania team to congratulate its athletes and underscore that access to sports must be open to all."Because of your hard work and dedication that you approach each competition with, you have managed to achieve excellence in…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified that Romania closed almost 100 files while holding the presidency of the Council of EU, pointing out that this is thanks to the technical teams. "Romania managed to close almost 100 files, which is maybe double compared with what others achieved…

- President Klaus Iohannis will attend the informal meeting of the European Council in Brussels next Tuesday. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will focus on assessing the results of the European Parliament elections from May 23 to 26. The leaders of the EU member…

- Not even the communists allowed themselves something like this, said President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday in relation to the incidents in southern Topoloveni, Arges County, last Friday, when ten people protesting during a visit of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major ruling, ed. n.) leader Liviu…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) an unconstitutionality notification regarding the Law for amending and supplementing Law No. 135/2010 regarding the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as for amending Law No. 304/2004 regarding the judicial organisation,…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree appointing Simina Tanasescu to judge of the Constitutional Court of Romania for a 9-year term, starting June 9, the Presidential Administration said in a release. Simina Tanasescu served as presidential adviser until June 2018, when she resigned…

- The Senate plenary adopted on Wednesday by a vote of 75 to 32 and one abstention the bill amending the Criminal Code, in the version drafted by the Select Committee on the justice laws.The Select Committee on the justice laws on Tuesday issued a favorable report on the amendments to the Criminal…