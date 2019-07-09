President Iohannis files objection over bill amending firearms, ammunition regime

President Iohannis files objection over bill amending firearms, ammunition regimePublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday filed a constitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court over a bill amending and supplementing Law 295/2004 on the firearms and ammunition regime.
Iohannis asks the court to declare the bill unconstitutional in whole.
