Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: We must increase positive cooperation between political, economic, spiritual forces

Banii de la Consiliul Județean pentru CULTURĂ. Cine primeşte cel mai mult în 2019

Consilierii județeni au aprobat lista proiectelor din sfera culturii care au obținut finanțare nerambursabilă pentru anul 2019. Suma totală acordată de Consiliul Județean Cluj pentru proiecte de cultură se ridică la 600.000 de lei. [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier pe DN7, la Săcămaș, soldat cu rănirea a două persoane

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române informează că, în judeţul Hunedoara, circulaţia rutieră este întreruptă pe DN 7 Deva – Margina, pe raza localităţii Săcămaş, la kilometrul 410, din cauza unui accident. Coliziunea dintre  trei… [citeste mai departe]

Bud din „Familia Bundy“ este schimbat total. Cum arată actorul David Faustino la 45 de ani

A jucat în nenumărate filme, se numeşte David Faustino, însă publicul din întreaga lume îl ştie ca Bud din „Familia Bundy“, un rol care l-a consacrat şi care l-a făcut celebru pe întreg globul. [citeste mai departe]

Convoaie militare pe drumurile naționale. Pregătiri pentru exercițiul Saber Guardian 2019

Deplasarea convoaielor militare româneşti se face către poligoanele Cincu, Babadag, Smârdan, Capu Midia, Boboc, Borduşani şi spre alte zone de instruire, iar cele aparţinând armatelor străine se vor deplasa dinspre punctele… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc în România: Aplicația Waze, în sprijinul șoferilor care se vor afla în weekend, la Blaj

Aplicația Waze a creat evenimentul „Vizită Papa Francisc” pentru a veni în sprijinul tuturor celor care se vor afla zilele acestea în Blaj. Aplicația Waze, pe care o folosesc mulți șoferi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO I Ce au discutat la Buzău reprezentanții statelor membre UE și ai Comisiei Europene

În perioada 30-31 mai 2019, municipiul Buzău a fost gazda reuniunii informale a Grupului de Lucru privind Chestiuni Comerciale (WPTQ), sub mandatul Președinției României la Consiliul Uniunii Europene. Grupul de lucru WPTQ… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Carnavalul Copiilor, in Țara Piticilor din Parcul Tabacarie. Ce activitati ii asteapta pe cei mici

Spatiul de joaca din Parcul Tabacarie se transforma intr un loc de poveste. Pana atunci insa, pentru ca totul sa fie pregatit si Tara Piticilor sa si poata primi oaspetii cum se cuvine,… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandări pentru persoanele din zonele aflate sub cod portocaliu

Recomandări pentru persoanele din zonele aflate sub cod portocaliu  Foto: Arhiva. Ministerul Afacerilor Interne le recomandă cetăţenilor din zonele vizate de codurile galben şi portocaliu să evite deplasările în perioada de intensitate maximă a fenomenelor… [citeste mai departe]

Injecția letală pentru bărbatul care a tocmit doi asasini ca să-i ucidă sora și cumnatul

Bărbatul care a tocmit doi asasini ca să-i ucidă sora și cumnatul a fost condamnat la moarte. Warut Satchakit, în vârstă de 63 de ani, va fi executat cu injecția letală dar mai are posibilitatea să facă apel la sentință.… [citeste mai departe]

Atentionare meteo de vreme severa: RAJA SA a activat Comandamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta

Ca urmare a atentionarilor meteorologice de instabilitate atmosferica, ce se va manifesta prin averse cu caracter torential de ploi si grindina, frecvente descarcari electrice si intensificari ale vantului, ce pot… [citeste mai departe]


Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: We must increase positive cooperation between political, economic, spiritual forces

Publicat:
Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: We must increase positive cooperation between political, economic, spiritual forces

declared on Friday at the Cotroceni presidential Palace that a cooperation between the political, economic, social and spiritual forces must be created "to face the problems of this new phase of history."
"In order to face the problems of this new phase of history, to find equitable solutions and to find the power to implement them, we must increase the positive collaboration between the political, economic, social and spiritual forces. It is necessary to go together and propose not to give up the noblest vocation of a state - to be concerned with the common good of its people,"…

Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: I pay tribute to sacrifice made by so many sons, daughters of Romania

15:45, 31.05.2019 - Pope Francis on Friday paid tribute to the sacrifices made by "so many sons and daughters of Romania who, with their heritage of values and their work, enrich the countries to which they migrated and the fruits of their employment help their families left in the country."The Sovereign Pontiff,…

Pope in Romania/Pope: Despite many difficulties, Romania has taken many steps forward in democratic project

14:12, 31.05.2019 - Pope Francis said at Cotroceni Palace on Friday that, despite numerous difficulties and shortcomings, Romania has taken many steps in the past 30 years in the democratic project it has committed itself to. "I am glad to be in your beautiful country, 20 years after the visit of St. John Paul…

Pope in Romania/Tariceanu: Sovereign Pontiff's visit, occasion to end division in our public life

12:37, 31.05.2019 - Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Friday said that Pope Francis' visit must be for all Romanians - Orthodox, Catholics or Protestants - the occasion to praise one another and to end the division in public life."For any nation, for all Christians, the Pope's visit is a rare and precious…

BNR governor on wage rise: In wrong dose, medication can do more harm than good

16:42, 17.05.2019 - Romania's economic growth may be a reason for pride, but so far this has caused imbalances and all the measures taken in this electoral year, wage rises included, should be finely dosed because - just as in medicine - excess can do more harm than good, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR)…

IntMin Dan, Turkey's Ambassador Fusun Aramaz discuss combating organised crime

16:23, 12.04.2019 - The cooperation between the European Union and Turkey in terms of combating organised crime represented one of the main topics of the discussions carried out on Friday by Interior Minister Carmen Dan with Turkey's Ambassador in Bucharest Fusun Aramaz, who paid her first visit to the Interior Ministry…

SocDem's Dragnea urges gov't to cease endless talk on Criminal Codes, let Parliament complete issue

16:52, 05.04.2019 - The government must cease "this endless talk" on the emergency ordinances referring to the Criminal Codes, and Parliament should complete the procedure it has started in this sense, on Friday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, the main ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD)…

Preparations for informal meeting of ECOFIN in Bucharest, underway

22:13, 18.03.2019 - The Ministry of Public Finance organizes on 5-6 April 2019 the informal meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, where Finance Ministers of the Member States, central banks' Governors, European commissioners and high-ranking representatives…

PM Dancila meets Czech Senate President Kubera;talks aimed efficiency of Czech-Romanian partnership, consolidation of economic relations

16:57, 15.03.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Friday in Prague with President of the Czech Republic Senate Jaroslav Kubera. During the meeting the PM underscored the efficiency of the Romanian-Czech partnership and the concrete progresses recorded in strengthening the economic relations.The meeting…


