Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: We must increase positive cooperation between political, economic, spiritual forces Pope Francis declared on Friday at the Cotroceni presidential Palace that a cooperation between the political, economic, social and spiritual forces must be created "to face the problems of this new phase of history."

"In order to face the problems of this new phase of history, to find equitable solutions and to find the power to implement them, we must increase the positive collaboration between the political, economic, social and spiritual forces. It is necessary to go together and propose not to give up the noblest vocation of a state - to be concerned with the common good of its people,"… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

- Pope Francis on Friday paid tribute to the sacrifices made by "so many sons and daughters of Romania who, with their heritage of values and their work, enrich the countries to which they migrated and the fruits of their employment help their families left in the country."The Sovereign Pontiff,…

- Pope Francis said at Cotroceni Palace on Friday that, despite numerous difficulties and shortcomings, Romania has taken many steps in the past 30 years in the democratic project it has committed itself to. "I am glad to be in your beautiful country, 20 years after the visit of St. John Paul…

- Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Friday said that Pope Francis' visit must be for all Romanians - Orthodox, Catholics or Protestants - the occasion to praise one another and to end the division in public life."For any nation, for all Christians, the Pope's visit is a rare and precious…

