Pope in Romania/Pontiff arrives in Iasi, awaited for by more than 60,000 faithful

- Pope Francis presented on Saturday the Sanctuary of the Virgin Mary in Sumuleu Ciuc with a Golden Rose, a gift the Popes have been offering since long to the world's major sanctuaries.The Pontiff placed the rose at the feet of the wonder-working statue of the Virgin Mary. Until 1922,…

- In cea de-a doua zi a vizitei sale in Romania, Papa Francisc va oficia, sambata, incepand cu ora 11.30, Sfanta Liturghie la Sanctuarul marian din Sumuleu-Ciuc, unde va oferi un trandafir de aur. Ulterior, Suveranul Pontif va merge la Iasi, unde va vizita Catedrala „Sfanta Maria Regina” si va avea intalniri…

- Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania.The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and will end on Sunday at Blaj. The…

- Pope Francis begins on Friday a three-day apostolic visit to Romania, His Holiness being awaited by the authorities, hierarchs and pilgrims in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.Under the generic title of "Let us walk together!", 20 years after John Paul II's historic visit, Pope Francis'…

