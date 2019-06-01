Stiri Recomandate

Tecău și Rojer, CALIFICARE spectaculoasă în sferturile de finală de la French Open

Perechea Horia Tecău/Jean-Julien Rojer (România/Olanda), cap de serie 10, a învins, sâmbătă, echipa formată din gemenii americani Bob şi Mike Bryan, cap de serie numărul 7, calificându-se în sferturile de finală ale French Open,… [citeste mai departe]

Giani Kiriță a ajuns la Spitalul de Urgențe Județean Timișoara. Ce a pățit fostul fotbalist

Giani Kiriță se afla zilele acestea la Diskoteka Festival 2019, în Timișoara, când a început să se simtă rău și să acuze dureri mari abdominale.  Fostul fotbalist de la Dinamo a început să se simtă rău sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj în Germania. Răsturnare incredibilă la vârful politicii

Astfel, Verzii sunt creditaţi cu 27% din voturi, în creştere cu 9% într-o săptămână, în raport cu un studiu precedent, potrivit sondajului Forsa realizat între 27 şi 31 mai, pentru posturile de televiziune RTL şi n-tv. Ei devansează cu un procent CDU-CSU (26%, în scădere… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolas Cage, vizită în județul Alba. Vedeta nu a ratat produsele tradiționale din zonă

“Azi avem un musafir deosebit. Actorul American Nicolas Cage, aflat în România, ca invitat special la TIFF, a venit în vizită la noi“, au transmis, sâmbătă, pe o rețea de socializare, cei de la Conacul Secuiesc. Vedeta… [citeste mai departe]

Pope in Romania/Pontiff arrives in Iasi, awaited for by more than 60,000 faithful

Pope Francis arrived Saturday afternoon in Iasi, where more than 60,000 faithful were eagerly waiting for him, braving the pouring rain; the Pontiff is due to visit the 'Our Lady Queen of Iasi' Roman Catholic Cathedral and further attend… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciile româneşti de publicitate vor fi promovate în Silicon Valley

Companii româneşti din domeniul producţiei publicitare vor fi prezentate pe piaţa americană în cadrul unei misiuni economice care se va desfăşura în perioada 2-9 iunie în San Jose, SUA, a anunţat sâmbătă Ministerul pentru Mediul de Afaceri, Comerţ şi Antreprenoriat… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO Papa Francisc a ajuns la Iaşi. Zeci de mii de pelerini sunt în piaţa din faţa Palatului Culturii, de unde Sfântul Părinte se va adresa mulţimii

Papa Francisc a ajuns sâmbătă, în jurul orei 16:15, pe Aeroportul Iaşi, cu o aeronavă… [citeste mai departe]

Budapesta, tragedie pe Dunăre. Comandantul navei de crozieră, inculpat

Comandantul navei de croazieră implicată într-o coliziune gravă cu o ambarcaţiune ce transporta turişti sud-coreeni, miercuri seara pe Dunăre - coliziune soldată cu cel puţin 7 morţi - a fost inculpat sâmbătă de justiţia ungară, informează AFP şi Reuters.  [citeste mai departe]

Vești FABULOASE pentru Simona Halep: Naomi Osaka, liderul mondial, a fost ELIMINATĂ de la Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka (1 WTA) a fost eliminată, sâmbătă, în turul trei al turneului de la Roland Garros, după ce a pierdut în fața cehoaicei Katerina Siniakova (42 WTA), scor 4-6, 2-6.La fel ca în primele… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump: Meghan Markle e „impertinentă”. Ducesa nu va participa la vizita oficială a președintelui SUA la Londra

Donald Trump și Meghan Markle  au început un război al declarațiilor. Dacă președintele SUA a declarat despre ducesă că este „impertinentă”, soția prințului… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
arrived Saturday afternoon in Iasi, where more than 60,000 faithful were eagerly waiting for him, braving the pouring rain; the Pontiff is due to visit the ' of Iasi' and further attend a Marian meeting with youth and families at the .
, accompanied by , was greeted at the airport by of , as well as by ; he left the airport, heading in a for the ' of Iasi' Cathedral, where he is to meet 800 children, elderly…

