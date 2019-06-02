Pope in Romania / Tens of thousands of faithful await the Sovereign Pontiff on the Liberty Field in Blaj (VIDEO)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Potrivit evaluarii din acest moment a Comitetului Interministerial pentru Securitate “Vizita Papa Francisc 2019” la evenimentele publice ale Sanctitații Sale de la Blaj participa 40.000 de pelerini. Ziua a treia a vizitei facute de Papa Francisc in Romania și ultima ajunge la punctul culminant, cel…

- Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania.The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and will end on Sunday at Blaj. The…

- The Holy Liturgy at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Bucharest attended by the Sovereign Pontiff has come to an end, with the choir's interpreting "Christ Is Risen!"Thousands of people waited in the rain in the streets near the St. Joseph Cathedral and the George Enescu Square to salute Pope Francis.…

- Pope Francis has reached the Saint Joseph Cathedral to attend Holy Liturgy and deliver a homily.The Pontiff traveled the way from the National Cathedral to the St. Joseph Cathedral in his Romanian-made Popemobile, saluting on his road the thousands of people who were waving the Holy See yellow…

- Pope Francis begins on Friday a three-day apostolic visit to Romania, His Holiness being awaited by the authorities, hierarchs and pilgrims in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.Under the generic title of "Let us walk together!", 20 years after John Paul II's historic visit, Pope Francis'…

- President Klaus Iohannis will accompany Pope Francis, who is paying an apostolic visit in Romania on Friday through Sunday, in the ceremonies to be organised at the National Cathedral, the Saint Joseph Cathedral and Blaj.President Iohannis said, on this occasion, that the visit of Pope Francis…

- The Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania (FCER) - Mosaic Cult conveys in a press release remitted to AGERPRES Sunday evening, solidarity with Israel following "the escalation of the violent outbreaks of Hamas terrorist organizations and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, that fired over 430 rockets…

- Pope Francis's apostolic visit to Romania will be carried out between 31 May and 2 June, in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj, the Presidential Administration informed on Monday.According to the quoted source, the Sovereign Pontiff will be in Bucharest on 31 May, on 1 June he will tour…