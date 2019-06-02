Pope in Romania / Tens of thousands of faithful await the Sovereign Pontiff on the Liberty Field in Blaj (VIDEO)

Stiri Recomandate

TOTTENHAM - LIVERPOOL 0-2 // Ce i-au transmis Pep Guardiola și Jose Mourinho lui Jurgen Klopp » Glume cu antrenorul lui City: „A vrut să ia Liga și a venit la noi” :)

TOTTENHAM - LIVERPOOL 0-2 // Ce i-au transmis Pep Guardiola și Jose Mourinho lui Jurgen Klopp » Glume cu antrenorul lui City: „A vrut să ia Liga și a venit la noi” :)

Jurgen Klopp a primit laude de la toți rivalii tradiționali… [citeste mai departe]

Nouă alertă cod portocaliu de inundaţii pe râuri din 16 judeţe, printre care și Clujul

Nouă alertă cod portocaliu de inundaţii pe râuri din 16 judeţe, printre care și Clujul

Institutul Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărire a Apelor (INHGA) a emis, sâmbătă, o avertizare cod portocaliu de inundaţii, care vizează râuri din 16 judeţe, valabilă până duminică 02 iunie la ora 14:00. Hidrologii… [citeste mai departe]

Sud-vestul județului Neamț, potopit de viituri. Au fost afectate zece comune și un oraș

Sud-vestul județului Neamț, potopit de viituri. Au fost afectate zece comune și un oraș

Zece comune şi oraşul Roznov au fost afectate de precipitaţiile abundente care au căzut în cursul zilei de sâmbătă şi care au condus la formarea unor torenţi şi viituri, transmite Agepres. Potrivit raportului operativ… [citeste mai departe]

Preoți și credincioși greco-catolici au venit special din Statele Unite ale Americii să-l întâmpine pe Papa Francisc, la Blaj

Preoți și credincioși greco-catolici au venit special din Statele Unite ale Americii să-l întâmpine pe Papa Francisc, la Blaj

Pe Câmpia Libertății din Blaj, între zecile de mii de credincioși veniți să-l întâmpine pe Papa Francisc, se află și un grup de preoți și… [citeste mai departe]

”Tehnocratul” Dragoș Pîslaru (USR), contract de 153.510 lei cu CJ Teleorman

”Tehnocratul” Dragoș Pîslaru (USR), contract de 153.510 lei cu CJ Teleorman

Consiliul Județean Teleorman a fost, în cursul timpului, așa cum este și în prezent, o ”vacă de muls” pentru mulți profitori de pe urma statului. Și nu trebuie să fii neapărat de la PSD să pui mâna pe niște ”lapte”, că grupurile de interes… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 136 de cazuri nou-confirmate de rujeolă au fost înregistrate în ultima săptămână

Alte 136 de cazuri nou-confirmate de rujeolă au fost înregistrate în ultima săptămână

Un număr de 136 de cazuri noi de rujeolă au fost confirmate în 11 judeţe şi în Bucureşti, în ultima săptămână, potrivit datelor Centrului Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al Bolilor Transmisibile.î Numărul total de… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima zi a vizitei PAPEI în România. La Blaj are loc CEREMONIA de beatificare a celor şapte episcopi greco-catolici martiri

Ultima zi a vizitei PAPEI în România. La Blaj are loc CEREMONIA de beatificare a celor şapte episcopi greco-catolici martiri

Papa Francisc a plecat duminică dimineaţă de la Nunţiatura Apostolică din Capitală şi a ajuns deja la Sibiu. Apoi, Suveranul Pontif se va îndrepta… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO: DEZASTRU în comuna Pianu, după inundațiile de sâmbătă seara

LIVE VIDEO: DEZASTRU în comuna Pianu, după inundațiile de sâmbătă seara

În comuna Pianu, viitura care a lovit sâmbătă seară localitatea a lasat în urma dezastru. Potrivit reprezentanților ISU, 140 de locuințe au fost afectate, 10 autoturisme au fost luate de  viitură, rețelele de apă potabilă, gaz și electricitate au… [citeste mai departe]

Imaginile DEZASTRULUI lăsat în urmă de viitura puternică din satul Răchita

Imaginile DEZASTRULUI lăsat în urmă de viitura puternică din satul Răchita

Viiturile formate pe dealuri au demonstrat cât suntem de neputincioși în fața naturii. La Răchita, Pianu, Săsciori și Secășel oamenii s-au trezit cu gospodăriile sub apă. Ieri, 1 iunie 2019 au căzut precipitații abundente pe teritoriul comunelor… [citeste mai departe]

Semifinala Exatlon 2019. Au mai rămas doar șase concurenți în competiție

Semifinala Exatlon 2019. Au mai rămas doar șase concurenți în competiție

Sâmbătă, 1 iunie, s-a jucat ultimul Joc Special La exatlon, înainte de marea finală.  Au mai rămas doar șase concurenți la Exatlon: patru Faimoși și doi Războinici. Concurenții care au fost eliminați până în acest moment sunt Andrei Boțoacă și Cătălina… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Pope in Romania / Tens of thousands of faithful await the Sovereign Pontiff on the Liberty Field in Blaj (VIDEO)

Publicat:
Pope in Romania / Tens of thousands of faithful await the Sovereign Pontiff on the Liberty Field in Blaj (VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of faithful from all over the country arrived very early on Sunday on the in Blaj to await for , who will be holding a ceremony of beatification of seven Greek-Catholic bishops here, at 11.00 am.
Some of them had to travel all night before arriving on the where they participated in the morning prayer and prayed together with the priests accompanying most of the groups of faithful.

The people listened to several hymns, interpreted by . The religious-cultural programme also included, before

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Peste 40.000 de pelerini il asteapta cu emotie pe Papa Francisc sa soseasca la Blaj

10:27, 02.06.2019 - Potrivit evaluarii din acest moment a  Comitetului Interministerial pentru Securitate “Vizita Papa Francisc 2019” la evenimentele publice ale Sanctitații Sale de la Blaj participa 40.000 de pelerini. Ziua a treia a vizitei facute de Papa Francisc in Romania și ultima ajunge la punctul culminant, cel…

Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff, expected by thousands of believers at Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi, on second day of his visit

10:24, 01.06.2019 - Thousands of believers from all over the country and abroad are waiting on Saturday for Pope Francis in Sumuleu Ciuc and Iasi, where the Sovereign Pontiff will be on the second day of his visit Romania.The Pope's visit began in Bucharest on Friday, and will end on Sunday at Blaj. The…

Thousands of people in the streets in the rain near St Joseph Cathedral to salute Pontiff

20:12, 31.05.2019 - The Holy Liturgy at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Bucharest attended by the Sovereign Pontiff has come to an end, with the choir's interpreting "Christ Is Risen!"Thousands of people waited in the rain in the streets near the St. Joseph Cathedral and the George Enescu Square to salute Pope Francis.…

Sovereign Pontiff welcomed with thousands of yellow, tricolour small flags at St Joseph Cathedral

18:47, 31.05.2019 - Pope Francis has reached the Saint Joseph Cathedral to attend Holy Liturgy and deliver a homily.The Pontiff traveled the way from the National Cathedral to the St. Joseph Cathedral in his Romanian-made Popemobile, saluting on his road the thousands of people who were waving the Holy See yellow…

"Let us walk together!" - apostolic visit of Sovereign Pontiff in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi, Blaj

20:43, 30.05.2019 - Pope Francis begins on Friday a three-day apostolic visit to Romania, His Holiness being awaited by the authorities, hierarchs and pilgrims in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.Under the generic title of "Let us walk together!", 20 years after John Paul II's historic visit, Pope Francis'…

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis to participate with Pope Francis in ceremonies at National Cathedral, Saint Joseph Cathedral, Blaj

15:06, 30.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will accompany Pope Francis, who is paying an apostolic visit in Romania on Friday through Sunday, in the ceremonies to be organised at the National Cathedral, the Saint Joseph Cathedral and Blaj.President Iohannis said, on this occasion, that the visit of Pope Francis…

Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania voices solidarity with Israel following missile attacks

09:27, 06.05.2019 - The Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania (FCER) - Mosaic Cult conveys in a press release remitted to AGERPRES Sunday evening, solidarity with Israel following "the escalation of the violent outbreaks of Hamas terrorist organizations and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, that fired over 430 rockets…

Pope Francis's visit to Romania to be carried out in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj

17:33, 25.03.2019 - Pope Francis's apostolic visit to Romania will be carried out between 31 May and 2 June, in Bucharest, Sumuleu Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj, the Presidential Administration informed on Monday.According to the quoted source, the Sovereign Pontiff will be in Bucharest on 31 May, on 1 June he will tour…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 iunie 2019
Bucuresti 16°C | 26°C
Iasi 16°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 24°C
Timisoara 14°C | 24°C
Constanta 17°C | 26°C
Brasov 13°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.05.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 179.745,60 2.489.974,00
II (5/6) 9 6.657,24 -
III (4/6) 473 126,67 -
IV (3/6) 6.130 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.793.704,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 mai 2019
USD 4.2591
EUR 4.7487
CHF 4.2412
GBP 5.3582
CAD 3.1439
XAU 177.747
JPY 3.9166
CNY 0.617
AED 1.1596
AUD 2.945
MDL 0.2345
BGN 2.428

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec