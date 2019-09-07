PMP's Paleologu: 'No matter how big the posters, they can't hide the emperor is naked'

Stiri Recomandate

Cosmin Contra, înainte de România – Malta: ”Trebuie să marcăm repede și de cât mai multe ori”

Cosmin Contra, înainte de România – Malta: "Trebuie să marcăm repede și de cât mai multe ori"

Pentru România, partida cu Malta, programată duminică, pe arena Ilie Oană din Ploiești, în preliminariile Euro 2020 trebuie câștigată, în primul rând, și la cât mai multe goluri diferență, dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Turist dat în judecată de proprietarii unui hotel pentru recenzii negative

Turist dat în judecată de proprietarii unui hotel pentru recenzii negative

Un turist german a fost dat în judecată de proprietarii unui din Austria la care a fost cazat, după ce a lăsat recenzii negative pe site-urile de specialitate față de două portrete naziste aflate în holul unității hoteliere. The post Turist dat în… [citeste mai departe]

Accident teribil: O „Dacia” a intrat într-un TIR la Strășeni

Accident teribil: O „Dacia" a intrat într-un TIR la Strășeni

O femeie care conducea o „Dacia” a intrat într-un TIR la Strășeni. În mașină se aflau trei copii minori ai acesteia, precum și soțul ei. Șoferița și copiii s-au ales cu răni ușoare, iar bărbatul are fractură de claviculă. [citeste mai departe]

Loredana Groza s-a pozat în sala de sport. Cum arată abdomenul artistei, la aproape 50 de ani

Loredana Groza s-a pozat în sala de sport. Cum arată abdomenul artistei, la aproape 50 de ani

Loredana Groza are aproape 50 de ani și un fizic de invidiat. Multele ore petrecute în sala de sport și alimentația sănătoasă au dat rezultate, iar acest lucru se vede în ultima imagine cu interpreta, publicată… [citeste mai departe]

Sfânta Maria Mică, 8 septembrie. Cele mai frumoase mesaje și urări

Sfânta Maria Mică, 8 septembrie. Cele mai frumoase mesaje și urări

Pe data de 8 septembrie, credincioșii ortodocși și catolici prăznuiesc o mare sărbătoare, Nașterea Maicii Domnului. În această zi sfântă se urează La mulți ani tuturor celor care poartă numele de Maria, Marian și derivate.  [citeste mai departe]

Un inginer silvic a fost bătut de un coleg pădurar pentru că n-a acceptat mita unei firme prinsă cu iregularități

Un inginer silvic a fost bătut de un coleg pădurar pentru că n-a acceptat mita unei firme prinsă cu iregularități

Un incident incredibil a avut loc ieri pe Valea Gurghiului, în județul Mureș. O echipă formată dintr-un pădurar și un inginer silvic a făcut un control la o firmă… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Ce zodie aveau Mircea cel Bătrân și Baiazid. Exercițiu dintr-un manual auxiliar pentru elevii de clasa a VII-a

FOTO: Ce zodie aveau Mircea cel Bătrân și Baiazid. Exercițiu dintr-un manual auxiliar pentru elevii de clasa a VII-a

Ziarul Unirea FOTO: Ce zodie aveau Mircea cel Bătrân și Baiazid. Exercițiu dintr-un manual auxiliar pentru elevii de clasa a VII-a O poză care circulă în mediul… [citeste mai departe]

FDGR a decis să susţină candidatura lui Iohannis la alegerile prezidenţiale

FDGR a decis să susţină candidatura lui Iohannis la alegerile prezidenţiale

"Consiliul Director al FDGR a decis, în şedinţa sa din 6 septembrie 2019, în unanimitate, să susţină candidatura domnului Klaus Werner Iohannis pentru funcţia de Preşedinte al României şi recomandă membrilor şi simpatizanţilor săi să semneze… [citeste mai departe]

Schimb de prizonieri Rusia - Ucraina. Trump vede un prim pas uriaş spre pace

Schimb de prizonieri Rusia - Ucraina. Trump vede un prim pas uriaş spre pace

Preşedintele american Donald Trump a salutat sâmbătă, pe Twitter, schimbul de prizonieri efectuat între Rusia şi Ucraina, văzând în el 'poate primul pas uriaş spre pace', după cinci ani de conflict, transmit AFP şi Reuters. 'O veste foarte bună,… [citeste mai departe]


PMP's Paleologu: 'No matter how big the posters, they can't hide the emperor is naked'

Publicat:
PMP's Paleologu: 'No matter how big the posters, they can't hide the emperor is naked'

People's 's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, "can't hide the fact that the emperor is naked."

Read also: : 'This political crisis must be solved soon; we'll vote censure motion'

According to Paleologu, the race for the will come with surprises this year, too, as in the previous elections.

"I believe I will contribute…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Paleologu: Dancila, Iohannis have personal agendas in relation to elections; state of dissolution of authority at top of state

18:04, 01.09.2019 - Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the position of Romania's President, stated in a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis have "personal agendas" as far as the elections are concerned, and at the top of the…

Businessman Catarama, Liberal Right candidate in presidential elections

15:25, 31.08.2019 - Businessman Viorel Catarama will be the Liberal Right's candidate to the office of Romania's president in the November elections.  His candidacy was validated on Saturday, at the first congress of the Liberal Right, organised in Botosani. Catarama was unanimously endorsed through the open…

Kelemen Hunor designated candidate of UDMR in presidential elections

16:13, 30.08.2019 - The Council of Union Representatives (CRU) on Friday, in Targu Mures, designated Kelemen Hunor as the UDMR's (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) candidate in the presidential elections, as this was the single proposal made by the Consultative Council, with the slogan to be "Respect for all!." …

Opposition presidential candidate Paleologu says he wants dialogue with each candidate

20:32, 29.08.2019 - Theodor Paleologu, the presidential candidate of the opposition People's Movement Party (PMP) said on Thursday that he wants to challenge each presidential candidate, the important ones, mentioning that Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis will not accept it because they hold important positions and…

Tomac: PMP invites parties in opposition to vote on the project re-introducing 2 rounds of elections for mayors

20:32, 29.08.2019 - PMP (People's Movement Party) will test how serious the political parties in Opposition actually are with respect to the censure motion and that he will invite PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), Pro Romania and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals…

Traian Basescu: Theodor Paleologu, proposed as PMP candidate for Romania's President

14:52, 25.08.2019 - Theodor Paleologu is the proposal for the presidential candidacy from the People's Movement Party (PMP), which the honorary PMP president, MEP Traian Basescu, made on Sunday at the National College of the party. Also, Basescu proposed Mihai Neamtu as the spokesperson for the party and the PMP's election…

Mining Watch: Thousands of people ask anti-graft head to take over file on Certej mining project

16:36, 07.08.2019 - Over 2,000 people have sent the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head Calin Nistor a letter, asking him to take over from DNA Alba the file regarding the mining project of Certej, the Mining Watch Romania organisation informs in a release sent Wednesday to AGERPRES. According to Mining Watch…

President Iohannis, opposition parties sign National Political Agreement on consolidating Romania's European course

19:44, 13.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis and the chairmen of the opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL) - Ludovic Orban, Save Romania Union (USR) - Dan Barna, PRO Romania - Victor Ponta and the People's Movement Party (PMP) - Eugen Tomac signed on Thursday the National Political Agreement on consolidating Romania's…


