PMP's Paleologu: 'No matter how big the posters, they can't hide the emperor is naked'Publicat:
People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, "can't hide the fact that the emperor is naked."
Read also: Kelemen Hunor: 'This political crisis must be solved soon; we'll vote censure motion'
According to Paleologu, the race for the Cotroceni Presidential Palace will come with surprises this year, too, as in the previous elections.
"I believe I will contribute…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Paleologu: Dancila, Iohannis have personal agendas in relation to elections; state of dissolution of authority at top of state
18:04, 01.09.2019 - Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the position of Romania's President, stated in a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis have "personal agendas" as far as the elections are concerned, and at the top of the…
Businessman Catarama, Liberal Right candidate in presidential elections
15:25, 31.08.2019 - Businessman Viorel Catarama will be the Liberal Right's candidate to the office of Romania's president in the November elections. His candidacy was validated on Saturday, at the first congress of the Liberal Right, organised in Botosani. Catarama was unanimously endorsed through the open…
Kelemen Hunor designated candidate of UDMR in presidential elections
16:13, 30.08.2019 - The Council of Union Representatives (CRU) on Friday, in Targu Mures, designated Kelemen Hunor as the UDMR's (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) candidate in the presidential elections, as this was the single proposal made by the Consultative Council, with the slogan to be "Respect for all!." …
Opposition presidential candidate Paleologu says he wants dialogue with each candidate
20:32, 29.08.2019 - Theodor Paleologu, the presidential candidate of the opposition People's Movement Party (PMP) said on Thursday that he wants to challenge each presidential candidate, the important ones, mentioning that Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis will not accept it because they hold important positions and…
Tomac: PMP invites parties in opposition to vote on the project re-introducing 2 rounds of elections for mayors
20:32, 29.08.2019 - PMP (People's Movement Party) will test how serious the political parties in Opposition actually are with respect to the censure motion and that he will invite PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), Pro Romania and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals…
Traian Basescu: Theodor Paleologu, proposed as PMP candidate for Romania's President
14:52, 25.08.2019 - Theodor Paleologu is the proposal for the presidential candidacy from the People's Movement Party (PMP), which the honorary PMP president, MEP Traian Basescu, made on Sunday at the National College of the party. Also, Basescu proposed Mihai Neamtu as the spokesperson for the party and the PMP's election…
Mining Watch: Thousands of people ask anti-graft head to take over file on Certej mining project
16:36, 07.08.2019 - Over 2,000 people have sent the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head Calin Nistor a letter, asking him to take over from DNA Alba the file regarding the mining project of Certej, the Mining Watch Romania organisation informs in a release sent Wednesday to AGERPRES. According to Mining Watch…
President Iohannis, opposition parties sign National Political Agreement on consolidating Romania's European course
19:44, 13.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis and the chairmen of the opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL) - Ludovic Orban, Save Romania Union (USR) - Dan Barna, PRO Romania - Victor Ponta and the People's Movement Party (PMP) - Eugen Tomac signed on Thursday the National Political Agreement on consolidating Romania's…