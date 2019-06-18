PM Dancila: When filing a censure motion,one should convince others that what is written there is real

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The the censure motion instrument wasn't treated seriously and when one files a censure motion one should convince others that what is written there is real, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday."I believe that this manner of working has to stop, if we truly treat this thing seriously.…

- The public debt declined from 37.3 percent of the GDP to 34.9 percent of the GDP, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Tuesday in the debate of the the censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs [Emergency Government Ordinances - e.n.], no access password and…

- The text of the censure motion contains "mystification of truth" and doesn't have not even a constructive idea that can "bring the improvement of the current act of governance" to the benefit of Romanians, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in the debate of the censure motion called…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila acting chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), said she intends to run for the party's top position at the congress of 29 June, specifying that she considers this variant regardless of the outcome of the censure motion announced by the…

- The Liberals will submit a censure motion in this parliamentary session should the Dancila Government not resign, on Tuesday said this party's leader Ludovic Orban."The Romanians, with a resounding majority no longer want the PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.] in power.…

- Romania's economy is on an upward trend and will continue to grow at a high pace, according to the first results published by the National Institute of Statistics regarding the economic activity in March and the first quarter of this year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday, according…

- The Chamber of Deputies rejected on Tuesday the simple no-confidence energy motion "S.O.S. the energy sector! PSD and ALDE lead Romania in the dark!".There were 95 votes in favour, 155 against and 19 abstentions. The motion was debated in the Monday sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.The…

- The opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL) will table a censure motion after the election for the European Parliament this May, this political formation's leader Ludovic Orban told on Thursday the private broadcaster Romania TV.Read also: UDMR's Kelemen: We'll do everything in our power…