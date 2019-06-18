PM Dancila: When filing a censure motion,one should convince others that what is written there is real

Stiri Recomandate

România a dat lovitura la Europeanul de Tineret: A surclasat-o pe Croația, cu 4-1

Echipa naţională de tineret a României a debutat cu victorie la Campionatul European, după ce a învins, marţi, la Serravale, cu scorul de 4-1 (2-1), selecţionata Croaţiei. Două goluri ale României au venit după consultarea sistemului… [citeste mai departe]

Lorde pregătește al treilea album

Lorde a confirmat că lucrează la cel de-al treilea material discografic al său, album care va veni după mult-apreciatul ‘Melodrama’, lansat în 2017, notează contactmusic.com. Cântăreața în vârstă de 22 de ani – pe numele real Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor – a anunțat duminică, prin intermediul unei postări pe Instagram, că sărbătorește… [citeste mai departe]

Dăncilă, schimbare miniștri. ”Cred că acest lucru ne-a costat mai mult”

Întrebată dacă fost o gafă a PSD faptul că în trei guverne, ale alianței PSD-ALDE, s-au schimbat s-au schimbat peste 80 de miniștri, premierul Viorica Dăncilă a răspuns:  ”Nu știu dacă faptul că au schimbat miniștri ne-a afectat foarte mult.… [citeste mai departe]

Casă lovită de fulger lângă spital la Gherla, acoperișul s-a făcut țăndări – VIDEO

Furtuna care s-a abătut marți seara peste Gherla a fost însoțită de fulgere și tunete asurzitoare. În jurul orei 20,10, un trăznet asurzitor s-a auzit peste oraș. Fulgerul a lovit o casă de pe strada Aurel Vlaicu,… [citeste mai departe]

Elisabeta Lipa recomanda Depurativo Antartico al lui Gianluca Mech!

Elisabeta Lipa recomanda Depurativo Antartico al lui Gianluca Mech! Declarata drept cea mai buna canotoare a secolului XX, de catre Federatia Internationala de specialitate, la aproape 54 de ani, Elisabeta Lipa si-a pastrat obiceiurile in ceea ce priveste stilul de… [citeste mai departe]

Grenade cu fum într-un avion de linie. Pasagerii au intrrat în panică

Agenţii de control ai Administraţiei pentru Securitatea Transporturilor (TSA) de pe aeroportul internaţional Newark Liberty au descoperit cu ajutorul camerelor de supraveghere şase grenade fumigene în bagajul unui pasager, în timpul îmbarcării [citeste mai departe]

Serbia: Examenul la matematica pentru admiterea la liceu, amanat dupa ce testul a aparut pe retele sociale

Autoritatile din Serbia au decis sa amane pentru joi testul la matematica pentru admiterea la liceu, dupa ce copii ale acestuia au fost gasite circuland printre elevi inaintea examenului ce… [citeste mai departe]

Fara studiul de fezabilitate si documentatia necesare realizarii investitiei: Dancila promite ca lucrarile la Spitalul Regional de Urgenta Militar Constanta incep anul viitor (document)

In calitate de deputat PNL de… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa Under-15 a FC Viitorul s-a calificat la etapa finala a Ligii Elitelor

S au incheiat, la Bucuresti, intrecerile etapei semifinale 1 a Ligii Elitelor Under 15 la care au participat jucatori nascuti dupa 1 ianuarie 2004 . Dupa 3 1 in ziua inaugurala cu Daco Getica Bucuresti si 6 0 in etapa a doua cu CFR Cluj, FC Viitorul… [citeste mai departe]

Încarcerat pentru că a distribuit un video cu masacrul de la Christchurch

Un neozeelandez, de 44 de ani, a fost încarcerat marţi pentru 21 de luni după ce a distribuit înregistrarea video pe care autorul masacrului de la Christchurch a filmat-o şi difuzat-o în direct pe Facebook, potrivit Agerpres. Philip Arps, un adept autodeclarat… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
The the censure motion wasn't treated seriously and, when filing a censure motion, one should convince others that what is written there is real, stated on Tuesday.

"The censure motion wasn't treated very seriously. When filing a censure motion, one should come up with something else instead, come up with a programme, with a project to present to Romania's citizens. I have seen superficiality, insults in this censure motion, which proves that it hasn't been treated seriously. I believe that this manner of working has to stop, if we truly treat this thing…

21:47, 18.06.2019 - The the censure motion instrument wasn't treated seriously and when one files a censure motion one should convince others that what is written there is real, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday."I believe that this manner of working has to stop, if we truly treat this thing seriously.…

PM Dancila: In reality, the public debt declined from 37.3pct of GDP to 34.9pct of GDP

17:42, 18.06.2019 - The public debt declined from 37.3 percent of the GDP to 34.9 percent of the GDP, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Tuesday in the debate of the the censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs [Emergency Government Ordinances - e.n.], no access password and…

Censure motion/ PM Dancila to the Opposition: "Do you really want to come to governing?"

17:42, 18.06.2019 - The text of the censure motion contains "mystification of truth" and doesn't have not even a constructive idea that can "bring the improvement of the current act of governance" to the benefit of Romanians, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in the debate of the censure motion called…

PM Dancila: Regardless of the censure motion outcome, I'll run for PSD top position

19:12, 10.06.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila acting chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), said she intends to run for the party's top position at the congress of 29 June, specifying that she considers this variant regardless of the outcome of the censure motion announced by the…

PNL to submit censure motion by end of parliamentary session should gov't not resign

17:17, 28.05.2019 - The Liberals will submit a censure motion in this parliamentary session should the Dancila Government not resign, on Tuesday said this party's leader Ludovic Orban."The Romanians, with a resounding majority no longer want the PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.] in power.…

PM Dancila: Romania's economy, on upward trend and to continue to grow at a high pace

19:28, 14.05.2019 - Romania's economy is on an upward trend and will continue to grow at a high pace, according to the first results published by the National Institute of Statistics regarding the economic activity in March and the first quarter of this year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday, according…

Chamber of Deputies rejects simple no-confidence energy motion

16:12, 16.04.2019 - The Chamber of Deputies rejected on Tuesday the simple no-confidence energy motion "S.O.S. the energy sector! PSD and ALDE lead Romania in the dark!".There were 95 votes in favour, 155 against and 19 abstentions. The motion was debated in the Monday sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.The…

Censure motion by Liberal party, after the EP election

08:28, 12.04.2019 - The opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL) will table a censure motion after the election for the European Parliament this May, this political formation's leader Ludovic Orban told on Thursday the private broadcaster Romania TV.Read also: UDMR's Kelemen: We'll do everything in our power…


