PM Dancila paying working visit to Brussels; attending EESC plenary session; meeting NATO SecGen

- A meeting of political directors from the defense ministries of the EU member states took place on Thursday and Friday in Bucharest, in the context of Romania's exercise of the Presidency at the Council of the European Union, having on the agenda of discussions important topics related to the security…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated that the most difficult file that Romania will have to deal with while holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union is the Multiannual Financial Framework. "Definitely, the Multiannual Financial Framework (the most difficult…

- The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday attends in Brussels the takeover ceremony of the mandate of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) presidency, a release sent to AGERPRES informs.According to the source, the event will be attended by the military representatives…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated that there will also be an answer for what happened on Wednesday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).Read also: PM Dancila: 'Cooperation PM-President, necessary for the rotating presidency of the Council of EU to prove Romania is ready'…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Madalina Cerban reports: President Klaus Iohannis said in Brussels, that "after certain disruptions", the preparations for Romania's taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union are "in an advanced stage".Asked if Romania is prepared to take…

- Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea had a meeting on Thursday in Brussels with European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis, during which the two officials talked about Romania's priorities in Healthcare when holding the Presidency of the EU Council and the stage of preparation…

- Romania needs tight cooperation with its MEPs, social actors' support to promote country's mandate of EU Council's presidency, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, on a working visit Wednesday in Brussels voiced, according to a release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). …

- The Romanian government is on schedule with preparations for assuming the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, and the statements by national leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on this issue referenced a split among the political…